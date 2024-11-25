The Brand's Copper Kettle and Mascarpone Among the Top Honors, Further Cementing its Reputation for Excellence

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese, a fourth-generation family-owned business and leader in the specialty cheese industry, is proud to announce multiple award wins for its flagship brand, Cello, at the 2024 World Cheese Awards. These accolades celebrate Cello's dedication to crafting exceptional cheeses at Lake Country Dairy, located in the heart of America's dairy land, Wisconsin. Renowned for its eminence in cheesemaking, Lake Country Dairy's skilled artisans blend traditional Old-World practices with innovative techniques to deliver world-class cheeses that delight consumers and cheesemongers alike.

Cello Strengthens Category Leadership with Multiple Wins at the Prestigious World Cheese Awards

"We're honored to have our Cello cheeses recognized on the global stage by the World Cheese Awards," said Allison Schuman, Chief Revenue Officer at Schuman Cheese. "These awards validate our dedication to creating exceptional cheeses that balance time-honored traditions with innovative flavor profiles."

Award-Winning Cello Cheeses at the 2024 World Cheese Awards

Gold Medal

Cello Copper Kettle Cheese (16 months) – Praised for its rich, nutty flavor and crystalline texture, this artisan cheese is a standout in the premium cheese category.

Cello Copper Kettle Cheese (3 years old) – Aged to perfection, this cheese delivers bold flavor and complexity that captivates judges and consumers alike.

Silver Medal

Cello Mascarpone – Known for its smooth, creamy texture and fresh, slightly sweet flavor, this versatile cheese earned accolades as a category favorite.

Bronze Medal

Cello Creamy Dill Rubbed Fontal – With its herbaceous dill rub and creamy, mild interior, this cheese offers a unique and delightful flavor experience.

Cello Smoky Pepper Rubbed Fontal – This bold cheese, featuring a smoky and spicy rub, continues to impress with its innovative taste profile.

Cello Asiago – Achieves its distinct nutty flavor and smooth finish through a recipe crafted without lipase, unlike its competitors.

"At Schuman Cheese, we're constantly striving to push boundaries while honoring the craftsmanship that defines our heritage," added Allison Schuman. "These awards are a testament to the Cello team's hard work, creativity, and passion for creating extraordinary cheeses."

The World Cheese Awards is one of the most respected competitions in the industry, with thousands of entries judged by an international panel of experts. These wins for Cello follow a year of notable recognition, including multiple honors at the 2024 American Cheese Society Annual Judging & Competition as well.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman.

For more information about Schuman Cheese, visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

About Cello

Cello is a leader in the specialty cheese category, producing everything from traditional favorites like Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina and specialty cheese flights. Crafted at Wisconsin's Lake Country Dairy, they are the only American cheesemakers currently crafting hard Italian cheese in traditional copper kettles, a method that has set apart Cello's award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan. Beyond the diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. With over 75 years of cheese making experience, Cello's cheese connoisseurs are taking generations of knowledge and offering it to cheese lovers everywhere through accessible resources that offer insight into pairings, recipes, and more. For more information about Cello, visit https://www.cellocheese.com/.

