Cemex's Revolutionary Lower-Carbon Concrete Premieres in Florida, Bolstering Foundation of Master-Planned Community

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex announced Vertua®, its portfolio of sustainable products, is now available in Florida. Establishing the foundation for thousands of new homes in Sarasota County, Florida, this tremendous residential project showcases Cemex's commitment to environmental responsibility and advancing the construction industry toward a more resilient future.

Cemex was recruited by Rockwell Building Systems to fortify the homes with its Vertua® lower-carbon concrete in Brightmore, a subdivision of Mattamy Homes' master-planned community Wellen Park. Mattamy Homes is the largest privately-owned homebuilder in North America. This collaboration underscores the shared goal of minimizing environmental impact while delivering high-quality construction solutions, making it an ideal choice for a variety of sustainable construction projects. Concrete is the most used man-made material in the world and plays an essential role in society's development and growth. The use of concrete is crucial for storm protection as its strength and durability make it ideal for withstanding severe weather conditions, including heavy rains, high winds and flooding.

"We are thrilled to bring Vertua® to Florida and collaborate on Mattamy Homes' new residential endeavor in Sarasota County," said Jeff Bobolts, Cemex U.S. Regional President – East Region. "This product represents a significant leap forward in sustainable construction, helping set a higher standard for environmentally responsible building practices not only in the region, but throughout the country."

Using Vertua® in such significant projects accelerates Cemex's Future in Action program, which focuses on developing lower-carbon products, solutions, and processes to become a net-zero CO2 company. By incorporating advanced technology and sustainable practices, Cemex has achieved a remarkable reduction in its carbon footprint without compromising on strength, durability, or performance. This project sets a precedent for future developments, demonstrating that sustainable construction is not just a choice but a necessity to building a better future.

About Cemex U.S.

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 8 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex U.S. has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019.

