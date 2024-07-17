Centers Health Care's Second Annual "Care That Moves You" Program Encourages Seniors to Stay Healthy and Connected Through Exercise

Series of Summer Events for Residents, Employees, Families and Communities will Culminate with "National Senior Citizens Day" on August 21st

BRONX, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, is thrilled to announce the return of their popular summer program, "Care That Moves You," for the second year in a row. Launched on July 6, this initiative will run throughout the summer months, offering a variety of ways for participants at all Centers Health Care facilities to stay active and healthy. The organization will also dedicate a special "Care That Moves You Day" to coincide with National Senior Citizens Day on August 21.

Following the tremendous success of 2023's Care That Moves You initiative, Centers Health Care is excited to build upon that momentum where residents and staff across nearly all Centers Health Care locations came together to participate in engaging indoor and outdoor events, and increased their mobility significantly. The Care That Moves You Day events will showcase residents exercising and having fun, inspiring not only the Centers Health Care communities but also the neighborhoods surrounding each facility.

"For 27 years, our mission has been to deliver exceptional post-acute care, whether it's short-term rehabilitation or long-term support, and part of that commitment is making sure our caregivers are healthy and feel good themselves," said Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care. "Care That Moves You promotes healthy habits through exercise and engaging activities. While designed for our residents and care professionals, seeing their progress brings immense joy to our families as well."

Recognizing the importance of social interaction for residents' mental and emotional well-being, Care That Moves You incorporates group exercise and movement programs designed to combat isolation and loneliness. Ultimately, these activities contribute to a holistic recovery process, empowering residents to return home and thrive.

"We have always focused on fostering connections within our communities," said Steve Carr, Chief Sales Officer at Centers Health Care. "Care That Moves You makes mobility a priority with engaging activities that promote well-being and social connection. It's a truly 360-degree approach that benefits residents, families, staff, and the communities we serve."

From outdoor carnivals at Corning Center, in Corning, New York, to group exercise sessions led by local therapists at Slate Valley Center, in Granville, New York, residents throughout Centers Health Care's facilities will be celebrating "Care That Moves You Day" by getting active and having fun.

About Centers Health Care

Centers Health Care, one of the most complete post-acute health care organizations and a leader in post-acute care in the northeast, the company is a premier network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services with 45 locations throughout New York State, New York City and Southern New Jersey.

