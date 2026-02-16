Wired and Wireless Access Control Provider CellGate Launches Spanish-Language Customer and Technical Support Services

Native Spanish-Speaking CellGate Team Members Will Support Installers, Dealers, and End Customers Nationwide

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CellGate, a nationwide provider of wired and wireless visitor management and access control solutions, announced today the launch of Spanish-language customer and technical support services for end customers, installers, and dealer partners across the United States.

Beginning this month, customers, dealers, and installers who prefer to communicate in Spanish can simply call CellGate's main support number at 855-694-2837, select either Customer Service or Technical Support, and then choose the "Spanish" option or press "2." Calls are routed directly to CellGate's dedicated team of Spanish-speaking support professionals.

Once connected to the Spanish support queue, callers receive the same level of service and support options available to English-speaking customers, including the ability to request a callback rather than waiting on hold. CellGate's Spanish-language support is not a translation service; it is staffed by native Spanish-speaking customer care and technical support team members, ensuring clear communication, faster issue resolution, and a more comfortable support experience.

The addition of Spanish-language support reflects CellGate's continued investment in service excellence and its recognition that effective communication is essential in access control environments, where clarity, accuracy, and speed matter. From installation and system configuration to troubleshooting and ongoing account management, the ability to communicate in a preferred language helps reduce errors, minimize downtime, and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

CellGate's Executive Vice President, Ken Shaw, commented on the launch:

"We support customers, installers, and dealers in every state, and that naturally brings a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and preferences," said Shaw. "Many of the markets where we see strong growth include large Spanish-speaking communities, particularly among installers and integrators who are on the front lines working with our systems every day. If someone feels more confident communicating in Spanish, we want to meet them there. Clear communication leads to better outcomes for everyone — our partners, their customers, and our internal teams."

Shaw added that the initiative aligns with CellGate's broader commitment to continuous improvement and customer-centric service.

"Offering Spanish-language support is a practical, meaningful way to make our solutions more accessible and our service more effective," he said. "It helps us do what we do best — support our customers well and build long-term partnerships based on trust and responsiveness."

CellGate's Customer Care and Technical Support teams — including Spanish-language support — are available Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Central Time.

About CellGate

CellGate is the industry leader in cloud-based Total Property Security Access solutions. Since 2006, we've been delivering innovative security technologies that evolve with the needs of our customers. Today, our integrated systems include live video telephone entry, wired and wireless access control, reader and camera applications—powered by both cellular and wired internet networks. At the core is our TrueCloud Connect™ platform, enabling seamless remote management and real-time visibility across any property.

Built on Microsoft Azure, TrueCloud Connect powers the entire CellGate ecosystem—including Watchman® live video telephone entry, Entría™ wired & wireless access controllers, OmniPoint® multipoint wireless access, CG Readers and external camera solutions. The platform offers a unified administrative portal for property managers and delivers a seamless mobile experience through the CellGate App - making security smarter and more accessible than ever. Learn more at www.cell-gate.com.

