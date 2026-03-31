Censys Raises $70 Million in Strategic Funding to Expand Its Internet Intelligence Platform

New investment accelerates product innovation and global expansion as the authoritative source for Internet intelligence powering modern security operations, exposure management, and AI-driven security workflows

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the trusted authority for Internet intelligence and insights, today announced its Series D funding round led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, with participation from Decibel Partners, Greylock Partners, GV, Intel Capital, and others. The company will use the $40 million Series D round and $30 million debt financing to accelerate building AI-driven solutions for modern security operations on its recently launched Internet intelligence platform.

The funding comes at a critical time when Internet infrastructure has become the top attack vector into organizations and remediation windows are shrinking as adversaries leverage AI. Organizations and governments are demanding real-time intelligence to track and proactively block adversaries, defend Internet exposure, manage their supply chain, and protect critical infrastructure.

"AI is transforming every aspect of security operations, but its ultimate success will be fundamentally shaped by the quality and timeliness of the data available to it," said Zakir Durumeric, Founder and CEO of Censys. "Censys is positioned to drive this transformation with our leading intelligence to make AI actionable at global scale. This investment will enable faster innovation and global expansion."

"Censys is widely recognized by their customers as THE authoritative source for Internet intelligence," said Pete D. Chung, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. "We believe its unmatched visibility, combined with a clear strategy to build AI-driven solutions on top of its platform, positions Censys to be a foundational pillar of the modern security ecosystem."

Censys is trusted by more than 300,000 security practitioners worldwide. It is used by leading enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure providers globally, including organizations representing over 50% of the Fortune 500. Security and threat intelligence teams across the industry also rely on Censys as a foundational source of first-party Internet intelligence.

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.

SOURCE Censys