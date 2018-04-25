Cengage Integrates Smithsonian Primary Sources into Leading AP® U.S. History Program, The American Pageant, AP Edition

"Examining and interacting with primary sources helps students develop analysis, argumentation, chronological reasoning, interpretation, contextualization, and comparison skills that are essential to success in AP U.S. History," said Vincent Grosso, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Cengage. "History teachers often have to spend time curating primary sources and developing their own activities to incorporate research and writing into a course. With this integration, we're saving teachers time and making it easier for them to prepare students for success in AP U.S. History with direct access to primary source materials."

Smithsonian primary source activities are built into the learning path for each chapter of The American Pageant, MindTap with sources aligned to the content, research and writing activities, and assessments. In addition, teachers can build their own activities around the primary sources, such as customized debate, presentation, and writing activities using the built-in MindTap teaching tools. Students can see primary sources that align to a given section and also search the entire primary sources database independently.

The American Pageant MindTap solution with integrated Smithsonian Primary Sources in U.S. History is available now for use starting fall 2018. To learn more, visit http://www.cengage.com/.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Smithsonian

Since its founding in 1846, the Smithsonian Institution has been committed to inspiring generations through knowledge and discovery. The Smithsonian is the world's largest museum, education and research complex, consisting of 19 museums, the National Zoological Park and nine research facilities. There are 6,700 Smithsonian employees and 6,900 volunteers. There were 30 million visits to the Smithsonian in 2017. The total number of objects, works of art and specimens at the Smithsonian is estimated at nearly 155 million, of which nearly 146 million are scientific specimens at the National Museum of Natural History.www.smithsonian.org

