Center for Academic Success' Douglas Elementary School to Celebrate School Choice with Rally, Dance

DOUGLAS, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Academic Success' Douglas Elementary School will host a pep rally and open house in celebration of school choice on Friday, Jan. 31.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. by handing out National School Choice Week's signature yellow scarves. Marcela Munguia, principal of the three Center for Academic Success schools in Douglas, will welcome students, families, and community members and deliver remarks on the impact of school choice in Arizona.

At 10:30 a.m., students will participate in a pep rally featuring a performance of the official National School Choice Week dance. Following the rally, cookies and punch will be provided to attendees.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The pep rally and open house is our way of celebrating students, education, and what makes Douglas Elementary unique," said Principal Marcela Munguia. "We encourage all families to use this week to start thinking about the upcoming school year."

Center for Academic Success' Douglas Elementary School is a high-performing charter school on a mission to prepare students with the skills and abilities necessary to become successful and contributing members of society.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

