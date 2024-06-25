Centauri Carbon: ELEGOO's Real Game-Changer in 3D Printing Debuts at RAPID + TCT 2024

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO , a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, proudly showcases the Centauri Carbon, its first CoreXY flagship, at Booth 2160, RAPID + TCT 2024. Affectionately nicknamed "CC" by the product team, it aims to truly simplify 3D printing for beginners, eliminating the steep learning curve and high costs that have traditionally been barriers. This marks a potential turning point that could extend 3D printing beyond hobbyists into everyday tech, benefiting people's lives.

Centauri Carbon debuts at RAPID + TCT 2024 in Los Angeles.

"After extensive testing to ensure it's 100% ready, we now decided to officially launch our first CoreXY printer," says Chris Hong, Founder and CEO of ELEGOO. "The Centauri Carbon aims to set a new industry standard by being incredibly beginner-friendly and accessible to everyone. It also serves as a workhorse for hobbyists, artists, designers, students, teachers, small businesses, and anyone who loves to create and make things, unleashing their creativity with just a few clicks."

Following the success of the Mars 3 and Mars 4 series, ELEGOO also introduces the latest additions to this popular lineup - the Mars 5 and Mars 5 Ultra, unveiled at North America's largest additive manufacturing event.

3D Printing Has Never Been Easier with "CC"

When the Centauri Carbon project was established in early 2023, its goal was not merely to create another FDM 3D printer, but to develop a true game-changer poised to revolutionize the industry. Expected to excel in the consumer-grade market, the Centauri Carbon is characterized by its space-gray metal design and fully enclosed frame. It boasts smart AI camera capabilities and a sturdy integrated aluminum die-cast construction.

Unlike ELEGOO's previous product lines, which are named after planets, the Centauri Carbon draws inspiration from Liu Cixin's renowned science-fiction novel "The Three-Body Problem." In the novel, a race of aliens known as Trisolarans inhabits a triple-star system based on Alpha Centauri, the closest star system to Earth.

Centauri Carbon, like its namesake, embodies resilience and innovation, making it the most approachable and user-friendly model for 3D printing beginners. At RAPID + TCT, attendees can catch the first glimpse of the Centauri Carbon, slated for release before September.

Discover Simplicity in Resin 3D Printing with Mars 5 Series

Boasting a blazing-fast speed of up to 150mm/h, the Mars 5 Ultra outpaces the competition. Its revolutionary Tilt Release Technology allows for swift model removal from the release film, ensuring lightning-fast printing without sacrificing detail, accuracy, or reliability.

A standout feature of the Mars 5 Ultra is its pioneering Resin Exposure Time Calibration. For the first time, users can fine-tune and optimize resin curing by selecting between 4, 6, or 8 equal segments. This unique capability allows simultaneous 3D printing experiments across different exposure time zones, enabling precise calibration for optimal print quality.

The Mars 5, on the other hand, serves as a more cost-effective version compared to the Mars 5 Ultra, without compromising on quality. Both the Mars 5 and the Mars 5 Ultra are designed for ease of use, smart functionality, and convenience. With self-check and automatic leveling features, users of all skill levels can start printing immediately without setup hassles.

With prices starting from US$179 and US$269, respectively, the Mars 5 and Mars 5 Ultra are now available on the official website , offering intuitive and user-friendly features.

Debut at RAPID+TCT 2024

The Centauri Carbon, the Mars 5 series, and other products will be presented at RAPID + TCT 2024, held from June 25-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center at Booth 2160. This marks ELEGOO's first exhibition in the United States, providing attendees with an exclusive preview of the next generation of ELEGOO products.

There are also a wide range of activities at the booth, including speech sessions, interactive games, giveaways, and more. For more information, please visit the ELEGOO official website and social media platforms, including Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) , YouTube , TikTok , Discord , and Reddit .

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 80 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue exceeded USD 200 million, with over 600 employees and nearly 25,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

