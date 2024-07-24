CELLO TRIUMPHS AT 2024 AMERICAN CHEESE SOCIETY ANNUAL JUDGING & COMPETITION

Flagship Brand from Schuman Cheese Celebrates Multiple Wins, Highlighting Craftsmanship & Quality

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese, world-class, fourth-generation cheesemaker, is proud to announce multiple award wins for its flagship brand, Cello, at the recent American Cheese Society (ACS) Annual Judging & Competition. These accolades underscore Cello's longstanding presence at the forefront of the category, with a legacy of award-winning varietals, and are a testament to a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and craftsmanship in cheesemaking.

Cello’s Extra Aged Copper Kettle Parmesan.

The outstanding cheeses were expertly crafted at Lake Country Dairy, a facility that has been consistently recognized for its eminence in cheesemaking. Located in the heart of America's dairy land, Wisconsin, Lake Country Dairy's skilled cheesemakers follow traditional Old-World practices to produce authentic cheeses of the highest caliber; they are the only American cheesemakers currently crafting hard Italian cheese in traditional copper vats, a method that has set apart Cello's award-winning Extra Aged Copper Kettle Parmesan.

In a highly competitive field, Cello distinguished itself once again with remarkable achievements:

1st Place, Italian Type Cheeses Category – Extra Aged Copper Kettle: A special edition, 36-month aged version of the brand's flagship Parmesan, Cello's Extra Aged Copper Kettle cheese received the top honor, showcasing its rich, robust flavor and exquisite texture. This recognition affirms the meticulous aging process and dedication to quality that defines Cello's approach to cheesemaking.

Fontal : Renowned for its creamy texture, delicate flavor, and ultimate melting ability, Cello's Fontal cheese earned a prestigious second place, highlighting its perfect balance of taste and consistency.

Romano : Celebrated for its sharp, tangy profile, Cello's Romano cheese impressed the judges, securing a second-place finish.

Asiago : Achieving a distinct nutty flavor and smooth finish through a recipe crafted without lipase, unlike its competitors, Cello's Asiago cheese stood out in the competition to earn a well-deserved second place.

, Mascarpone: Known for its creamy, luxurious texture, Cello's Mascarpone cheese was recognized with a second-place award, reflecting its superior quality and craftsmanship.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these awards from the American Cheese Society," said Allison Schuman, Chief Revenue Officer at Schuman Cheese. "Passion, dedication, and generational expertise are at the forefront of everything we do at Schuman. The Cello brand embodies our constant pursuit of not only meeting, but exceeding the expectations of our customers, and we couldn't be prouder to see that work recognized."

The ACS Annual Judging & Competition is a respected event in the cheese industry that prides itself in bringing together the finest cheese makers from across North America. This year's competition featured a diverse array of entries, and Cello's success reflects its unwavering dedication to quality and innovation.

As Schuman Cheese continues to maintain its trajectory as an industry leader, these awards serve as a reminder of the company's rich heritage and unparalleled enthusiasm for producing world-class cheeses. With a strong track record of innovation and an eye towards the future, Schuman Cheese leverages its deep understanding of traditional cheesemaking techniques to anticipate and meet the evolving tastes of cheese lovers. Cello's award-winning products are available nationwide, bringing the exceptional taste and quality of Schuman Cheese to shoppers everywhere.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

For more information about Schuman Cheese, visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

About Cello

Maker of the signature Copper Kettle Parmesan cheese, Cello is a handcrafted, specialty cheese brand breathing new life into Old World cheese-making. The brand produces everything from traditional favorites like Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina and specialty cheese flights. Beyond the diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. With over 75 years of cheese making experience, Cello's cheese connoisseurs are taking generations of knowledge and offering it to cheese lovers everywhere through accessible resources that offer insight into pairings, recipes, and more. For more information about Cello, visit https://www.cellocheese.com/.

