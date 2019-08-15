CenterPoint Energy, Inc. announces closing of $1.2 billion offering of senior notes

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced the closing on August 14, 2019 of its offering and sale of $1.2 billion of senior notes comprised of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% senior notes due 2024, $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.95% senior notes due 2030 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior notes due 2049. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s outstanding commercial paper that was issued, in part, to (i) refinance commercial paper to fund a portion of the cash consideration paid for all of the shares of Vectren Corporation ("Vectren"), (ii) pay merger fees and expenses, (iii) pay a cash dividend to Vectren stockholders as of February 1, 2019 and (iv) fund certain of Vectren's long-term incentive payments.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities served as representatives and joint bookrunners. Additional joint book-running managers were Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, MUFG and RBC Capital Markets. BB&T Capital Markets, BNP PARIBAS, Fifth Third Securities and Huntington Capital Markets served as senior co-managers. Loop Capital Markets and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC served as co-managers.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.8 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and approximately $34 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

