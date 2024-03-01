Celluma Light Therapy Announces Launch of Revolutionary Body Contouring Device

This Marks the Company's Eleventh FDA-Cleared Indication-for-Use

TUSTIN, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc., the market leader in therapeutic LED Light Therapy Devices, announced today the launch of the Celluma CONTOUR, the only FDA-cleared light therapy device treating body contouring, aging skin, and pain management.

"The Celluma CONTOUR is the first LED Light Therapy device to be FDA-cleared on an Over-The-Counter basis for body contouring," commented BioPhotas President and CEO, Curtis Cluff. "It is also the only LED light therapy device on the market designed with multiple treatment modes for reducing wrinkles, reducing muscle and joint pain, as well as body contouring in a single device."

Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT) for body contouring is a proven, non-invasive technique to reduce the circumference of the hips, waist, and thighs safely and effectively. Red and Near-infrared light have been demonstrated in clinical trials to activate adipocytes (fat cells), making them temporarily more porous which results in the release of intracellular lipids, that are then eliminated through the body's natural metabolic processes.

The Celluma CONTOUR is driven by a proprietary algorithm that delivers light energy to the skin and underlying fat cells, resulting in a reduction of the amount of fat stored within adipose tissue, which in turn leads to reduced circumferential measurements of the waist, hips and thighs, and an improved overall appearance of the skin. In a recent observational study, participants used CONTOUR for 30 minutes, three times per week for four weeks and lost an average of two inches with no changes to their diet or exercise routines.

Commenting further on the product launch, Mr. Cluff said, "With the development of the CONTOUR, Celluma Light Therapy firmly establishes itself as the leader in whole-body wellness, with non-toxic, non-invasive, FDA-cleared devices treating everything from body contouring to hair loss, acne, aging skin, and general pain conditions. Like all Celluma devices, the CONTOUR is made with our patented, flexible, shape-taking design that can be easily shaped around any part of the body and made to fit all different body types."

The CONTOUR System can be purchased as a three-panel set so the waist/hips and thighs can be treated during the same 30-minute treatment time. There is also an option to purchase a single panel CONTOUR for use over the hips, waist, and thighs in succession. For the ultimate whole-body treatment, the Celluma

DELUX and DELUX XL can now be purchased with the body contouring mode, in addition to the pain management and anti-aging modes that have made it an award-winning full-body treatment option.

About Biophotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of award-winning light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective, and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of low-level light therapy. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, hair, muscle, and joint conditions. For more information about Celluma, visit www.celluma.com.

Contact:

Kathryn Feather

Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(714) 978-0080

SOURCE BioPhotas, Inc.