Cengage Announces New Author Royalty Framework For Cengage Unlimited

Cengage Unlimited is the first-of-its-kind subscription that gives students access to all the company's digital higher education materials—more than 22,000 products across 70 disciplines and more than 675 courses—for $119.99 a semester, no matter how many Cengage materials they use. Students using the digital platforms also have the option of free print rentals, paying only a $7.99 shipping fee.

"Our industry must change and be contributors to lowering the cost of higher learning. With the introduction of Cengage Unlimited, we are breaking with tradition to offer students complete access to quality learning materials at an affordable price point," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "Today's announcement marks an important milestone on our journey and we look forward to working with our authors to reach more students."

"Our authors are incredible partners and we appreciate their willingness to work with us to change our business model to one that truly puts students first," said Erin Joyner, Senior Vice President, Higher Education Product Management, Cengage. "In many cases, our authors are also instructors who witness firsthand the challenges students face in securing the best learning materials. This subscription model will disrupt the industry and make affordable access possible for more students."

Similar to royalty models used by other online subscription companies, the Cengage Unlimited usage-based model means that every item used earns a percentage of royalties. Authors can expect their 2019 first-quarter royalty statements and payments to reflect sale of all products – through both individual units and Cengage Unlimited. Cengage will continue to sell products outside of Cengage Unlimited as it always has and the royalty framework for that business model will continue.

Cengage authors are being notified in writing both electronically and via postal service. Authors needing additional information should contact Cengage-Authors@Cengage.com.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Susan Aspey, Cengage

202- 695-6012, susan.aspey@cengage.com

Lindsay Stanley, Cengage

203-965-8634, lindsay.stanley@cengage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cengage-announces-new-author-royalty-framework-for-cengage-unlimited-300621980.html

SOURCE Cengage

Related Links

http://www.cengage.com

