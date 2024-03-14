Cellipont Bioservices and Wugen Sign Agreement for the Clinical Manufacture of Wugen's Off-the-shelf CAR-T Cellular Therapies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and ST. LOUIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat a broad range of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced the signing of an agreement for the manufacturing of their CAR-T cell therapies.

Under the agreement, Cellipont Bioservices will be providing the technology transfer and production of Wugen's allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies at their new purpose-built 76,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility.

Wugen is developing the next generation of off-the-shelf memory natural killer (NK) and CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. The company's investigational cell therapies originate from healthy donors and are further engineered to enhance their function of eliminating cancer cells. Their NK cell and CAR-T immuno-oncology therapies address the needs of patients with solid tumors, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and T-cell malignancies.

"We are excited to collaborate with Cellipont Bioservices, leveraging their expertise in cell therapy manufacturing to carry out our mission of bringing innovative CAR-T cell therapies to patients in need. This new partnership helps enable Wugen to achieve our mission to help patients with hematological malignancies with off-the-shelf cell therapies," said Kumar Srinivasan, Ph.D., MBA, president and CEO of Wugen.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wugen, Inc. in advancing their groundbreaking CAR-T cell therapies. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and accelerating the development of life-saving treatments for patients worldwide," said Edwin Beale, CCO of Cellipont.

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

About Wugen

Wugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf memory natural killer (NK) and CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. Wugen is leveraging its proprietary Moneta™ platform and deep genomic engineering expertise to pioneer a new class of memory NK cell therapies to treat hematological and solid tumor malignancies. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com.

