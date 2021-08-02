Center For Discovery's Rapid Expansion Creates Opportunity For New Division President

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. (DBH), an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers announced its search for the position of President, Center for Discovery, the company's eating disorder treatment program. The position of president is responsible for the daily operations of a rapidly growing division of residential and outpatient centers in twelve states and reports directly to the Chief Operations Officer.

"Since its inception in 1997, Center for Discovery has changed the face of the eating disorder industry," according to John Peloquin, President and CEO of DBH. "Center for Discovery took treatment out of institutions and into homes where patients could receive individual attention from therapists, engage in hands-on food preparation with dieticians, and focus on the root cause of the eating disorder." This model, designed for long-term behavioral change, fueled Center for Discovery's growth from its inception in 1997 to one of the nation's largest providers with 58 treatment centers in 12 states and additional plans for geographic and service line expansions.

"We are seeking a candidate who will reinforce our position as an industry leader by continuing to question the status quo, driving innovative solutions, and expanding access to evidence-based care," adds Peloquin. "DBH has had unprecedented growth in the last three years and the new president will spearhead our rapid expansion in 2022 and beyond."

While the search is in progress, the division will be overseen by Joe Tinervin, MSW, currently DBH's President, Substance Use Division, and a former Division President of Acadia Healthcare where he led operations for both substance use facilities and eating disorder treatment centers including Montecatini and Center for Hope of the Sierras.

Interested applicants can send a resume and cover letter to Kathleen O'Brien at [email protected].

About Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within community-based centers. Service lines include eating disorder, mental health, substance use and psychiatric treatment programs. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for teens and adults. The company's growing portfolio includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. Discovery Behavioral Health is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

