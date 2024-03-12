Cellipont Bioservices Appoints Edwin Beale as Chief Commercial Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Edwin Beale as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Beale brings over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry and a proven track record of success in building and leading high-performing teams.

In his new role, Mr. Beale will oversee all commercial operations at Cellipont, playing a pivotal role in driving strategic growth and expansion. Leveraging his extensive background in business development, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, operations, and marketing, he aims to unlock new opportunities and deliver best-in-class services to our valued clients.

Edwin's leadership will be instrumental in further establishing Cellipont as a leading partner for CDMO services in the rapidly growing cell therapy market.

Prior to joining Cellipont, Mr. Beale served as Sr. Vice President of Business Development & Licensing at iVexSol, where he led the development of a licensing strategy to include an innovative approach for lentivirus production. Before iVexsol, Mr. Beale led a global cell therapy sales team at MaSTHercell (now Catalent), where he played a crucial role in the merger and acquisition of MaSTHerCell and Catalent. Mr. Beale has held other leadership roles at companies such as Cytovance Biologics, Althea Technologies, PRTM Management Consultants, and Avecia (Astrazeneca spin- off). He holds a B.S. in Animal Sciences and Molecular Biology from Tuskegee University and an M.B.A. from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. Mr. Beale's extensive experience and industry knowledge make him uniquely qualified to guide Cellipont through its next phase of growth.

"We are pleased to have Edwin onboard. His leadership will be instrumental in further establishing Cellipont as a leading partner for CDMO services in the rapidly growing cell therapy market," said Darren Head, Board Member.

"I'm very excited to join Cellipont at such a pivotal point in the company's growth trajectory. I look forward to serving our clients and surpassing their expectations," said Edwin Beale, Chief Business Officer. "I'm also looking forward to working with our team of experts bringing life-saving and innovative cell therapies to patients everywhere."

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

SOURCE Cellipont Bioservices