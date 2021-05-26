Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) Is Now Open with Facility Safety Upgrades

LIBBY, Mont., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) is open at full capacity and ready to welcome patients, both for asbestos related disease screening and ongoing care for those already diagnosed.

One important update is that CARD's Pulmonary Function Labs (PFT) are now open again after a brief closure due to COVID-19. To help keep patients and staff safe, a negative pressure filtration system has been installed in these rooms. This system is engineered to improve air flow and frequency of air exchange, drawing infectious particles out of the air so they do not remain airborne or settle on surfaces, thus greatly decreasing the risk of transfer of infectious disease to CARD's patients and staff. They have also installed medical-grade HEPA filtration units in all enclosed rooms where patient care occurs. Because patient and staff safety are one of CARD's top priorities, a rapid COVID-19 test will be administered before pulmonary function testing is done. Staff is screening all patients when they enter the building for symptoms and fever, while routine cleaning and disinfection measures are in place throughout the clinic.

CARD has also hired a second respiratory therapist, Vernon Johnson, and a new Physician Assistant, Joe Joslyn, to increase capacity.

CARD's staff is excited to move forward with facility upgrades and new staff members to continue to provide the same competent, compassionate care Lincoln County has come to expect. They will continue to provide asbestos related disease screening, lung cancer screening, and ongoing care for those diagnosed with asbestos related disease, as well as educational and outreach opportunities. Long Distance Screening is available for those who do not live close enough to Libby to make the drive. This allows testing to be done locally, followed by a telephone consultation with one of CARD's providers. The public is encouraged to call CARD at (406) 293-9274 to make a screening appointment.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

