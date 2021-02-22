Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and Provides 2021 Financial Outlook

News provided by

Centerspace

Feb 22, 2021, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2020; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Per Share

2020

2019

2020

2019

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$

(0.46)

$

3.95

$

(0.15)

$

6.00

FFO - diluted

0.97

0.90

3.47

4.05

Core FFO - diluted

1.02

0.96

3.78

3.72


Year-Over-Year
Comparison

Sequential
Comparison

YTD
Comparison

Same-Store Results

4Q20 vs 4Q19

4Q20 vs. 3Q20

CY20 vs. CY19

Revenues

2.3

%

1.4

%

2.1

%

Expenses

(0.4)

%

(5.1)

%

2.6

%

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

4.2

%

6.3

%

1.8

%


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Same-Store Results

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Weighted Average Occupancy

95.0

%

94.4

%

94.0

%

94.8

%

94.4

%


















(1)

Net operating income, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures.  For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

  • Rebranded the Company as Centerspace in December 2020 to reflect both the transformation of the company and its vision for the future;
  • Net Loss was $(0.15) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to Net Income of $6.00 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019;
  • Core FFO increased to $3.78 per diluted share compared to $3.72 for the year ended December 31, 2019;
  • Total collections for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 99.1% of expected residential revenue compared to 99.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019 while total collections for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 98.6% compared to 99.7% for the same period of 2019;
  • Same-store revenue increased 2.1% driven by 1.7% growth in rental revenue and 0.4% increase in occupancy;
  • Same-store operating expenses increased 2.6% year-over-year with a decline of 2.9% in same-store controllable expenses, offset by a increase of 13.6% in same-store non-controllable expenses;
  • Same-store NOI growth of 1.8% for the year ended December 31, 2020;
  • Acquired two new apartment communities in key growth markets of Minneapolis and Denver in the first and third quarter of 2020 consisting of 647 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $191.0 million;
  • Funded $18.5 million of mezzanine/construction loans;
  • Acquired the remaining noncontrolling interest in 71 France in the first quarter of 2020;
  • Sold four apartment communities consisting of 690 homes in Grand Forks, North Dakota for an aggregate sale price of $42.5 million in the third quarter of 2020;
  • Announced Nashville as one of our target markets in June 2020;
  • Maintained an annual dividend of $2.80 per share to common shareholders and unitholders;
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 829,000 common shares at an average price of $71.39 per share for total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, of approximately $59.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2020; and
  • Repurchased and retired approximately 237,000 of our 6.625% Series C preferred shares for an aggregate cost of $5.6 million or an average share price of $23.75.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, Centerspace acquired Union Pointe Apartment Homes in Longmont, Colorado for an aggregate purchase price of $76.9 million. The company also issued $50.0 million of 2.7% unsecured Series C notes, due June 6, 2030.  In concert with this issuance, Centerspace amended and expanded its Note Purchase Private Shelf Agreement (the "Agreement") with Prudential to increase the aggregate amount available under the Agreement from $150.0 million to $225.0 million. After the issuance of Series C notes, the company has $50.0 million remaining under the Agreement, which is excluded for purposes of reporting liquidity.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, Centerspace had $97.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $97.1 million available on its lines of credit.

2021 Financial Overview

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2021 calendar year performance.

2021 Calendar Year Financial Outlook



Range for 2021

2020 Actual

Low

High

Earnings per Share - diluted

$

(0.15)

$

(0.18)

$

0.45

FFO per Share - diluted

$

3.47

$

3.17

$

3.52

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$

3.78

$

3.29

$

3.62

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $912 per home to $1,012 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $15.0 million to $20.0 million
  • Investments of $145.0 million to $170.0 million, which includes the January 2021 acquisition of Union Pointe in Longmont, Colorado
  • Dispositions of $55.0 million to $75.0 million
  • Proceeds of $50.0 million to $70.0 million from equity issuance

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2021 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves. 

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which will be held virtually on March 1-3, 2021.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com



Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until March 9, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free Number

1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658



Conference Number

10145476

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2020, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and  operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2020, Centerspace owned 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Emily Miller
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: [email protected]

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
[email protected]

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

High closing price

$

74.55

$

73.53

$

76.82

$

84.68

$

78.91

Low closing price

$

65.79

$

61.87

$

44.36

$

52.55

$

71.74

Average closing price

$

70.30

$

70.15

$

63.91

$

71.62

$

74.67

Closing price at end of quarter

$

70.64

$

65.17

$

70.49

$

55.00

$

72.50

Common share distributions—annualized

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

$

2.80

Closing price dividend yield - annualized

4.0

%

4.3

%

4.0

%

5.1

%

3.9

%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

13,027

12,976

12,827

12,164

12,099

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

977

1,018

1,022

1,044

1,058

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$

989,243

$

911,989

$

976,216

$

726,440

$

953,883

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended


12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

REVENUE

$

45,540

$

44,138

$

43,910

$

44,406

$

45,777


$

177,994

$

185,755

EXPENSES














Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

12,668

13,129

12,360

13,468

14,018


51,625

57,249

Real estate taxes

5,256

5,402

5,410

5,465

4,835


21,533

21,066

Property management expenses

1,460

1,442

1,345

1,554

1,634


5,801

6,186

Casualty loss

331

91

913

327

205


1,662

1,116

Depreciation/amortization

20,282

18,995

18,156

18,160

18,972


75,593

74,271

General and administrative expenses

3,733

3,077

3,202

3,428

3,647


13,440

14,450

TOTAL EXPENSES

$

43,730

$

42,136

$

41,386

$

42,402

$

43,311


$

169,654

$

174,338

Operating income (loss)

1,810

2,002

2,524

2,004

2,466


8,340

11,417

Interest expense

(6,903)

(6,771)

(6,940)

(6,911)

(7,357)


(27,525)

(30,537)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2)

(4)

(17)



(864)


(23)

(2,360)

Interest and other income (loss)

406

281

538

(2,777)

702


(1,552)

2,092

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, and  gain (loss) on litigation settlement

(4,689)

(4,492)

(3,895)

(7,684)

(5,053)


(20,760)

(19,388)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

17

25,676

(190)



57,850


25,503

97,624

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement














6,586

Net income (loss)

$

(4,672)

$

21,184

$

(4,085)

$

(7,684)

$

52,797


$

4,743

$

84,822

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)


(640)

(537)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

460

(1,387)

447

692

(4,202)


212

(6,752)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(6)

(8)

(5)

145

223


126

1,136

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(4,378)

19,629

(3,803)

(7,007)

48,658


4,441

78,669

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,609)

(1,705)

(1,705)


(6,528)

(6,821)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares



(1)

25

273




297


NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

(5,985)

$

18,021

$

(5,387)

$

(8,439)

$

46,953


$

(1,790)

$

71,848
















Per Share Data - Basic














Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

(0.46)

$

1.40

$

(0.44)

$

(0.69)

$

3.95


$

(0.15)

$

6.06
















Per Share Data - Diluted














Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

(0.46)

$

1.38

$

(0.44)

$

(0.67)

$

3.89


$

(0.15)

$

6.00

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

ASSETS









Real estate investments









Property owned

$

1,812,557

$

1,805,390

$

1,694,033

$

1,687,436

$

1,643,078

Less accumulated depreciation

(399,249)

(380,392)

(383,917)

(366,307)

(349,122)


1,413,308

1,424,998

1,310,116

1,321,129

1,293,956

Unimproved land







1,376

1,376

Mortgage loans receivable

24,661

17,986

10,961

16,775

16,140

Total real estate investments

1,437,969

1,442,984

1,321,077

1,339,280

1,311,472

Cash and cash equivalents

392

16,804

52,714

26,338

26,579

Restricted cash

6,918

2,199

2,535

2,344

19,538

Other assets

18,904

16,947

16,484

21,124

34,829

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,464,183

$

1,478,934

$

1,392,810

$

1,389,086

$

1,392,418











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

55,609

$

58,596

$

54,883

$

52,337

$

47,155

Revolving line of credit

152,871

135,000

63,000

83,000

50,079

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,246

269,202

269,155

269,106

269,058

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

297,074

313,065

323,705

328,367

329,664

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

774,800

$

775,863

$

710,743

$

732,810

$

695,956











SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

EQUITY









Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,579

96,046

99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

968,263

968,436

958,292

912,653

917,400

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(427,681)

(412,577)

(421,515)

(407,150)

(390,196)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(15,905)

(17,256)

(18,139)

(17,360)

(7,607)

Total shareholders' equity

$

618,207

$

632,133

$

612,217

$

584,189

$

619,053

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

53,930

53,669

52,558

54,777

55,284

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

686

709

732

750

5,565

TOTAL EQUITY

$

672,823

$

686,511

$

665,507

$

639,716

$

679,902

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$

1,464,183

$

1,478,934

$

1,392,810

$

1,389,086

$

1,392,418

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis.  Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of the same-store pool for that year and adjusts the previous year, to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net operating income. Measuring performance on a same-store basis allows investors to evaluate how a fixed pool of communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess success in increasing NOI, renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses.  NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Sequential

Year-Over-Year

12/31/2020

09/30/2020

12/31/2019

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change















Operating income (loss)

$

1,810

$

2,002

$

2,466


$

(192)

(9.6)

%

$

(656)

(26.6)

%

Adjustments:













Property management expenses

1,460

1,442

1,634


18

1.2

%

(174)

(10.6)

%

Casualty loss

331

91

205


240

263.7

%

126

61.5

%

Depreciation and amortization

20,282

18,995

18,972


1,287

6.8

%

1,310

6.9

%

General and administrative expenses

3,733

3,077

3,647


656

21.3

%

86

2.4

%

Net operating income

$

27,616

$

25,607

$

26,924


$

2,009

7.8

%

$

692

2.6

%















Revenue













Same-store

$

38,582

$

38,043

$

37,718


$

539

1.4

%

$

864

2.3

%

Non-same-store

6,353

4,420

3,191


1,933

43.7

%

3,162

99.1

%

Other properties and dispositions

605

1,675

4,868


(1,070)

(63.9)

%

(4,263)

(87.6)

%

Total

45,540

44,138

45,777


1,402

3.2

%

(237)

(0.5)

%















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store

15,370

16,198

15,432


(828)

(5.1)

%

(62)

(0.4)

%

Non-same-store

2,271

1,712

1,090


559

32.7

%

1,181

108.3

%

Other properties and dispositions

283

621

2,331


(338)

(54.4)

%

(2,048)

(87.9)

%

Total

17,924

18,531

18,853


(607)

(3.3)

%

(929)

(4.9)

%















Net operating income













Same-store

23,212

21,845

22,286


1,367

6.3

%

926

4.2

%

Non-same-store

4,082

2,708

2,101


1,374

50.7

%

1,981

94.3

%

Other properties and dispositions

322

1,054

2,537


(732)

(69.4)

%

(2,215)

(87.3)

%

Total

$

27,616

$

25,607

$

26,924


$

2,009

7.8

%

$

692

2.6

%

(dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change








Operating income (loss)

$

8,340

$

11,417

$

(3,077)

(27.0)

%

Adjustments:






Property management expenses

5,801

6,186

(385)

(6.2)

%

Casualty loss

1,662

1,116

546

48.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

75,593

74,271

1,322

1.8

%

General and administrative expenses

13,440

14,450

(1,010)

(7.0)

%

Net operating income

$

104,836

$

107,440

$

(2,604)

(2.4)

%








Revenue






Same-store

$

152,790

$

149,615

$

3,175

2.1

%

Non-same-store

18,441

6,020

12,421

206.3

%

Other properties and dispositions

6,763

30,120

(23,357)

(77.5)

%

Total

177,994

185,755

(7,761)

(4.2)

%








Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes






Same-store

63,227

61,622

1,605

2.6

%

Non-same-store

6,817

2,287

4,530

198.1

%

Other properties and dispositions

3,114

14,406

(11,292)

(78.4)

%

Total

73,158

78,315

(5,157)

(6.6)

%








Net operating income






Same-store

89,563

87,993

1,570

1.8

%

Non-same-store

11,624

3,733

7,891

211.4

%

Other properties and dispositions

3,649

15,714

(12,065)

(76.8)

%

Total

$

104,836

$

107,440

$

(2,604)

(2.4)

%

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

















Controllable expenses















On-site compensation (1)

$

4,356

$

4,035

$

321

8.0

%

$

17,059

$

15,814

$

1,245

7.9

%

Repairs and maintenance

2,068

2,945

(877)

(29.8)

%

9,499

11,358

(1,859)

(16.4)

%

Utilities

2,579

2,453

126

5.1

%

10,096

10,336

(240)

(2.3)

%

Administrative and marketing

763

891

(128)

(14.4)

%

3,265

3,594

(329)

(9.2)

%

Total

$

9,766

$

10,324

$

(558)

(5.4)

%

$

39,919

$

41,102

$

(1,183)

(2.9)

%

















Non-controllable expenses















Real estate taxes

$

4,350

$

4,067

$

283

7.0

%

$

18,379

$

16,805

$

1,574

9.4

%

Insurance

1,254

1,041

213

20.5

%

4,929

3,715

1,214

32.7

%

Total

5,604

5,108

496

9.7

%

23,308

20,520

2,788

13.6

%

















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$

2,271

$

1,090

$

1,181

108.3

%

$

6,817

$

2,287

$

4,530

198.1

%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties and dispositions

$

283

$

2,331

$

(2,048)

(87.9)

%

$

3,114

$

14,406

$

(11,292)

(78.4)

%

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$

17,924

$

18,853

$

(929)

(4.9)

%

$

73,158

$

78,315

$

(5,157)

(6.6)

%





(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measurement used as a supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying the definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$

(5,985)

$

18,021

$

(5,387)

$

(8,439)

$

46,953


$

(1,790)

$

71,848

Adjustments:














Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

(460)

1,387

(447)

(692)

4,202


(212)

6,752

Depreciation and amortization

20,282

18,995

18,156

18,160

18,972


75,593

74,271

Less depreciation - non real estate

(87)

(85)

(88)

(93)

(88)


(353)

(322)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(33)

(31)

(33)

(282)

(454)


(379)

(2,059)

Gain on sale of real estate


(17)

(25,676)

190



(57,850)


(25,503)

(97,624)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

13,700

$

12,611

$

12,391

$

8,654

$

11,735


$

47,356

$

52,866
















Adjustments to Core FFO:














Casualty loss (recovery)

204

545








749


Loss on extinguishment of debt

2

4

17



864


23

2,360

Rebranding costs

402










402


Gain on litigation settlement














(6,586)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities





(175)

3,553

(113)


3,378


(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares



1

(25)

(273)




(297)

(113)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

14,308

$

13,161

$

12,208

$

11,934

$

12,486


$

51,611

$

48,527
















FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

13,700

$

12,611

$

12,391

$

8,654

$

11,735


$

47,356

$

52,866

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


640

537

FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

13,860

$

12,771

$

12,551

$

8,814

$

11,895


$

47,996

$

53,403
















Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

14,308

$

13,161

$

12,208

$

11,934

$

12,486


$

51,611

$

48,527

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


640

537

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$

14,468

$

13,321

$

12,368

$

12,094

$

12,646


$

52,251

$

49,064
















Per  Share Data














Earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted

$

(0.46)

$

1.38

$

(0.44)

$

(0.67)

$

3.89


$

(0.15)

$

6.00

FFO per share and unit - diluted

$

0.97

$

0.90

$

0.93

$

0.66

$

0.90


$

3.47

$

4.05

Core FFO per share and unit - diluted

$

1.02

$

0.94

$

0.91

$

0.90

$

0.96


$

3.78

$

3.72
















Weighted average shares and units - diluted

14,222

14,143

13,558

13,401

13,188


13,835

13,182

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses.



(in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

$

(4,378)

$

19,629

$

(3,803)

$

(7,007)

$

48,658


$

4,441

$

78,669

Adjustments:














Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160


640

537

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(460)

1,387

(447)

(692)

4,202


(212)

6,752

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(4,678)

21,176

(4,090)

(7,539)

53,020


4,869

85,958

Adjustments:














Interest expense

6,888

6,756

6,926

6,764

7,112


27,334

29,461

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2

4

17



864


23

2,360

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

20,250

18,964

18,123

17,878

18,518


75,215

72,213

Casualty loss (recovery)

204

545








749


Interest income

(328)

(256)

(331)

(597)

(415)


(1,512)

(1,626)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(17)

(25,676)

190



(57,850)


(25,503)

(97,624)

Gain on litigation settlement














(6,586)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities





(175)

3,553

(113)


3,378

(113)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,321

$

21,513

$

20,660

$

20,059

$

21,136


$

84,553

$

84,043

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations



Future Maturities of Debt


Secured
Fixed
Debt

Unsecured
Fixed

Debt(1)

Unsecured
Variable
Debt

Total
Debt

% of
Total Debt

Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(2)

2021

$

20,270

$



$

5,871

$

26,141

3.6

%

5.16

%

2022

33,515

50,000

97,000

180,515

25.0

%

2.66

%

2023

43,721





43,721

6.1

%

4.02

%

2024



70,000



70,000

9.7

%

3.65

%

2025

32,915

75,000



107,915

15.0

%

4.34

%

Thereafter

168,024

125,000



293,024

40.6

%

3.74

%

Total debt

$

298,445

$

320,000

$

102,871

$

721,316

100.0

%

3.62

%





(1)

Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of the variable interest rate, primary line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap.

(2)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.




12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Debt Balances Outstanding









Secured fixed rate

$

298,445

$

314,511

$

325,230

$

329,988

$

331,376

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

102,871

85,000

13,000

33,000

79

Unsecured term loans

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000

Unsecured senior notes

125,000

125,000

125,000

125,000

125,000

Debt total

$

721,316

$

719,511

$

658,230

$

682,988

$

651,455











Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates









Mortgage debt

3.93

%

3.99

%

4.01

%

4.01

%

4.02

%

Lines of credit (rate with swap)(1)

2.35

%

3.35

%

2.97

%

3.18

%

3.52

%

Term loan (rate with swap)

4.18

%

4.18

%

4.12

%

4.13

%

4.19

%

Senior notes

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

3.78

%

Total debt

3.62

%

3.68

%

3.87

%

3.92

%

3.97

%


























(1)

A portion of the primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

Debt Maturity by Quarter for the Next Two Years

Year

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Total

2021

$



$

1,997

$

24,144

$



$

26,141

2022(1)

2,508

4,866

173,141



180,515










$

206,656





(1)

Includes primary line of credit with a balance of $147.0 million which has a 12-month extension available, subject to customary terms.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Equity Capitalization









Common shares outstanding

13,027

12,976

12,827

12,164

12,099

Operating partnership units outstanding

977

1,018

1,022

1,044

1,058

Total common shares and units outstanding

14,004

13,994

13,849

13,208

13,157

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$

70.64

$

65.17

$

70.49

$

55.00

$

72.50

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$

989,243

$

911,989

$

976,216

$

726,440

$

953,883

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$

93,530

$

93,530

$

93,579

$

96,046

$

99,456

Total equity capitalization

$

1,082,773

$

1,005,519

$

1,069,795

$

822,486

$

1,053,339











Series D preferred units

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

$

16,560

16,560











Debt capitalization









Total debt

721,317

719,511

658,230

682,988

651,455

Total capitalization

$

1,820,650

$

1,741,590

$

1,744,585

$

1,522,034

$

1,721,354











Total debt to total capitalization(1)

39.6

%

41.3

%

37.7

%

44.9

%

37.8

%





(1)

Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.73

x

2.65

 x

2.48

x

2.42

 x

2.39

 x

2.57

x

2.18

x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.28

 x

2.21

 x

2.05

 x

1.97

 x

1.98

 x

2.13

 x

1.83

 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.07

 x

8.17

 x

7.33

 x

8.18

 x

7.19

 x

8.53

 x

7.23

 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

9.31

 x

9.45

 x

8.66

 x

9.59

 x

8.56

 x

9.83

 x

8.61

 x
















Distribution Data














Common shares and units outstanding at record date

14,004

13,994

13,849

13,208

13,157


14,004

13,157

Total common distribution declared

$

9,803

$

9,796

$

9,694

$

9,245

$

9,210


$

38,538

$

36,438

Common distribution per share and unit

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70

$

0.70


$

2.80

$

2.80

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

68.6

%

74.5

%

76.9

%

77.8

%

72.9

%

74.1

%

75.3

%





(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS

(dollars in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Denver, CO

664

$

3,777

$

3,820

(1.1)

%

$

1,115

$

1,134

(1.7)

%

$

2,662

$

2,686

(0.9)

%

Minneapolis, MN

1,987

8,978

8,867

1.3

%

3,893

3,907

(0.4)

%

5,085

4,960

2.5

%

North Dakota

2,422

8,011

7,724

3.7

%

3,070

2,987

2.8

%

4,941

4,737

4.3

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

3,891

3,751

3.7

%

1,648

1,721

(4.2)

%

2,243

2,030

10.5

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,357

6,385

(0.4)

%

2,771

2,571

7.8

%

3,586

3,814

(6.0)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

3,656

3,550

3.0

%

1,602

1,719

(6.8)

%

2,054

1,831

12.2

%

Other Markets(1)

1,223

3,912

3,621

8.0

%

1,271

1,393

(8.8)

%

2,641

2,228

18.5

%

Same-Store Total

10,567

$

38,582

$

37,718

2.3

%

$

15,370

$

15,432

(0.4)

%

$

23,212

$

22,286

4.2

%



% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (4)

Regions

Q42020

Q42019

Growth

Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Denver, CO

11.5

%

94.1

%

93.2

%

0.9

%

$

1,776

$

1,846

(3.8)

%

$

2,015

$

2,057

(2.0)

%

Minneapolis, MN

21.8

%

93.9

%

92.0

%

1.9

%

1,490

1,497

(0.5)

%

1,604

1,616

(0.7)

%

North Dakota

21.3

%

95.8

%

95.7

%

0.1

%

1,061

1,040

2.0

%

1,151

1,111

3.6

%

Omaha, NE

9.7

%

93.8

%

93.5

%

0.3

%

912

897

1.7

%

1,010

977

3.4

%

Rochester, MN

15.4

%

95.0

%

94.5

%

0.5

%

1,242

1,251

(0.7)

%

1,304

1,316

(0.9)

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.9

%

94.6

%

94.0

%

0.6

%

973

950

2.4

%

1,082

1,058

2.3

%

Other Markets(1)

11.4

%

98.1

%

95.7

%

2.4

%

980

945

3.7

%

1,087

1,031

5.4

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

95.0

%

94.0

%

1.0

%

$

1,177

$

1,171

0.5

%

$

1,282

$

1,266

1.3

%





(1)

Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota.

(2)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(4)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(dollars in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Denver, CO

664

$

3,777

$

3,724

1.4

%

$

1,115

$

1,298

(14.1)

%

$

2,662

$

2,426

9.7

%

Minneapolis, MN

1,987

8,978

8,892

1.0

%

3,893

3,859

0.9

%

5,085

5,033

1.0

%

North Dakota

2,422

8,011

7,853

2.0

%

3,070

3,146

(2.4)

%

4,941

4,707

5.0

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

3,891

3,884

0.2

%

1,648

1,790

(7.9)

%

2,243

2,094

7.1

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

6,357

6,351

0.1

%

2,771

3,074

(9.9)

%

3,586

3,277

9.4

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

3,656

3,548

3.0

%

1,602

1,603

(0.1)

%

2,054

1,945

5.6

%

Other Markets

1,223

3,912

3,791

3.2

%

1,271

1,428

(11.0)

%

2,641

2,363

11.8

%

Same-Store Total

10,567

$

38,582

$

38,043

1.4

%

$

15,370

$

16,198

(5.1)

%

$

23,212

$

21,845

6.3

%



% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly
Rental Rate

Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

Q42020

Q32020

Growth

Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Denver, CO

11.5

%

94.1

%

92.8

%

1.4

%

$

1,776

$

1,801

(1.4)

%

$

2,015

$

2,014


Minneapolis, MN

21.8

%

93.9

%

93.4

%

0.5

%

1,490

1,496

(0.4)

%

1,604

1,596

0.5

%

North Dakota

21.3

%

95.8

%

95.5

%

0.3

%

1,061

1,054

0.7

%

1,151

1,131

1.8

%

Omaha, NE

9.7

%

93.8

%

93.8

%



912

913

(0.1)

%

1,010

1,008

0.2

%

Rochester, MN

15.4

%

95.0

%

94.1

%

1.0

%

1,242

1,249

(0.6)

%

1,304

1,315

(0.8)

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.9

%

94.6

%

94.4

%

0.2

%

973

965

0.8

%

1,082

1,053

2.8

%

Other Markets

11.4

%

98.1

%

97.1

%

1.0

%

980

970

1.0

%

1,087

1,064

2.2

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

95.0

%

94.4

%

0.6

%

$

1,177

$

1,178

(0.1)

%

$

1,282

$

1,271

0.9

%

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

(dollars in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Denver, CO

664

$

15,129

$

15,154

(0.2)

%

$

4,767

$

4,748

0.4

%

$

10,362

$

10,406

(0.4)

%

Minneapolis, MN

1,987

36,050

35,407

1.8

%

15,148

15,103

0.3

%

20,902

20,304

2.9

%

North Dakota

2,422

31,342

30,475

2.8

%

12,861

12,874

(0.1)

%

18,481

17,601

5.0

%

Omaha, NE

1,370

15,427

14,949

3.2

%

6,846

6,870

(0.3)

%

8,581

8,079

6.2

%

Rochester, MN

1,711

25,617

25,346

1.1

%

11,471

9,861

16.3

%

14,146

15,485

(8.6)

%

St. Cloud, MN

1,190

14,362

14,127

1.7

%

6,485

6,609

(1.9)

%

7,877

7,518

4.8

%

Other Markets

1,223

14,863

14,157

5.0

%

5,649

5,557

1.7

%

9,214

8,600

7.1

%

Same-Store Total

10,567

$

152,790

$

149,615

2.1

%

$

63,227

$

61,622

2.6

%

$

89,563

$

87,993

1.8

%



% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly
Rental Rate

Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

2020

2019

Growth

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Denver, CO

11.6

%

93.7

%

94.1

%

(0.4)

%

$

1,812

$

1,834

(1.2)

%

$

2,026

$

2,022

0.2

%

Minneapolis, MN

23.3

%

93.9

%

92.7

%

1.2

%

1,491

1,480

0.7

%

1,611

1,601

0.6

%

North Dakota

20.6

%

95.9

%

95.2

%

0.7

%

1,049

1,040

0.9

%

1,125

1,101

2.1

%

Omaha, NE

9.6

%

94.2

%

93.8

%

0.4

%

905

889

1.8

%

996

970

2.8

%

Rochester, MN

15.8

%

95.3

%

95.2

%

0.1

%

1,244

1,237

0.6

%

1,309

1,296

1.0

%

St. Cloud, MN

8.8

%

94.4

%

94.7

%

(0.3)

%

959

950

0.9

%

1,065

1,044

2.0

%

Other Markets

10.3

%

96.5

%

95.8

%

0.7

%

961

935

2.8

%

1,050

1,007

4.3

%

Same-Store Total

100.0

%

94.8

%

94.4

%

0.4

%

$

1,173

$

1,163

0.9

%

$

1,270

$

1,250

1.7

%

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)



Three Months Ended


12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End









Same-Store

10,567

10,567

11,257

11,257

10,402

Non-Same-Store

1,343

1,343

878

878

1,551

All Communities

11,910

11,910

12,135

12,135

11,953











Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)









Same-Store

$

1,177

$

1,178

$

1,142

$

1,135

$

1,085

Non-Same-Store

1,599

1,597

1,594

1,572

1,722

All Communities

$

1,225

$

1,210

$

1,175

$

1,163

$

1,168











Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)









Same-Store

$

1,282

$

1,271

$

1,232

$

1,237

$

1,169

Non-Same-Store

1,708

1,729

1,681

1,658

1,869

All Communities

$

1,330

$

1,307

$

1,264

$

1,263

$

1,260











Weighted Average Occupancy(4)









Same-Store

95.0

%

94.4

%

94.6

%

95.4

%

94.0

%

Non-Same-Store

92.3

%

93.9

%

93.9

%

93.3

%

93.0

%

All Communities

94.6

%

94.3

%

94.5

%

95.2

%

93.8

%











Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent









Same-Store

41.2

%

43.4

%

41.5

%

45.0

%

43.5

%

Non-Same-Store

35.3

%

39.7

%

36.1

%

37.0

%

33.8

%

All Communities

40.3

%

43.0

%

41.0

%

44.3

%

41.6

%











Capital Expenditures









Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$

326

$

293

$

262

$

151

$

427





(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant apartment homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied apartment home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other real estate companies.

  

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(dollars in thousands, except per home amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2020

12/31/2019

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

10,567

10,567


10,567

10,567










Building - Exterior(1)

$

1,510

$

1,287


$

3,106

$

1,802

Building - Interior(1)

32

191


234

340

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing(1)

436

762


1,888

1,408

Furniture & Equipment

73

146


316

365

Landscaping & Grounds

357

713


1,523

1,546

Turnover

1,033

836


3,586

2,992

  Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$

3,441

$

3,935


$

10,653

$

8,453

  Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$

326

$

372


$

1,008

$

800










Value Add

$

2,975

$

1,712


$

10,280

$

4,090

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$

6,416

$

5,647


$

20,933

$

12,543

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same Store


$

607

$

534


$

1,981

$

1,187










All Properties - Weighted Average Homes

11,910

11,909


11,570

12,862










  Capital Expenditures

$

3,968

$

4,939


$

12,159

$

11,128

  Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$

333

$

415


$

1,051

$

865










  Value Add

3,496

2,014


13,901

5,011

  Acquisition Capital

302

$

1,814


1,567

3,713

  Total Capital Spend

$

7,766

$

8,767


$

27,627

$

19,852

  Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$

652

$

736


$

2,388

$

1,543










Value Add Capital Expenditures








Interior - Units








  Same-Store

$

875

$

1,072


$

4,321

$

2,501

  Non-Same-Store

390

18


1,684

67

  Total Interior Units

$

1,265

$

1,090


$

6,005

$

2,568

  Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

16.0

%

17.3

%

17.0

%

16.7

%










Common Areas and Exteriors








  Same-Store

$

2,100

$

640


$

5,959

$

1,589

  Non-Same-Store

131

284


1,937

854

  Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$

2,231

$

924


$

7,896

$

2,443

  Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

9.0

%

14.6

%

11.2

%

14.7

%










Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures








  Same-Store

$

2,975

$

1,712


$

10,280

$

4,090

  Non-Same-Store

521

302


3,621

921

  Total Portfolio Value-Add

$

3,496

$

2,014


$

13,901

$

5,011

  Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

11.5

%

16.1

%

13.7

%

15.7

%





(1)

Previously disclosed amounts for capital expenditures related to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing were reclassified from Building - Exterior and Building - Interior into Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing.

CENTERSPACE

2021 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Centerspace is providing guidance for 2021.


12 Months Ended

2021 Full-Year Guidance Range

December 31, 2020

Low

High

Actuals

Amount

Amount

Same-store growth (1)




Revenue

$

165,807

(0.5)

%

3.0

%






Controllable expenses

$

42,902

5.0

%

8.5

%

Non-controllable expenses

$

24,990

2.5

%

6.0

%

Total Expenses

$

67,892

4.0

%

7.5

%

Same-store NOI (1)

$

97,915

(3.5)

%

(0.5)

%






Components of NOI




Same-store NOI (1)

$

97,915

$

94,200

$

97,600

Non-same-store NOI (1)

$

3.272

$

7,900

$

8,200

Other Commercial NOI

$

1,770

$

1,700

$

1,800

Other Sold NOI

$

1,879










Total NOI

$

104,836

$

103,800

$

107,600






Accretion from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$



1,300

990






Interest expense

$

(27,525)

(28,650)

(30,000)

Preferred dividends

$

(6,528)

(6,430)

(6,430)






Recurring income and expenses




Interest and other income

$

(1,657)

2,580

2,580

General and administrative and property management

$

(19,241)

(23,670)

(22,000)

Casualty losses

$

(1,662)

(1,750)

(1,250)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

$

(353)

(280)

(280)

Non-controlling interest

$

126

(65)

(70)

  Total recurring income and expenses

$

(22,787)

(23,185)

$

(21,020)






FFO

$

47,996

$

46,835

$

51,140

FFO per diluted share

$

3.47

$

3.17

$

3.52






Non-core income and expenses




Casualty loss

$

749

$

580

$

420

Technology implementation costs



1,190

990

Other miscellaneous items

3,507




  Total non-core income and expenses

$

4,256

$

1,770

$

1,410






Core FFO

$

52,252

$

48,605

$

52,550

Core FFO per diluted share

$

3.78

$

3.29

$

3.62






EPS - Diluted

$

(0.15)

$

(0.18)

$

0.45

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

13,835

14,773

14,515





(1)

Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the 2021 same-store pool.

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $912 per home to $1,012 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $15.0 million to $20.0 million
  • Investments of $145.0 million to $170.0 million, which includes the January 2021 acquisition of Union Pointe in Longmont, Colorado
  • Dispositions of $55.0 million to $75.0 million
  • Proceeds of $50.0 million to $70.0 million from equity issuance

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.

Outlook

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Amount

Low

High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

(1,790)


$

(1,274)

$

8,031

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

(212)


(1,456)

(1,456)

Depreciation and amortization

75,593


71,424

71,424

Less depreciation - non real estate

(353)


(280)

(280)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(379)


(95)

(95)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(25,503)


(22,124)

(27,124)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

$

640


$

640

$

640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

47,996


$

46,835

$

51,140







Adjustments to Core FFO:





Casualty loss write off

749


580

420

Loss on extinguishment of debt

23





Rebranding costs

402





(Gain) loss on marketable securities

3,378





(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares

(297)





Technology implementation costs




1,190

990

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$

52,251


$

48,605

$

52,550







Earnings per share - diluted

$

(0.15)


$

(0.18)

$

0.45

FFO per share - diluted

$

3.47


$

3.17

$

3.52

Core FFO per share - diluted

$

3.78


$

3.29

$

3.62

SOURCE Centerspace

Related Links

https://www.centerspacehomes.com

Also from this source

Centerspace Announces Dates For The Earnings Release And...

Centerspace Announces 2020 Dividend Allocations...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics