Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Announces New Scientia Publication

LIBBY, Mont., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease is pleased to announce that Scientia has recently published an article, A Novel Autoimmune Disease Linked to Asbestos Exposure, which looks at the association between the asbestos found in Libby, Montana and autoimmune disease in those environmentally exposed to it. "Scientia is a series of research publications covering important issues in science, education and technology, with the sole aim of bridging the gap between science, education, policy, research, government and the private sector. The key aim of Scientia is not to change or challenge the traditional scientific publishing format; instead, we aim to complement this accepted form of dissemination – speaking in a new, easy-to-understand language. In doing so, we not only help researchers communicate their research to their own scientific community, but also to a wider audience, with the dual aims of establishing future research collaborations and developing direct stakeholder participation."

The publication is based on the work of frequent CARD collaborator Dr. Jean Pfau, a partially retired microbiologist and immunotoxicologist at Montana State University. Her research has been focused on environmental triggers and the inflammatory/autoimmune diseases with which they are associated. She has worked with CARD for many years and is currently the chairperson of CARD's steering committee. Dr. Pfau has published over sixty peer-reviewed papers and has collaborated with other researchers all over the world. CARD is proud to have the important findings from Dr. Pfau's work with Libby Amphibole published in such an accessible and easy to understand format.

About CARD:

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

Contact: Tracy McNew, Executive Director

406-293-9274 / [email protected] / www.Libbyasbestos.org

SOURCE Center for Asbestos Related Disease