Centers Health Care Gets Residents, Team Members Moving After Thanksgiving

"Turkey Trot"- Themed Activities to Take Place On November 29

Part of Centers' System-wide Commitment to Holistic Health, Healthy Exercise and Social Interaction

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, will motivate its residents and team members to get moving this Thanksgiving holiday with fun, "Turkey Trot"- themed activities taking place across the system on November 29.

"Movement is a cornerstone of our care at Centers Health Care, and we love to promote healthy exercise habits through engaging activities. What better day to inspire healthy movement than the day after Thanksgiving?" said Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care.

In August, Centers achieved more than 2,500 minutes of movement across its network, via the health system's popular summer program, "Care That Moves You," which held a series of events throughout its facilities that encouraged residents, employees, families and communities to stay active and healthy. Centers dedicated a special "Care That Moves You Day" to coincide with National Senior Citizens Day, and NBC's New York Live covered the celebration, talking with Assistant Director of Rehabilitation Evan Stein about the system's emphasis on movement, and the programs that are successfully helping people move their bodies and feel healthier. Click here to watch the story.

Photos and videos from these and other events can be found at Centers' Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on YouTube.

