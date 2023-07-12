CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on July 31, 2023.

Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 15, 2023 USA Toll Free Number 1-833-470-1428

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll-Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll-Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 474781

Conference Number 413439

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

SOURCE Centerspace