Centers Health Care Celebrates National Physical Therapy Month In October

Mobility is Core to System Values - Centers to Raise Awareness of Falls Prevention Tactics, Strength Exercises

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, will celebrate National Physical Therapy Month throughout October. This year's theme is falls prevention and awareness.

"Falls can be very serious for older individuals, and prevention is the best medicine," said Travis Womer, PT, DPT, RAC-CT and Corporate Director of Reimbursement, Operations and Development, Sigma Health Rehab, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services throughout the Centers Health Care system. "We have a steadfast focus on preventing falls throughout Centers; we're as serious about educating our staff and families as we are about protecting our residents. This October, we'll join with the Academy of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), and partners across the country to raise awareness about how to prevent falls."

Centers Health Care regularly conducts targeted outreach to the communities it serves about preventing falls, from teaching to offering tips on fall-proofing a room. Across the Centers health system, rehab specialists provide exceptional, holistic care for those recovering from falls as well.

"Each year we successfully treat and discharge more than 10,000 rehab patients who can return home and enjoy their lives and loved ones," added Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care. "We're able to achieve that because of the excellent rehabilitation and therapy that's provided to our residents at Centers."

Earlier this year, members of Sigma Rehab/Centers Health Care partnered with APTA's Geriatrics Section to launch the Skilled Nursing Facility Special Interest Group (SIG) within the American Physical Therapy Association. This group represents Physical Therapists and Physical Therapist Assistants nationwide, focusing on those working in Skilled Nursing and Subacute Rehab settings. The primary goal of the SNF SIG is to advocate for this underrepresented community of therapists by providing setting-specific resources, including specialized research, education, and intervention strategies. These tools are designed to enhance both the professional experience of therapists and the quality of patient care they deliver. Sigma Rehab/Centers Health Care is also deeply committed to APTA's Falls Prevention Month initiative, ensuring that all facilities within its network have access to the latest evidence-based strategies for fall prevention, fostering a culture of mobility and safety.

At Centers Health Care, healthy movement is not only a good way for seniors to keep their bodies stronger and better able to withstand falls, but an ongoing goal. This summer, Centers Health Care's popular program, "Care That Moves You," offered a series of local events that encouraged residents, employees, families and communities to stay active and healthy – and inspired more than 2,500 minutes of movement across its network.

