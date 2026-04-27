Cellid Supplies Latest Waveguide for Jorjin Technologies' Next-Generation AI Smart Glasses "J9"

Accelerating the next-generation AR glasses experience with a gaze-controlled UI and ultra-lightweight form factor

TOKYO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses, today announced that it has supplied its latest waveguide (AR glass lens) for the next-generation AI smart glasses "J9," developed by Jorjin Technologies Inc., a premier AR/XR platform solution provider dedicated to wearable innovation for decades.

This product is scheduled for public announcement in Q2 2026, and its reference design for evaluation is available now. In Japan, Cellid will serve as the authorized distributor.

Cellid has established a strong track record through its collaboration with the Foxconn Group on the development of next-generation waveguides. For this model, the "J9," Jorjin and Cellid have combined their world-class development and manufacturing capabilities. Leveraging their experience in mass production, they aim to further accelerate the transition of AR glasses into the phase of widespread real-world adoption.

An intuitive user experience enabled by the "J9" eye-tracking UI

The J9 features a "Gaze-Controlled UI," enabling users to complete all interface operations using only their eyes. With a hands-free, voice-free "Look. Select. Done." Interaction model, users can easily perform a wide range of tasks, including taking photos, recording videos, navigating form screens, and adjusting brightness.

Key Features of "J9"

Equipped with Cellid's ultra-thin waveguide : The ultra-thin, high-brightness glass waveguide achieves a thickness comparable to standard eyeglass lenses.

: The ultra-thin, high-brightness glass waveguide achieves a thickness comparable to standard eyeglass lenses. Gaze-controlled UI : Enables hands-free and voice-free operation—users can take photos and control the interface simply by looking.

: Enables hands-free and voice-free operation—users can take photos and control the interface simply by looking. Built-in high-precision eye tracking : Uses two compact cameras and infrared LEDs to detect gaze with approximately 3-degree accuracy.

: Uses two compact cameras and infrared LEDs to detect gaze with approximately 3-degree accuracy. Full-color display on the lens : Projects full-color images (500 × 380 pixels) directly into the user's field of view with a 25° FOV.

: Projects full-color images (500 × 380 pixels) directly into the user's field of view with a 25° FOV. High-performance processor for on-device AI : Supports AI processing such as object recognition without requiring connection to a smartphone or PC.

: Supports AI processing such as object recognition without requiring connection to a smartphone or PC. 13 MP camera : Supports high-resolution photo and video capture, as well as object and facial recognition.

: Supports high-resolution photo and video capture, as well as object and facial recognition. High-speed wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth : Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for a seamless wireless experience.

: Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for a seamless wireless experience. Integrated sensors for environmental and motion detection: Includes sensors for motion, brightness, distance, and orientation, along with a built-in microphone and speaker.

Key Use Cases

Training / Education: Supports efficient skill transfer and instruction through eye-tracking in various training scenarios. By recording and sharing experts' perspectives in real time, it enables faster learning and development processes.

Supports efficient skill transfer and instruction through eye-tracking in various training scenarios. By recording and sharing experts' perspectives in real time, it enables faster learning and development processes. Enterprise / Field Operations: AI provides real-time information based on the user's point of focus, enhancing worker productivity in tasks such as inventory management, quality inspection, and on-site guidance.

Comment from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

"We are very pleased to announce the J9, which brings together our waveguide technology and Jorjin Technologies' strengths in product design and manufacturing. This marks an important step in the evolution of AR glasses from 'experimental devices' to 'devices seamlessly integrated into everyday life.' Through this product, we will work with our global partners to accelerate the real-world adoption of AR glasses across the medical, manufacturing, and enterprise sectors."

About Cellid

Cellid focuses on developing displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses. For AR glasses displays, we manufacture cutting-edge optical see-through displays using the waveguide (DOE method). Leveraging Cellid's proprietary optical simulation and production technology, we offer display module products that achieve the world's largest viewing angle in waveguide technology, while maintaining the thinness, lightness, and sharp image quality equivalent to standard eyeglass lenses. Additionally, Cellid develops and provides industry-specific solutions utilizing spatial recognition software technologies like Cellid SLAM. By integrating AR display hardware technology with real-world spatial recognition software technology, Cellid promotes the fusion of the physical and digital worlds ("Blending the Physical and Digital Worlds") and leads to the realization of information tools that are more human-centric and dramatically more convenient.

About Jorjin

Founded in 1997, Jorjin Technologies is a premier system integrator and AR solution provider with over a decade of expertise in wearable device development. By integrating world-class capabilities in optics, sensing, and hardware-software synchronization, Jorjin delivers comprehensive design and integration services that bridge the gap between advanced technology and real-world utility. At the core of Jorjin's mission is transforming complex technology into intuitive Human-Computer Interaction (HCI). The company has successfully launched multiple series of lightweight smart glasses widely deployed across vertical markets, including surgical navigation, industrial collaboration, and public services. Rather than focusing solely on specs, Jorjin is committed to turning AR into a strategic asset, optimizing workflows and leading global partners toward a future of seamless physical-digital fusion.

SOURCE Cellid, Inc.