Cellid Showcases Next-Generation HJ1 AI Smart Glasses at CES 2026

Accelerating AR Glasses Adoption Through Collaboration with Jorjin Technologies and GIS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses, today announced that it is showcasing its next-generation AI smart glasses, the HJ1 AI Smart Glasses, at the Cellid booth during CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The exhibition is made possible through partnerships with Foxconn Group companies Jorjin Technologies Inc. and GIS (General Interface Solution).

Foxconn + Cellid: Next-Generation Smart Glasses Development

The "HJ1 AI Smart Glasses" are the result of a joint development project under the Foxconn framework.

Cellid's ultra-thin, high-brightness waveguide (AR glass lens) technology

Smart Glass product design, system development, and manufacturing by Jorjin Technologies Inc.

Precision optical and display-related technologies by GIS

By collaborating with Foxconn Group's world-class manufacturing capabilities and mass production technology, Cellid is accelerating the transition of AR glasses from the "experimental stage" to the "real-world adoption phase."

Key Features of the "HJ1 AI Smart Glasses"

Features Cellid's ultra-thin waveguide

High-brightness display (up to 2000 nits) via sRGB Micro-LED display

Lightweight design at approximately 46g

Natural field of view with 85% high transmittance

Built-in Eye Tracking Module

Supports direct integration of prescription lenses

AI processing enabled by Cortex-A32 and M55 processors

Built-in camera, microphone, and speaker enable audio, video, and AI integration

These features enable smart glasses designed for a wide range of use cases, from everyday use to business applications.

CES 2026 Exhibition Overview

At the Cellid booth during CES 2026, Cellid will showcase and demonstrate the "HJ1 AI Smart Glasses" in action. Visitors can experience practical use cases such as AI assistant and AR navigation.

Dates: Tuesday, January 6 – Friday, January 9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall Smart Cities / IoT area, Booth #8200A

In addition to demo units, the booth will feature a display of the glasses disassembled into their individual components.

Comment from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

"We are thrilled to announce the HJ1 AI Smart Glasses at CES 2026. Through our partnership with the Foxconn Group, Cellid aims to integrate AR optical technology with mass production capabilities to popularize smart glasses as the next-generation computing platform. We will continue collaborating with global partners to further advance the social implementation and adoption of AR glasses."

About Cellid

Cellid focuses on developing displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses. For AR glasses displays, we manufacture cutting-edge optical see-through displays using the waveguide (DOE method). Leveraging Cellid's proprietary optical simulation and production technology, we offer display module products that achieve the world's largest viewing angle in waveguide technology, while maintaining the thinness, lightness, and sharp image quality equivalent to standard eyeglass lenses. Additionally, Cellid develops and provides industry-specific solutions utilizing spatial recognition software technologies like Cellid SLAM. By integrating AR display hardware technology with real-world spatial recognition software technology, Cellid promotes the fusion of the physical and digital worlds ("Blending the Physical and Digital Worlds") and leads the realization of information tools that are more human-centric and dramatically more convenient.

