Censys Recognized as One of the Most Popular New Integrations in the Wiz Integration Network (WIN) Partner Index

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the authority for Internet intelligence and insights, today announced its recognition in the inaugural WIN Partner Index 2025. This data-driven benchmark, published by cloud security leader Wiz, highlights the integrations that are essential to modern cybersecurity based on real-world adoption and impact.

Censys ASM and Wiz: Delivering Unified Attack Surface Visibility

Censys was specifically recognized for its integration between Censys Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Wiz. This connector was named one of the Most Popular New Integrations among customers this past year. This recognition underscores Censys's commitment to empowering organizations to proactively defend themselves with near real-time visibility into all Internet-facing assets, including those hosted in the cloud. With the Censys ASM integration in Wiz, security teams can rely on a complete view and full control of their entire attack surface.

"The fast-paced nature of cloud assets makes it challenging for security teams to get a unified view of their full attack surface," said Celestine Jahren, Director of Strategic Alliances at Censys. "Being recognized by Wiz as one of their Most Popular New Integrations truly validates the real world impact of our partnership. Together, Censys and Wiz deliver Internet-scale, realtime visibility into organizations' cloud environments, so their teams can move from exposure to action across their entire attack surface."

Attack Surface Management at Cloud Scale

The Index revealed several key industry trends, most notably that cloud security no longer lives in a single tool or team. As cloud environments rapidly expand and change, organizations need reliable visibility and control over all cloud assets in their attack surface. This integration brings those insights directly into shared workflows, enabling security analysts to investigate alerts faster, validate exposure with greater confidence, and take action without added complexity or context switching.

"The WIN Partner Index offers a new lens into how integrations perform where it matters most: in the hands of real teams," said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. "This inaugural report demonstrates the value Censys brings to the WIN ecosystem as one of the most popular new integrations built in 2025. It's a great example of what's possible when partners align around a shared goal, building an open ecosystem where context flows freely and security becomes a team sport."

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com .

