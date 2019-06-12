Cengage Wins Customer Relationship Management Institute's "NorthFace ScoreBoard Award" for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, an education and technology company, has won the Customer Relationship Management Institute's NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for the second consecutive year. The Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC, a recognized expert in developing and implementing customer and employee experience management strategy programs, awarded Cengage a near perfect score based on customer votes.

"We are incredibly honored to again be recognized with the ScoreBoard Award, as this recognition comes directly from our customers," said Jim Sherer, Vice President of Support Services, Cengage. "Last year was pivotal for our company, as we successfully launched Cengage Unlimited, the industry's first all-access digital subscription service. Knowing we maintained our high customer satisfaction in the process is very rewarding. We look forward to exceeding customer expectations as we make high-quality learning more accessible for millions of students."

CRMI methodology measures customer satisfaction with services on a five-point scale in categories including technical support, field service, customer service, account management and professional services. More than one thousand companies were invited to participate in the audit. Cengage was one of only 33 award recipients who achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0. In both 2017 and 2018, Cengage customer surveys scored 4.8 out of 5.0 for customer experience satisfaction (an equivalent of a 96% customer satisfaction rating).

Cengage Support Service's award-winning team recently created a Twitter handle, @CengageHelp, to provide direct assistance for instructors and students. This fall, customers will also find a new service experience that simplifies the user experience, enhances search capabilities and personalizes users' case data. While Cengage support is available 24/7, Cengage will soon offer a new self-service option for customers who wish to start the return or refund process themselves.

