Center for Employment Opportunities Partners with Vote.org to Launch 'Get Out the Vote' Campaign Encouraging Justice-Impacted Peoples' Participation in Upcoming Election

Mirroring Jim Crow Laws of the 19th & 20th Centuries, Ongoing Voting Restrictions for Justice-impacted People Are Critical Racial Justice and Democracy Issues

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), the nation's largest reentry organization launches a 'Get Out the Vote Campaign,' in partnership with Vote.org . The aim is to provide non-partisan education and resources that help the justice-impacted community register and vote while also highlighting the systematic voter exclusion policies that create arduous barriers or prevent people altogether from voting in some states.

CEO's voter registration hub will include Vote.org's easy-to-use technology. Individuals will be able to:

Check registration status and restoration eligibility,

Fill out voter registration forms,

Request an absentee ballot,

Evaluate ballots specific to their district by previewing the candidates and issues on their ballots before heading to the polls, and

Find their local polling site.

"Voting is the chance to have your experience, opinions, and beliefs counted," said Christopher Watler, Executive Vice President at CEO. "Unfortunately the right to vote in our country has a long history of exclusion. Many states continue to deny justice-impacted people the right to vote which disproportionately impacts Black and poor communities. We are excited to partner with Vote.org to confront this issue head-on by providing access to tools and information that justice-impacted people need to register and vote."

"Every voter, regardless of background or identity, should be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote and help shape the future of their communities and our country," said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. "Our democracy works better for everyone when it reflects the diversity of the electorate, which means we need to break down every barrier standing between voters and the ballot box. As the forces of voter suppression continue to try to silence American voters – and disproportionately voters of color – Vote.org is proud to partner with the Center for Employment Opportunities to ensure that justice-impacted people are equipped with the resources and tools they need to make their voices heard during this critical election year."

More information and personal stories can be found at ceoworks.org/vote.

The full press release can be found here .

