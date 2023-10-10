Cellipont Bioservices and Diakonos Oncology Corporation Collaborate to Develop Groundbreaking Therapy for Glioblastoma

Cellipont Bioservices

10 Oct, 2023, 12:27 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading CDMO in cell therapy development and manufacturing and Diakonos Oncology, announced today that they have entered into an agreement for the Process Development & cGMP Manufacturing of DOC1021, an autologous dendritic cell vaccine being manufactured for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other cancer indications. 

Diakanos Oncology
Dendritic Cells represent one of the most underutilized cells in Immunotherapy. With a first of its kind approach, Diakonos' DOC1021 activates a natural anti-viral immune response against a patient's tumor. Due to the promising results in both safety and efficacy in its phase 1 trial, Diakonos recently received Fast Track designation by the FDA. 

Glioblastoma is the most common and deadliest type of primary brain tumor in adults. It originates in the brain's glial cells, which are supportive cells that surround and protect nerve cells. Despite considerable research and development, the current 7% five-year survival rate has seen limited improvement. 

"We are deeply honored to have been chosen as Diakonos' partner in this critical endeavor," stated Darren Head, Chairman of the Board of Cellipont Bioservices. "With our extensive expertise in cell therapy development and manufacturing, coupled with our purpose-built Woodlands facility, we are confident that our collaboration will pave the way for bringing this life-saving therapy to countless glioblastoma patients."

"As DOC1021 is personalized to each patient, it was critical to find a CDMO partner that could not only help commercialize this incredibly promising treatment but exceed our quality standards for each and every patient," said Mike Wicks, Chief Executive Office of Diakonos. "We could not be happier to find that partner in Cellipont, and we look forward to changing patient outcomes in GBM as well as other cancer indications." 

About Cellipont BioServices

Cellipont Bioservices is a cell therapy CDMO with experience in the development and small-to-large batch manufacturing of cell therapies. Our leaders have played an instrumental role in shaping cell therapy development and manufacturing methods and technologies, and our technically strong team has been recognized by customers and technology partners for its ability to productively grow challenging cells. Cellipont Bioservices is driven to help our clients expand patient access to life-changing medicines through best-in-class development, analytical and manufacturing capabilities. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com

About Diakonos Oncology Inc.

Based out of Houston, TX, Diakonos Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy and focusing on difficult-to-treat indications, including glioblastoma. Variants of the DOC1021 treatment platform are also in early-stage clinical testing in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and cutaneous angiosarcoma. To learn more, visit www.diakonosoncology.com.

