CellGate Unveils SurePath™ Internet-to-Cellular Failover for Watchman® W482 & WXL2 Models and Entría™ Four Door Controllers

The SurePath device features built-in routers, a cellular antenna, dual-SIM cellular configurations, and intelligent connectivity monitoring through CellGate's cloud-based TrueCloud Connect™ administrative platform. SurePath delivers a seamless, reliable failover experience that minimizes downtime and operational disruption.

SurePath Key Capabilities Include:

Automatic Internet-to-Cellular Failover: Instantly switches from primary wired internet to cellular service when internet connectivity is lost

Instantly switches from primary wired internet to cellular service when internet connectivity is lost Continuous System Operation: Helps prevent access interruptions caused by internet service outages

Helps prevent access interruptions caused by internet service outages Purpose-Built for Critical Environments: Ideal for multi-family, commercial and secured properties where consistent connectivity is essential

As legacy landline-based security systems continue to be phased out and replaced by modern internet and cellular-based solutions, questions around system redundancy have become increasingly important—particularly for properties where connectivity interruptions can disrupt daily operations. SurePath directly addresses these concerns, removing a major barrier to adoption for internet-based access control systems while enhancing reliability for existing deployments.

CellGate President Noel Gouldin believes SurePath will accelerate adoption among properties that previously hesitated to deploy wired internet access control solutions due to failover concerns.

"System redundancy is a critical consideration for properties that simply cannot tolerate even brief access disruptions caused by an internet outage," said Gouldin. "With our deep expertise in cellular communications, we knew we could develop a dependable internet-to-cellular failover solution that increases confidence in our Watchman® and Entría™ platforms. SurePath not only removes hesitation for new adopters, but also provides added peace of mind for existing customers who want an extra layer of reliability."

SurePath is available for purchase immediately for existing Watchman W482, Watchman WXL2, and Entría Four Door Controller customers operating on the latest compatible hardware and firmware versions. CellGate's Customer Support team can assist with eligibility verification, while CellGate's sales team can provide additional details on how SurePath works for both new and existing installations.

To learn more about SurePath and CellGate's connectivity solutions, visit https://cell-gate.com/surepath-internet-cellular-failover/

About CellGate

CellGate is the industry leader in cloud-based Total Property Security Access solutions. Since 2006, we've been delivering innovative security technologies that evolve with the needs of our customers. Today, our integrated systems include live video telephone entry, wired and wireless access control, reader and camera applications—powered by both cellular and wired internet networks. At the core is our TrueCloud Connect™ platform, enabling seamless remote management and real-time visibility across any property.

Built on Microsoft Azure, TrueCloud Connect powers the entire CellGate ecosystem—including Watchman® live video telephone entry, Entría™ wired & wireless access controllers, OmniPoint® multipoint wireless access, CG Readers and external camera solutions. The platform offers a unified administrative portal for property managers and delivers a seamless mobile experience through the CellGate App - making security smarter and more accessible than ever. Learn more at www.cell-gate.com.

SOURCE CellGate