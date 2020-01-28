CELSIUS® Adds Jackfruit Flavor to Its Diverse Lineup of Healthy Energy Drinks

The new Jackfruit has a tropical flavor with a burst of sweetness and a tangy twist. CELSIUS HEAT™, a carbonated performance energy drink and the Company's second product line in its portfolio, launches a fresh look in 16oz HEAT can packaging. The CELSIUS HEAT™ line is packed with 2,000mg of L-citrulline and 300mg of caffeine, as well as the CELSIUS® proprietary blend. The new standout packaging and label design position the brand as highly credible and sets the stage for the next phase of growth. The CELSIUS HEAT™ "PROVEN PERFORMANCE" and the new visual effect reinforces the brand's structure and function, which are clinically proven and a clear differentiator among brands in the performance energy drink category, while appealing to a broader audience.

"Jackfruit is another great tasting option that further expands our line of flavors and we expect it will entice fans and new consumers alike," said Celsius Holding Inc.'s CEO John Fieldly. "It is the perfect way to launch our new 16 oz HEAT can packaging, which will appeal to a broader audience in the rapidly expanding performance energy category. CELSIUS HEAT's "Proven Performance" position provides tremendous opportunity to further capitalize on today's health and wellness trends. As we continue to expand our CELSIUS HEAT™ portfolio, we have seen increases in the number of flavors our channel partners carry which further increases sales velocities, penetration in the market and our presence in-store."

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has four beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The four lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, visit CELSIUS® at www.celsius.com or Celsius Holdings, Inc., at www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

