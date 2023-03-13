Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Mar 13, 2023, 08:30 ET

35th Annual Roth Conference - March 12 – 14, 2023
Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference - March 14 – 15, 2023
UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference - March 16, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at upcoming investor conferences including; Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference, 35th Annual Roth Conference  and the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

35th Annual Roth Conference - March 12 – 14, 2023

Date:                       

March 13th & 14th

1x1 Meetings:           

Various times

Investor presentation:

https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CELHPPTMARCH_2023.pdf

Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference - March 14 – 15, 2023

Date:                   

March 15, 2023

Fireside Chat Presentation:   

March 15, 2023 @ 9:40 am ET

Presentation webcast link:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/consumerretail2023/idn6499X.cfm

UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2023:

Date:                                   

March 16, 2023                                 

Fireside Chat Presentation:     

March 16, 2023 @ 8:00 am ET

Presentation webcast link:

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fcc.webcasts.com%2fubsx001%2f031523a_js%2f%3fentity%3d10_050T1RI&c=E,1,Dz41dimJeqcxGWklGiUd6G2sVSCVJgnNYJCIs094Lx0OZFryoLrogd4SMrp8wTxbR1yxtjpz7SY5PG0AXf7WqeQfnhUAGOI4J_YNq43mZu1U4m4,&typo=1

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
[email protected]

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Celsius Holdings, Inc., Reports Record Annual and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30pm ET

Explore

More news releases in similar topics