Censys Powers SOC Modernization with New Integrations Across AI, SOAR, and Threat Intelligence Ecosystems

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the authoritative Internet intelligence platform, today announced new integrations across AI, SIEM, SOAR, and threat intelligence platforms, bringing global Internet infrastructure visibility directly into security operations workflows.

By embedding Censys intelligence into core workflows, organizations can quickly understand the context and risk of IPs, domains, and services, enabling faster response and more effective security operations.

Censys expands AI, SIEM, and SOAR integrations to bring Internet intelligence into SOC workflows and accelerate response. Post this

"As adversaries leverage AI to operate at Internet scale, security teams must move faster to keep pace," said Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer of Censys. "Censys provides security operations teams with complete external visibility into adversary infrastructure. By investing in partner integrations, we embed these insights directly into the tools teams already use to reduce response times and operate at scale."

New releases include native integrations with Cisco Splunk SOAR and ES, Microsoft Sentinel, and Google SecOps. Censys also expanded its ecosystem through new partner-built integrations with Palo Alto Cortex, Filigran OpenCTI, Maltego, Dropzone AI, and others, extending automation and visibility across modern security operations platforms.

Joint customers benefit from:

Automated alert enrichment with external infrastructure context to accelerate triage.

with external infrastructure context to accelerate triage. Faster investigation and validation of security alerts using attacker-observable data.

of security alerts using attacker-observable data. Automated response and remediation workflows through SOAR playbooks and ticketing systems.

through SOAR playbooks and ticketing systems. Improved operational collaboration across SOC, threat intelligence, and incident response teams.

"Censys' Internet intelligence adds critical visibility to our security workflows, helping customers respond to threats faster and with greater confidence," said Rik Esselink, Chief Revenue Officer at Maltego. "Our partnership expansion reflects the growing importance of unified security platforms across threat intelligence, AI automation, and external attack surface visibility."

"Integrating Censys' real-time Internet visibility directly into OpenCTI gives our joint customers the external context they need to move from raw threat data to confident, prioritized action. Together, we're closing the gap between intelligence and response," said Jan Johansen, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels at Filigran.

"With Censys, our AI SOC analysts have high-fidelity Internet Intelligence that gives them more context to investigate alerts, respond to attacks, and deliver faster outcomes at scale," said Shashi Nair, Head of Global Channel at Dropzone AI.

"We've built an enterprise-ready partner program that spotlights and supports the security community," said Celestine Jahren, Director of Strategic Alliances at Censys. "This quarter, we're launching our partner spotlight series to highlight how our partner ecosystem is delivering critical insights to customers. By equipping partners with high-fidelity Internet intelligence and the support to leverage it, we're turning collaboration into measurable impact for customers."

Censys and its partners now offer 55+ integrations across 45+ technology alliance partners. These integrations reinforce Censys' role as the foundational intelligence layer across the SOC ecosystem, delivering the external context needed to power security operations at the speed and scale of today's threats.

Learn more about Censys' integrations at censys.com/resources/integrations and partner ecosystem at censys.com/partners.

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.

SOURCE Censys