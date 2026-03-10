Censys Unveils Censys ARC, Formalizing Its Global Internet Threat Research Team

A pillar of Censys Internet intelligence, Censys ARC delivers threat research and Internet exposure visibility worldwide.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys today announced the formal launch of the Censys Advanced Research Collective (ARC), a dedicated research team focused on illuminating Internet behavior and threats through cutting-edge research and intelligence. Through original research and deep analysis of Censys' global Internet infrastructure telemetry, Censys ARC tracks threat infrastructure and high-risk exposures, providing organizations with the intelligence needed to understand and respond to today's most pressing cybersecurity threats.

Censys ARC is composed of elite security researchers, threat analysts, and engineers who conduct original research and deliver actionable intelligence on adversary infrastructure, vulnerability exploitation, and systemic Internet risk. Operating across the entirety of the Internet — powered by the Censys Internet Map — ARC transforms global Internet telemetry into intelligence defenders can operationalize immediately.

Its real-world outcomes in strengthening global cybersecurity include:

"Censys researchers are among the top in the world, and our work has long shaped how the industry understands Internet behavior and risk," said Michael Schwartz, Senior Director of Research and Security at Censys. "Censys ARC formally recognizes that legacy and propels it forward — codifying our commitment to rigorous, data-driven intelligence that defenders can act on immediately."

"The global health sector faces unique risks, particularly from exposed medical devices, clinical systems, and operational technology that directly impact patient safety," said Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer at Health-ISAC. "Censys ARC research helps the healthcare community better understand device and system exposures, reduce risk, and strengthen resilience across hospitals, health systems, and medical device environments worldwide."

"High-quality Internet telemetry is foundational to modern detection and response," said François Deruty, Chief Intelligence Officer, of Sekoia.io. "Censys ARC research delivers data-driven measurement and transparency across the public Internet, enabling the security community to rapidly assess real-world exposure and move decisively from disclosure to mitigation."

Research That Powers Censys

Research has always been foundational to Censys. The company began as a research initiative focused on measuring the public Internet — work that evolved into today's Censys Platform, trusted by security teams across more than half of the Fortune 500. Since its founding, rigorous, data-driven research has remained central to Censys' mission to make the Internet a safer place. With the unveiling of Censys ARC, Censys formally recognizes that longstanding research function as a dedicated team within the company.

In addition to publishing reports and advisories, Censys ARC plays a leading role in developing new products and solutions for our customers. Insights from the team enhance visibility into adversary-controlled infrastructure, inform in-product detection of newly disclosed CVEs and systemic exposures, and strengthen risk scoring and prioritization across customer environments.

As a foundational pillar of Censys' Internet intelligence capabilities, Censys ARC both leverages and advances the company's Internet visibility — ensuring that research-driven insight continuously informs detection, prioritization, and response.

"Censys was founded on research, and that foundation continues to shape the value we deliver to customers and partners," said Zakir Durumeric, Founder and CEO of Censys. "With Censys ARC, we are deepening our commitment to delivering authoritative Internet Intelligence by strengthening the insights embedded in our platform and advancing the threat research we share with the broader community. For our customers, this means clearer visibility into exposed assets, adversary-controlled infrastructure, and emerging vulnerabilities across the Internet."

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.

