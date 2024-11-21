Center for Employment Opportunities Denver Named a Top 100 Nonprofit in North America, Awarded PepsiCo Foundation Community Impact Award

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) has been awarded one of PepsiCo Foundation's 2024 Community Impact Awards. The PepsiCo Foundation is the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), one of the world's leading food and beverage companies. The program supports local communities by offering resources for employment services to justice-impacted job seekers.

CEO Denver is one of 100 public charities and organizations across the United States and Canada to receive a Community Impact Award for its dedication and commitment to the communities it serves. Through strategic partnerships, such as the Community Impact Awards, the PepsiCo Foundation aspires to provide lasting change by tackling the challenges of inequality, whether through access to economic opportunity, clean water, or food security.

"This award enables us to expand our reach and provide justice-impacted individuals with the support they need for long-term employment and economic stability," said Sam Schaefer, Executive Director of the Center for Employment Opportunities. "Since 2017, CEO Denver has helped countless individuals secure steady work, build skills, break employment barriers, and achieve socioeconomic mobility. This award will empower individuals to build brighter futures for themselves and their families."

"At the PepsiCo Foundation, we believe that the strength of our communities lies in the hands of local leaders and nonprofit organizations who understand the unique local social challenges and opportunities of their community. The PepsiCo Foundation Community Impact Awards allow us to celebrate these trailblazers who are driving meaningful change in our communities across North America," PepsiCo Foundation President and Global Head of Social Impact at PepsiCo, C.D. Glin said. "We invited PepsiCo employees to nominate local organizations of their choice and our employee's most admired nonprofits were selected as Community Impact Award recipients. We are honored to work alongside these inspiring organizations to amplify their efforts to create lasting positive social impacts across North America."

CEO currently operates in 30 cities and believes that anyone with a recent criminal history who wants to work has the preparation and support needed to find a job and stay connected to the labor force.

The PepsiCo Foundation's dedication to partnering with local nonprofits stems from its understanding that these organizations are deeply rooted in the communities where PepsiCo employees live and work. By collaborating with local partners, the Foundation can more effectively address community-specific needs and leverage each organization's unique strengths to foster local, leading, and lasting solutions.

