Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Continues National Outreach

LIBBY, Mont., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) continues its mission of outreach and education about Libby Amphibole and the diseases it can cause with multiple presentations at national venues. In October, Medical Director Lee Morrissette and Executive Director Tracy McNew will present original research at CHEST 2023, the foremost annual meeting for practitioners of pulmonology, sleep medicine, and critical care. This study looked at the effect of COVID-19 infection on the lung function of patients with non-malignant asbestos-related lung disease.

In November, McNew will also give a presentation at the American Public Health Association (APHA) annual meeting discussing resilience within the medical organization while dealing with external pressures. A shortened version of CARD's documentary, Healing a Community, has been entered into APHA's concurrent film festival, helping to spread the word about the environmental disaster in Libby, Montana and the implications across the nation.

CARD works hard through screening and patient care services, outreach and education, as well as ongoing research to advance the science of Libby Amphibole and work toward finding better treatments for those afflicted with asbestos related diseases. If you think you may have been exposed to asbestos in Libby, Montana for at least six months at least ten years ago, please call CARD at (406) 293-9274 to see if you qualify for free asbestos health screening.

About CARD:

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

Contact: Tracy McNew, Executive Director

406-293-9274 / [email protected] / www.Libbyasbestos.org

SOURCE Center for Asbestos Related Disease