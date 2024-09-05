Centers Health Care's Second Annual "Care That Moves You" Program Inspires 2,500+ Minutes of Movement Across Centers Facilities in August

"Care That Moves You" Part of System-wide Commitment to Holistic Health, Healthy Exercise and Social Interaction

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest and most complete post-acute health care continuum in the Northeast that touches one million lives each year with 45 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, inspired more than 2,500 minutes of movement across its network in the month of August. The health system's popular summer program, "Care That Moves You," launched July 6 and offered a series of summer events for at all Centers Health Care facilities that encouraged residents, employees, families and communities to stay active and healthy.

Centers also dedicated a special "Care That Moves You Day" to coincide with National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, and NBC's New York Live covered the celebration, talking with Assistant Director of Rehabilitation Evan Stein about the system's emphasis on movement, and the programs that are successfully helping people move their bodies and feel healthier. Click here to watch the story.

"Movement is a cornerstone of our care at Centers Health Care, so we're excited about how our 'Care That Moves You' program promotes healthy habits through exercise and engaging activities," said Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care. "For 27 years, our mission has been delivering exceptional post-acute care, whether it's short-term rehabilitation or long-term support. In the two years that we've hosted 'Care That Moves You,' we've seen an increase in mobility and overall health and wellbeing – not just for residents, but for our team members as well – and that's truly phenomenal."

Taking care of caregivers is another core value at Centers Health Care. Mr. Rozenberg recently published an article in Modern Healthcare about the need to train and support long-term caregivers: Join us in supporting our certified nursing assistants.

From outdoor luaus and 50's-themed carnivals to group Zumba and exercise sessions to games like bowling, ring toss, shuffle board and even basketball, residents throughout Centers Health Care's facilities celebrated "Care That Moves You Day" by getting active and having fun together. "Our goal is to continue growing our summer program, while encouraging these healthy habits all year long," Mr. Rozenberg added. Photos and videos from the events can be found at Centers' Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on YouTube.

