New Scientific Publications for CARD

LIBBY, Mont., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) and its nationwide collaborators proudly continue their ongoing mission to educate the public and medical professionals about Libby Amphibole. This is accomplished through various media, but that effort is already going strong for 2024.

Albert Miller, M.D., a long-time CARD associate, is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Medical Director for the Barry Commoner Center for Health and the Environment at Queens College, City University of New York. Dr. Miller recently had a paper accepted for publication by the American Journal of Industrial Medicine. Based in part on his experience with CARD and Libby Amphibole (LA), the paper, Recognizing the Pleura: Asbestos Related Pleuropulmonary Disease – Known and New Manifestations, will be available in a future issue of this peer-reviewed journal.

Open Access Government is "a digital publication that provides an in-depth perspective on key public policy areas worldwide, including health and social care, COVID-19, research and innovation, technology, government, environment and energy." In October of this year, Jean Pfau, PhD., an Immunotoxicologist and another frequent CARD partner, began work on the first of five articles to be published over the next year on this organization's website: OpenAccessGovernment.org. These articles will highlight research regarding asbestos and autoimmune disease, detailing what has been learned from studying the health outcomes among people exposed to LA. A profile of Dr. Pfau is already up on the site and the first article will be published in January 2024, with the others to follow throughout the year.

For more information, interested parties can visit CARD's website at www.libbyasbestos.org or toll-free at (855) 891-CARD.

Center for Asbestos Related Disease
Tracy McNew
(406) 293-9274 ext. 126
[email protected] 

