Cengage Wins Two SIIA CODiE Awards

MindTap Speech for Interconnections (Best Virtual Learning Solution) – Interconnections engages students personally in the learning process using a conversational writing style paired with an interactive, digital learning experience. Hundreds of integrated scenarios draw on movies and shows to demonstrate interpersonal concepts such as social diversity and ethics.

2018 Cengage CODiE Award Finalists include:

"These CODiE Awards validate our relentless focus on quality learning," said Fernando Bleichmar, Chief Product Officer, Cengage. "Importantly, we recognize that quality, access and affordability don't have to be mutually exclusive. With our recently announced Cengage Unlimited all-access subscription model, we are expanding access to our quality, digital solutions – including our entire digital catalog – to reach even greater numbers of students."

The CODiEs have been honoring top products, apps and services in business software, education and digital content for more than 30 years. For more information on the awards and this year's winners visit: https://www.siia.net/codie/. To learn more about Cengage digital solutions, visit: http://www.cengage.com/.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world.

