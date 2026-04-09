Censys Powers SOC Modernization with Real-Time Internet Context and Risk Scoring

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the authority for Internet intelligence, today announced new reputation-based risk scoring and expanded adversary intelligence capabilities that deliver real-time, authoritative Internet context directly into security operations workflows.

As security operations teams modernize with AI and automation, they face a fundamental gap: a lack of real-time visibility into external Internet infrastructure. Without it, both analysts and automated systems are forced to make decisions without the context needed to accurately assess risk, leading to missed threats, wasted investigations, and inconsistent outcomes.

Censys accelerates SOC modernization with real-time Internet context and risk scoring Post this

Censys closes this gap by delivering real-time visibility into global Internet infrastructure, establishing a single, trusted source of Internet intelligence embedded directly within SOC workflows.

"Security teams are being asked to move faster than ever, but too often they're making decisions without the Internet context they need," said Alex Farell, Senior Director of Product Management at Censys. "Censys brings that context directly into security operations workflows with real-time Internet intelligence and risk scoring, so teams can quickly understand what they're looking at and take action."

Decision-Ready Internet Context for Security Operations

Censys enables analysts to understand infrastructure, identify active threats, assess risk, and pivot to full context in seconds by combining real-time Internet visibility, adversary infrastructure intelligence, and reputation-based risk scoring.

Real-Time Internet Context

Visibility into global Internet infrastructure provides the context needed to determine what an external asset is and how it connects to other infrastructure, such as observed services, TLS certificate reuse, hosting attribution, and how it changes over time. This Internet-scale visibility brings critical external context into security operations, connecting internal telemetry to the broader Internet and enabling more accurate triage, deeper investigation, and more effective threat hunting.

Real-Time Adversary Infrastructure Intelligence

Intelligence curated by the Censys ARC research team and integrated into the Censys platform tracks infrastructure associated with more than 100 threat actors and campaigns, including adversary-controlled infrastructure such as command-and-control (C2) nodes, open directories, and other malicious infrastructure. This intelligence reveals what threat actors are actively deploying across the global Internet—enabling faster detection, proactive defense, and more informed investigation.

Reputation-Based Risk Scoring

Quantitative risk signals derived from Censys' Internet-scale visibility, adversary infrastructure intelligence, and additional intelligence sources help analysts quickly assess infrastructure and prioritize action. Each score is paired with explainable evidence, enabling consistent, confident decisions.

Expanded Intelligence

Expands the intelligence available to analysts by integrating curated signals from trusted third-party sources. These signals, combined with Censys' Internet intelligence, provide deeper insight into infrastructure classification, whether an IP is scanning maliciously, an exploitation target, a Tor exit node, or referenced in recent threat reporting.

The Modern SOC Runs on Censys

Security operations teams require direct visibility into external Internet infrastructure to effectively triage, investigate, and hunt threats, establishing Censys as a foundational pillar of modern security operations. Today, more than 300,000 security practitioners rely on Censys daily to drive faster, more accurate decisions at scale.

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.

SOURCE Censys