Cell Impact receives SEK 22.0 million order from Plug Power

Cell Impact AB

05 Oct, 2023, 10:48 ET

Cell Impact has received an order worth SEK 22.0 million from world-leading fuel cell and electrolysis supplier Plug Power Inc. for production of flow plates and supply of related products for delivery during the first half of 2024.

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cell Impact is very excited to have received this order from Plug Power for continuous production of flow plates and other supplies over the coming year. This means that Cell Impact is continuing to support the growth of a world leader in the fuel cell and electrolysis industry and contributing toward reducing carbon emissions," said Pär Teike, Cell Impact's CEO.

"I appreciate the strong collaboration between the Cell Impact and Plug Power's supply chain as we are growing Plug Power's fuel cell business. We look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation within the dual sourcing structure including our Rochester Innovation Center and Cell Impact," said Brandon Snyder, SVP Supply Chain, Plug Power.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). 

Cell Impact AB
www.cellimpact.com

