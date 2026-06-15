CellGate to Showcase New Access Control Innovations at NAA Apartmentalize 2026

Apartmentalize is the rental housing industry's premier event, attracting more than 11,000 professionals from across the multifamily housing sector. Attendees include on-site leasing and maintenance teams, property managers, regional managers, ownership groups and developers, representing conventional and specialized housing communities nationwide.

At this year's event, CellGate will showcase its comprehensive suite of wired and wireless access control and visitor management solutions designed to provide flexibility for virtually any property. The company's Total Property Security Access solutions allow multifamily property management companies and developers to deploy the right combination of technologies for their unique needs while managing the entire system through a single cloud-based platform, TrueCloud Connect™.

Among the innovations being highlighted at Apartmentalize is SurePath™, CellGate's new Internet-to-Cellular Failover technology. SurePath automatically transitions supported systems (Watchman® WXL and Watchman® W480 video intercoms and the Entría™ Four Door Controller) from Internet connectivity to cellular service in the event of an Internet outage, helping properties maintain uninterrupted access control without requiring manual intervention.

CellGate will also introduce attendees to the new Entría™ Elevator Controller, the latest addition to the company's growing Entría™ access control portfolio. The new controller enables properties to extend access permissions to elevator systems, helping operators manage floor-level access while maintaining centralized control through TrueCloud Connect™.

In addition to these new technologies, visitors to the CellGate booth will have the opportunity to explore the company's complete portfolio of property access solutions, including access control, visitor management, gate entry, mobile credentials, QR or PIN code Visitor Passes, cloud-based administration tools, and wireless access control technologies. The company's solutions are designed to support a wide range of multifamily property configurations, including communities with remote gates, outdoor amenities, parking garages, multiple buildings, and locations where traditional wired infrastructure may be impractical or cost-prohibitive.

"Every multifamily property is different, and that's why we believe access control should never be a one-size-fits-all solution," said Ken Shaw, Executive Vice President of CellGate. "Apartmentalize provides an outstanding opportunity to meet directly with property management professionals and demonstrate how CellGate helps communities solve real-world access control and visitor management challenges. Whether a property needs wired solutions, wireless solutions, or a combination of both, our Total Property Security Access approach gives operators the flexibility to deploy the right technologies for their environment while managing everything through a single platform. We're especially excited to showcase SurePath and our new Entría Elevator Controller, both of which further expand the capabilities of our solutions portfolio."

CellGate will also highlight its software integrations with two of the multifamily industry's leading property management platforms: Yardi® and RealPage®. These integrations help streamline resident onboarding, credential management, and property administration by enabling data synchronization between CellGate's TrueCloud Connect™ platform and existing property management workflows – eliminating the need for dual entry.

By combining access control, visitor management, cloud-based administration, software integrations, and multiple connectivity options within a single ecosystem, CellGate helps multifamily operators improve operational efficiency while enhancing convenience and security for residents, staff, and visitors.

Apartmentalize attendees are invited to visit Booth 1007 throughout the event to meet with CellGate representatives, view live product demonstrations, and get jazzed about the company's latest innovations in property access technology.

About CellGate

CellGate is the industry leader in cloud-based Total Property Security Access solutions. Since 2006, we've been delivering innovative security technologies that evolve with the needs of our customers. Today, our integrated systems include live video telephone entry, wired and wireless access control, reader and camera applications—powered by both cellular and wired internet networks. At the core is our TrueCloud Connect™ platform, enabling seamless remote management and real-time visibility across any property.

Built on Microsoft Azure, TrueCloud Connect powers the entire CellGate ecosystem—including Watchman® live video telephone entry, Entría™ wired & wireless access controllers, OmniPoint® multipoint wireless access, CG Readers and external camera solutions. The platform offers a unified administrative portal for property managers and delivers a seamless mobile experience through the CellGate App - making security smarter and more accessible than ever. Learn more at www.cell-gate.com.

SOURCE CellGate