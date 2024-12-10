Cellipont Bioservices and Xiogenix Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Client Access to Advanced Filling Systems

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and MUSKEGO, Wis., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Xiogenix, an innovator in biopharmaceutical technology, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration enables Cellipont Bioservices to offer its clients access to the state-of-the-art Ares™ X20 fill and finish system, significantly enhancing the precision and efficiency of their cell therapy product filling processes.

The Xiogenix Ares™ X20 is a cutting-edge fill-and-finish system designed to revolutionize cell and gene therapy production. It offers precise temperature control, automated formulation, and high-throughput capabilities, efficiently processing multiple containers in under five minutes. By minimizing residual air and waste, it ensures high-quality and consistent formulations. The Ares™ X20's scalability and automation enhance the precision, safety, and efficiency of therapy production, representing a significant advancement in the field and potentially accelerating the time to market for new treatments. By integrating this advanced technology, Cellipont Bioservices aims to optimize the manufacturing process further, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

"This partnership with Xiogenix marks another significant milestone for Cellipont Bioservices," said Darren Head, CEO of Cellipont Bioservices. "We are committed to adopting advanced technologies that drive innovation and excellence in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Through this collaboration with Xiogenix, we offer our clients access to advanced fill-and-finish system, enhancing our service offerings and delivering superior solutions."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cellipont Bioservices to bring ourAres™ X20 fill and finish system to a broader range of clients," said Rachel Bahr, CEO of Xiogenix. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and reliability of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on the industry."

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

Xiogenix is a leader in biopharmaceutical technology, dedicated to developing and providing innovative solutions that enhance the quality and efficiency of biologic and therapy production. Xiogenix's portfolio includes advanced filling systems, cold chain management solutions, tissue processing systems, and other critical technologies that support the development and manufacturing of life-saving therapies and biologics. To learn more, visit www.xiogenix.com.

