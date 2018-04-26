Celsius Holdings, Inc. Wins Award For Best Product Packaging And Innovation

CELSIUS HEATÔ, the Company's second product line in the portfolio, a carbonated and proven thermogenic providing high performance energy, won Best Packaging/Label Design at the 2018 InnoBev Global Soft Drinks Awards, held at the 14th Global Soft Drinks Congress, in Prague on April 18th, 2018. CELSIUS HEAT™ is packaged in 16-ounce cans and packed with 2,000mg of L-citrulline and 300mg of caffeine, as well as the CELSIUS® proprietary blend. The standout packaging and label design includes elements which position the brand as highly credible. The front of the can features a square box calling out key ingredients, designed to emanate a medical label, supplement or vitamin facts panel. This front facing visual effect lends credibility and sets the stage for the structure and function claims, which are clinically proven, and the clear differentiator among other brands in the fitness and energy drink categories. The prize winning CELSIUS HEAT™ brand also utilizes universal iconography on the package label and further defines its product positioning as a fitness drink.

The awards are organized by Zenith, who for more than 20 years, has been recognized as experts in commercial and technical consultancy, market intelligence, and conference services. There were over 100 entries from around the world, including the U.S., Europe, Australia and the Middle East, and the awards covered 15 categories focusing on innovation, creativity, marketing, environmental practice and community initiative.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to succeed at Celsius Holdings, with both our ability to innovate quickly around trends, and our expanding global reach, as we continue to grow our partnerships and retail base in Europe, Asia, and the domestic US," said John Fieldly, Celsius Holdings' Chief Executive Officer. "This latest award is a nod to our in-house innovation quality, and we plan to keep the momentum going as we press forward."

Celsius' win in this category is even more impressive given the product went from ideation to the shelf in under ten months' time. Newly minted SVP Sales, Jon McKillop, surfaced the idea with the Marketing Team after noticing a void in the market for a proven, carbonated 16oz. Global Director of Art and Design, Pete Amato, stated, "I am honored we received this award. Our in-house innovation team is thrilled to have created such an attractive package which is being recognized for a design that communicates everything we aimed to show and tell our consumers." CELSIUS HEAT™ was also recognized as Beverage Industry's Energy Innovation of 2017 in the December issue of that publication.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), founded in April, 2004, is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand CELSIUS®. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a corporate mission to become the global leader of a branded portfolio consisting of proprietary, clinically proven innovations which offer significant health benefits. CELSIUS®' Original Line comes in eight delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors in sleek 12oz cans and is also available in single-serve powdered packets. CELSIUS®' Natural Line is available in six refreshing flavors and the line is naturally caffeinated and naturally sweetened.

New to the portfolio, trainer-grade CELSIUS HEAT™ offers an additional 100mg of caffeine over CELSIUS®, to total 300mg per can, and also contains 2,000mg of L-citrulline, a vasodilator. CELSIUS HEAT™ is sold in 16oz cans and is available in seven carbonated flavors. CELSIUS HEAT™ is a thermogenic pre-workout drink and targets professional trainers, competitive athletes, the military and first responders. CELSIUS HEAT™ was developed for those seeking a trainer-grade version of CELSIUS® versus the Original Line, which is sold in a smaller can package and appeals to the masses as an active lifestyle brand.

CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at fitness clubs, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, The Fresh Market and key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's, Food Lion, CVS and many others.

CELSIUS®' functional claims are backed by six published university studies. The first study was conducted in 2005 and additional studies from the University of Oklahoma were conducted over the next five years. The studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits that CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

