CellGate Expands Entría™ Product Line with New Elevator Controller, Delivering Flexible, Modern Access Control for Multi-Family & Commercial Properties

The Entría Elevator Controller Comes with One Step VPN Connectivity & Integrates with All CellGate Products, Providing a Total Property Security Access solution.

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CellGate announced the launch of its new Entría™ Elevator Controller (E32EC), an exciting new addition to the company's growing portfolio of Entría wired and wireless access control solutions. Designed specifically for multi-family and commercial environments, the new controller brings enhanced flexibility, modern credential support, and seamless integration into the CellGate ecosystem.

Entría™ E32EC Elevator Controller

The Entría Elevator Controller enables property owners and managers to secure and restrict user access to designated elevator floors, supporting a single elevator with up to 32 floors—all managed through CellGate's cloud-based TrueCloud Connect™ platform.

Flexible by Design — Built for Real-World Installations

A key advantage of the Entría Elevator Controller is its ability to work within existing infrastructure. It is fully compatible with any installed 26-bit Wiegand readers, allowing properties to upgrade elevator access control – including adding app-based elevator summoning -- without requiring a full rip-and-replace of existing hardware.

At the same time, the Entría Elevator Controller provides a clear path to a more modern access experience, if the property desires. When it is paired with CellGate CG Readers & Credentials, the system unlocks expanded functionality including:

Easy-to-issue QR Code or PIN-based Visitor Passes

Bluetooth contactless entry for residents/employees

DESFire® EV3 and HID credential support

This dual capability gives dealers and property owners the flexibility to modernize at their own pace—preserving prior investments if needed, while enabling next-generation access control features for those that want that functionality.

Smarter Access Control for Modern Properties

The Entría Elevator Controller leverages CellGate's TrueCloud Connect™ platform to deliver centralized administration across multiple properties, users, and solutions. Administrators can add users, issue/revoke credentials and monitor activity, remotely—all from a single login.

Additional Entría Elevator Controller capabilities include:

One-step internet VPN connectivity

App-based elevator summoning and floor authorization

Local credential storage for enhanced user experience

Support for up to 20,000 unique credentials

Fire alarm integration to automatically open assigned devices

A Complete Property Solution

"As we continue to expand the Entría product line, the addition of the Elevator Controller is a natural and important step forward," said Ken Shaw, Executive Vice President of CellGate. "It rounds out our ability to deliver a truly comprehensive solution for the entire property—from perimeter visitor management to access control throughout the property, including pedestrian gates, parking areas, and now elevators. This is a key part of our Total Property Security Access strategy, giving our partners and customers a unified, flexible platform to secure every access point on a property."

Seamless Integration Across the Entría Ecosystem

As part of the Entría product family, the Elevator Controller integrates seamlessly with CellGate's full suite of visitor management and access control solutions, enabling a unified approach to property security. From perimeter gates to building entry points and now vertical access, Entría is an important component of CellGate's ability to deliver: "Total Property Security Access— Wireless where you need it. Wired where you have it."

About CellGate

CellGate is the industry leader in cloud-based Total Property Security Access solutions. Since 2006, we've been delivering innovative security technologies that evolve with the needs of our customers. Today, our integrated systems include live video telephone entry, wired and wireless access control, reader and camera applications—powered by both cellular and wired internet networks. At the core is our TrueCloud Connect™ platform, enabling seamless remote management and real-time visibility across any property.

Built on Microsoft Azure, TrueCloud Connect powers the entire CellGate ecosystem—including Watchman® live video telephone entry, Entría™ wired & wireless access controllers, OmniPoint® multipoint wireless access, CG Readers and external camera solutions. The platform offers a unified administrative portal for property managers and delivers a seamless mobile experience through the CellGate App - making security smarter and more accessible than ever. Learn more at www.cell-gate.com.

SOURCE CellGate