Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 and Provides 2021 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2020; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per Share

2020

2019

2020

2019 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ (0.46)



$ 3.95



$ (0.15)



$ 6.00

FFO - diluted

0.97



0.90



3.47



4.05

Core FFO - diluted

1.02



0.96



3.78



3.72







Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD

Comparison Same-Store Results

4Q20 vs 4Q19

4Q20 vs. 3Q20

CY20 vs. CY19 Revenues

2.3 %

1.4 %

2.1 % Expenses

(0.4) %

(5.1) %

2.6 % Net Operating Income ("NOI")

4.2 %

6.3 %

1.8 %





Three months ended

Twelve months ended Same-Store Results

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Weighted Average Occupancy

95.0 %

94.4 %

94.0 %

94.8 %

94.4 %





































(1) Net operating income, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Rebranded the Company as Centerspace in December 2020 to reflect both the transformation of the company and its vision for the future;

to reflect both the transformation of the company and its vision for the future; Net Loss was $(0.15) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020 , compared to Net Income of $6.00 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 ;

per diluted share for the year ended , compared to Net Income of per diluted share for the year ended ; Core FFO increased to $3.78 per diluted share compared to $3.72 for the year ended December 31, 2019 ;

per diluted share compared to for the year ended ; Total collections for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 99.1% of expected residential revenue compared to 99.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019 while total collections for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 98.6% compared to 99.7% for the same period of 2019;

were 99.1% of expected residential revenue compared to 99.6% for the year ended while total collections for the quarter ended were 98.6% compared to 99.7% for the same period of 2019; Same-store revenue increased 2.1% driven by 1.7% growth in rental revenue and 0.4% increase in occupancy;

Same-store operating expenses increased 2.6% year-over-year with a decline of 2.9% in same-store controllable expenses, offset by a increase of 13.6% in same-store non-controllable expenses;

Same-store NOI growth of 1.8% for the year ended December 31, 2020 ;

; Acquired two new apartment communities in key growth markets of Minneapolis and Denver in the first and third quarter of 2020 consisting of 647 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $191.0 million ;

and in the first and third quarter of 2020 consisting of 647 homes for an aggregate purchase price of ; Funded $18.5 million of mezzanine/construction loans;

of mezzanine/construction loans; Acquired the remaining noncontrolling interest in 71 France in the first quarter of 2020;

Sold four apartment communities consisting of 690 homes in Grand Forks, North Dakota for an aggregate sale price of $42.5 million in the third quarter of 2020;

for an aggregate sale price of in the third quarter of 2020; Announced Nashville as one of our target markets in June 2020 ;

as one of our target markets in ; Maintained an annual dividend of $2.80 per share to common shareholders and unitholders;

per share to common shareholders and unitholders; Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 829,000 common shares at an average price of $71.39 per share for total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, of approximately $59.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 ; and

per share for total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, of approximately in the year ended ; and Repurchased and retired approximately 237,000 of our 6.625% Series C preferred shares for an aggregate cost of $5.6 million or an average share price of $23.75 .

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, Centerspace acquired Union Pointe Apartment Homes in Longmont, Colorado for an aggregate purchase price of $76.9 million. The company also issued $50.0 million of 2.7% unsecured Series C notes, due June 6, 2030. In concert with this issuance, Centerspace amended and expanded its Note Purchase Private Shelf Agreement (the "Agreement") with Prudential to increase the aggregate amount available under the Agreement from $150.0 million to $225.0 million. After the issuance of Series C notes, the company has $50.0 million remaining under the Agreement, which is excluded for purposes of reporting liquidity.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, Centerspace had $97.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $97.1 million available on its lines of credit.

2021 Financial Overview

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2021 calendar year performance.

2021 Calendar Year Financial Outlook





Range for 2021

2020 Actual

Low

High Earnings per Share - diluted $ (0.15)



$ (0.18)



$ 0.45

FFO per Share - diluted $ 3.47



$ 3.17



$ 3.52

Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 3.78



$ 3.29



$ 3.62



Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $912 per home to $1,012 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $15.0 million to $20.0 million

to Investments of $145.0 million to $170.0 million , which includes the January 2021 acquisition of Union Pointe in Longmont, Colorado

to , which includes the acquisition of Union Pointe in Dispositions of $55.0 million to $75.0 million

to Proceeds of $50.0 million to $70.0 million from equity issuance

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2021 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the Raymond James & Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, which will be held virtually on March 1-3, 2021.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until March 9, 2021 USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658





Conference Number 10145476

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2020, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2020, Centerspace owned 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 High closing price

$ 74.55



$ 73.53



$ 76.82



$ 84.68



$ 78.91

Low closing price

$ 65.79



$ 61.87



$ 44.36



$ 52.55



$ 71.74

Average closing price

$ 70.30



$ 70.15



$ 63.91



$ 71.62



$ 74.67

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 70.64



$ 65.17



$ 70.49



$ 55.00



$ 72.50

Common share distributions—annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing price dividend yield - annualized

4.0 %

4.3 %

4.0 %

5.1 %

3.9 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

13,027



12,976



12,827



12,164



12,099

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

977



1,018



1,022



1,044



1,058

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 989,243



$ 911,989



$ 976,216



$ 726,440



$ 953,883



CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Twelve months ended



12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019



12/31/2020

12/31/2019 REVENUE

$ 45,540



$ 44,138



$ 43,910



$ 44,406



$ 45,777





$ 177,994



$ 185,755

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

12,668



13,129



12,360



13,468



14,018





51,625



57,249

Real estate taxes

5,256



5,402



5,410



5,465



4,835





21,533



21,066

Property management expenses

1,460



1,442



1,345



1,554



1,634





5,801



6,186

Casualty loss

331



91



913



327



205





1,662



1,116

Depreciation/amortization

20,282



18,995



18,156



18,160



18,972





75,593



74,271

General and administrative expenses

3,733



3,077



3,202



3,428



3,647





13,440



14,450

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 43,730



$ 42,136



$ 41,386



$ 42,402



$ 43,311





$ 169,654



$ 174,338

Operating income (loss)

1,810



2,002



2,524



2,004



2,466





8,340



11,417

Interest expense

(6,903)



(6,771)



(6,940)



(6,911)



(7,357)





(27,525)



(30,537)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(2)



(4)



(17)



—



(864)





(23)



(2,360)

Interest and other income (loss)

406



281



538



(2,777)



702





(1,552)



2,092

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments, and gain (loss) on litigation settlement

(4,689)



(4,492)



(3,895)



(7,684)



(5,053)





(20,760)



(19,388)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

17



25,676



(190)



—



57,850





25,503



97,624

Gain (loss) on litigation settlement

—



—



—



—



—





—



6,586

Net income (loss)

$ (4,672)



$ 21,184



$ (4,085)



$ (7,684)



$ 52,797





$ 4,743



$ 84,822

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)





(640)



(537)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership

460



(1,387)



447



692



(4,202)





212



(6,752)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(6)



(8)



(5)



145



223





126



1,136

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(4,378)



19,629



(3,803)



(7,007)



48,658





4,441



78,669

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,609)



(1,705)



(1,705)





(6,528)



(6,821)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares

—



(1)



25



273



—





297



—

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (5,985)



$ 18,021



$ (5,387)



$ (8,439)



$ 46,953





$ (1,790)



$ 71,848

































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ (0.46)



$ 1.40



$ (0.44)



$ (0.69)



$ 3.95





$ (0.15)



$ 6.06

































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ (0.46)



$ 1.38



$ (0.44)



$ (0.67)



$ 3.89





$ (0.15)



$ 6.00



CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,812,557



$ 1,805,390



$ 1,694,033



$ 1,687,436



$ 1,643,078

Less accumulated depreciation

(399,249)



(380,392)



(383,917)



(366,307)



(349,122)





1,413,308



1,424,998



1,310,116



1,321,129



1,293,956

Unimproved land

—



—



—



1,376



1,376

Mortgage loans receivable

24,661



17,986



10,961



16,775



16,140

Total real estate investments

1,437,969



1,442,984



1,321,077



1,339,280



1,311,472

Cash and cash equivalents

392



16,804



52,714



26,338



26,579

Restricted cash

6,918



2,199



2,535



2,344



19,538

Other assets

18,904



16,947



16,484



21,124



34,829

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,464,183



$ 1,478,934



$ 1,392,810



$ 1,389,086



$ 1,392,418























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 55,609



$ 58,596



$ 54,883



$ 52,337



$ 47,155

Revolving line of credit

152,871



135,000



63,000



83,000



50,079

Notes payable, net of loan costs

269,246



269,202



269,155



269,106



269,058

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

297,074



313,065



323,705



328,367



329,664

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 774,800



$ 775,863



$ 710,743



$ 732,810



$ 695,956























SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530



93,530



93,579



96,046



99,456

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

968,263



968,436



958,292



912,653



917,400

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(427,681)



(412,577)



(421,515)



(407,150)



(390,196)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(15,905)



(17,256)



(18,139)



(17,360)



(7,607)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 618,207



$ 632,133



$ 612,217



$ 584,189



$ 619,053

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

53,930



53,669



52,558



54,777



55,284

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

686



709



732



750



5,565

TOTAL EQUITY

$ 672,823



$ 686,511



$ 665,507



$ 639,716



$ 679,902

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,464,183



$ 1,478,934



$ 1,392,810



$ 1,389,086



$ 1,392,418



CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of the same-store pool for that year and adjusts the previous year, to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net operating income. Measuring performance on a same-store basis allows investors to evaluate how a fixed pool of communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess success in increasing NOI, renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

12/31/2020

09/30/2020

12/31/2019



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change





























Operating income (loss) $ 1,810



$ 2,002



$ 2,466





$ (192)



(9.6) %

$ (656)



(26.6) % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 1,460



1,442



1,634





18



1.2 %

(174)



(10.6) % Casualty loss 331



91



205





240



263.7 %

126



61.5 % Depreciation and amortization 20,282



18,995



18,972





1,287



6.8 %

1,310



6.9 % General and administrative expenses 3,733



3,077



3,647





656



21.3 %

86



2.4 % Net operating income $ 27,616



$ 25,607



$ 26,924





$ 2,009



7.8 %

$ 692



2.6 %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 38,582



$ 38,043



$ 37,718





$ 539



1.4 %

$ 864



2.3 % Non-same-store 6,353



4,420



3,191





1,933



43.7 %

3,162



99.1 % Other properties and dispositions 605



1,675



4,868





(1,070)



(63.9) %

(4,263)



(87.6) % Total 45,540



44,138



45,777





1,402



3.2 %

(237)



(0.5) %





























Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 15,370



16,198



15,432





(828)



(5.1) %

(62)



(0.4) % Non-same-store 2,271



1,712



1,090





559



32.7 %

1,181



108.3 % Other properties and dispositions 283



621



2,331





(338)



(54.4) %

(2,048)



(87.9) % Total 17,924



18,531



18,853





(607)



(3.3) %

(929)



(4.9) %





























Net operating income



























Same-store 23,212



21,845



22,286





1,367



6.3 %

926



4.2 % Non-same-store 4,082



2,708



2,101





1,374



50.7 %

1,981



94.3 % Other properties and dispositions 322



1,054



2,537





(732)



(69.4) %

(2,215)



(87.3) % Total $ 27,616



$ 25,607



$ 26,924





$ 2,009



7.8 %

$ 692



2.6 %



(dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change















Operating income (loss) $ 8,340



$ 11,417



$ (3,077)



(27.0) % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 5,801



6,186



(385)



(6.2) % Casualty loss 1,662



1,116



546



48.9 % Depreciation and amortization 75,593



74,271



1,322



1.8 % General and administrative expenses 13,440



14,450



(1,010)



(7.0) % Net operating income $ 104,836



$ 107,440



$ (2,604)



(2.4) %















Revenue













Same-store $ 152,790



$ 149,615



$ 3,175



2.1 % Non-same-store 18,441



6,020



12,421



206.3 % Other properties and dispositions 6,763



30,120



(23,357)



(77.5) % Total 177,994



185,755



(7,761)



(4.2) %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 63,227



61,622



1,605



2.6 % Non-same-store 6,817



2,287



4,530



198.1 % Other properties and dispositions 3,114



14,406



(11,292)



(78.4) % Total 73,158



78,315



(5,157)



(6.6) %















Net operating income













Same-store 89,563



87,993



1,570



1.8 % Non-same-store 11,624



3,733



7,891



211.4 % Other properties and dispositions 3,649



15,714



(12,065)



(76.8) % Total $ 104,836



$ 107,440



$ (2,604)



(2.4) %

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.



(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change



2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































On-site compensation (1) $ 4,356



$ 4,035



$ 321



8.0 %



$ 17,059



$ 15,814



$ 1,245



7.9 % Repairs and maintenance 2,068



2,945



(877)



(29.8) %



9,499



11,358



(1,859)



(16.4) % Utilities 2,579



2,453



126



5.1 %



10,096



10,336



(240)



(2.3) % Administrative and marketing 763



891



(128)



(14.4) %



3,265



3,594



(329)



(9.2) % Total $ 9,766



$ 10,324



$ (558)



(5.4) %



$ 39,919



$ 41,102



$ (1,183)



(2.9) %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 4,350



$ 4,067



$ 283



7.0 %



$ 18,379



$ 16,805



$ 1,574



9.4 % Insurance 1,254



1,041



213



20.5 %



4,929



3,715



1,214



32.7 % Total 5,604



5,108



496



9.7 %



23,308



20,520



2,788



13.6 %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 2,271



$ 1,090



$ 1,181



108.3 %



$ 6,817



$ 2,287



$ 4,530



198.1 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties and dispositions $ 283



$ 2,331



$ (2,048)



(87.9) %



$ 3,114



$ 14,406



$ (11,292)



(78.4) % Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $ 17,924



$ 18,853



$ (929)



(4.9) %



$ 73,158



$ 78,315



$ (5,157)



(6.6) %











(1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measurement used as a supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying the definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income as any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019



12/31/2020

12/31/2019 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$ (5,985)



$ 18,021



$ (5,387)



$ (8,439)



$ 46,953





$ (1,790)



$ 71,848

Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

(460)



1,387



(447)



(692)



4,202





(212)



6,752

Depreciation and amortization

20,282



18,995



18,156



18,160



18,972





75,593



74,271

Less depreciation - non real estate

(87)



(85)



(88)



(93)



(88)





(353)



(322)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(33)



(31)



(33)



(282)



(454)





(379)



(2,059)

Gain on sale of real estate

(17)



(25,676)



190



—



(57,850)





(25,503)



(97,624)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 13,700



$ 12,611



$ 12,391



$ 8,654



$ 11,735





$ 47,356



$ 52,866

































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Casualty loss (recovery)

204



545



—



—



—





749



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2



4



17



—



864





23



2,360

Rebranding costs

402



—



—



—



—





402



—

Gain on litigation settlement

—



—



—



—



—





—



(6,586)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



—



(175)



3,553



(113)





3,378



—

(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares

—



1



(25)



(273)



—





(297)



(113)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 14,308



$ 13,161



$ 12,208



$ 11,934



$ 12,486





$ 51,611



$ 48,527

































FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 13,700



$ 12,611



$ 12,391



$ 8,654



$ 11,735





$ 47,356



$ 52,866

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





640



537

FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 13,860



$ 12,771



$ 12,551



$ 8,814



$ 11,895





$ 47,996



$ 53,403

































Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 14,308



$ 13,161



$ 12,208



$ 11,934



$ 12,486





$ 51,611



$ 48,527

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





640



537

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 14,468



$ 13,321



$ 12,368



$ 12,094



$ 12,646





$ 52,251



$ 49,064

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted

$ (0.46)



$ 1.38



$ (0.44)



$ (0.67)



$ 3.89





$ (0.15)



$ 6.00

FFO per share and unit - diluted

$ 0.97



$ 0.90



$ 0.93



$ 0.66



$ 0.90





$ 3.47



$ 4.05

Core FFO per share and unit - diluted

$ 1.02



$ 0.94



$ 0.91



$ 0.90



$ 0.96





$ 3.78



$ 3.72

































Weighted average shares and units - diluted

14,222



14,143



13,558



13,401



13,188





13,835



13,182



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019



12/31/2020

12/31/2019 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

$ (4,378)



$ 19,629



$ (3,803)



$ (7,007)



$ 48,658





$ 4,441



$ 78,669

Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





640



537

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(460)



1,387



(447)



(692)



4,202





(212)



6,752

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(4,678)



21,176



(4,090)



(7,539)



53,020





4,869



85,958

Adjustments:





























Interest expense

6,888



6,756



6,926



6,764



7,112





27,334



29,461

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2



4



17



—



864





23



2,360

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

20,250



18,964



18,123



17,878



18,518





75,215



72,213

Casualty loss (recovery)

204



545



—



—



—





749



—

Interest income

(328)



(256)



(331)



(597)



(415)





(1,512)



(1,626)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(17)



(25,676)



190



—



(57,850)





(25,503)



(97,624)

Gain on litigation settlement

—



—



—



—



—





—



(6,586)

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



—



(175)



3,553



(113)





3,378



(113)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,321



$ 21,513



$ 20,660



$ 20,059



$ 21,136





$ 84,553



$ 84,043



CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured

Fixed

Debt

Unsecured

Fixed Debt(1)

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest

Rate(2) 2021

$ 20,270



$ —



$ 5,871



$ 26,141



3.6 %

5.16 % 2022

33,515



50,000



97,000



180,515



25.0 %

2.66 % 2023

43,721



—



—



43,721



6.1 %

4.02 % 2024

—



70,000



—



70,000



9.7 %

3.65 % 2025

32,915



75,000



—



107,915



15.0 %

4.34 % Thereafter

168,024



125,000



—



293,024



40.6 %

3.74 % Total debt

$ 298,445



$ 320,000



$ 102,871



$ 721,316



100.0 %

3.62 %











(1) Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of the variable interest rate, primary line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap. (2) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.









12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate

$ 298,445



$ 314,511

$ 325,230

$ 329,988

$ 331,376 Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

50,000



50,000

50,000

50,000

50,000 Unsecured variable rate line of credit

102,871



85,000

13,000

33,000

79 Unsecured term loans

145,000



145,000

145,000

145,000

145,000 Unsecured senior notes

125,000



125,000

125,000

125,000

125,000 Debt total

$ 721,316



$ 719,511

$ 658,230

$ 682,988

$ 651,455





















Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates



















Mortgage debt

3.93 %

3.99 %

4.01 %

4.01 %

4.02 % Lines of credit (rate with swap)(1)

2.35 %

3.35 %

2.97 %

3.18 %

3.52 % Term loan (rate with swap)

4.18 %

4.18 %

4.12 %

4.13 %

4.19 % Senior notes

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 % Total debt

3.62 %

3.68 %

3.87 %

3.92 %

3.97 %





















































(1) A portion of the primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

Debt Maturity by Quarter for the Next Two Years

Year

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total 2021

$ —



$ 1,997



$ 24,144



$ —



$ 26,141

2022(1)

2,508



4,866



173,141



—



180,515





















$ 206,656













(1) Includes primary line of credit with a balance of $147.0 million which has a 12-month extension available, subject to customary terms.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

13,027



12,976



12,827



12,164



12,099

Operating partnership units outstanding

977



1,018



1,022



1,044



1,058

Total common shares and units outstanding

14,004



13,994



13,849



13,208



13,157

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 70.64



$ 65.17



$ 70.49



$ 55.00



$ 72.50

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 989,243



$ 911,989



$ 976,216



$ 726,440



$ 953,883

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530



$ 93,530



$ 93,579



$ 96,046



$ 99,456

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,082,773



$ 1,005,519



$ 1,069,795



$ 822,486



$ 1,053,339























Series D preferred units

$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



16,560























Debt capitalization



















Total debt

721,317



719,511



658,230



682,988



651,455

Total capitalization

$ 1,820,650



$ 1,741,590



$ 1,744,585



$ 1,522,034



$ 1,721,354























Total debt to total capitalization(1)

39.6 %

41.3 %

37.7 %

44.9 %

37.8 %











(1) Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019



12/31/2020

12/31/2019 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.73 x

2.65 x

2.48 x

2.42 x

2.39 x



2.57 x

2.18 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.28 x

2.21 x

2.05 x

1.97 x

1.98 x



2.13 x

1.83 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.07 x

8.17 x

7.33 x

8.18 x

7.19 x



8.53 x

7.23 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

9.31 x

9.45 x

8.66 x

9.59 x

8.56 x



9.83 x

8.61 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and units outstanding at record date

14,004



13,994



13,849



13,208



13,157





14,004



13,157

Total common distribution declared

$ 9,803



$ 9,796



$ 9,694



$ 9,245



$ 9,210





$ 38,538



$ 36,438

Common distribution per share and unit

$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70





$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

68.6 %

74.5 %

76.9 %

77.8 %

72.9 %



74.1 %

75.3 %











(1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS (dollars in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Q42020

Q42019

% Change Denver, CO

664



$ 3,777



$ 3,820



(1.1) %

$ 1,115



$ 1,134



(1.7) %

$ 2,662



$ 2,686



(0.9) % Minneapolis, MN

1,987



8,978



8,867



1.3 %

3,893



3,907



(0.4) %

5,085



4,960



2.5 % North Dakota

2,422



8,011



7,724



3.7 %

3,070



2,987



2.8 %

4,941



4,737



4.3 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,891



3,751



3.7 %

1,648



1,721



(4.2) %

2,243



2,030



10.5 % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,357



6,385



(0.4) %

2,771



2,571



7.8 %

3,586



3,814



(6.0) % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,656



3,550



3.0 %

1,602



1,719



(6.8) %

2,054



1,831



12.2 % Other Markets(1)

1,223



3,912



3,621



8.0 %

1,271



1,393



(8.8) %

2,641



2,228



18.5 % Same-Store Total

10,567



$ 38,582



$ 37,718



2.3 %

$ 15,370



$ 15,432



(0.4) %

$ 23,212



$ 22,286



4.2 %







% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home (4) Regions



Q42020

Q42019

Growth

Q42020

Q42019

% Change

Q42020

Q42019

% Change Denver, CO

11.5 %

94.1 %

93.2 %

0.9 %

$ 1,776



$ 1,846



(3.8) %

$ 2,015



$ 2,057



(2.0) % Minneapolis, MN

21.8 %

93.9 %

92.0 %

1.9 %

1,490



1,497



(0.5) %

1,604



1,616



(0.7) % North Dakota

21.3 %

95.8 %

95.7 %

0.1 %

1,061



1,040



2.0 %

1,151



1,111



3.6 % Omaha, NE

9.7 %

93.8 %

93.5 %

0.3 %

912



897



1.7 %

1,010



977



3.4 % Rochester, MN

15.4 %

95.0 %

94.5 %

0.5 %

1,242



1,251



(0.7) %

1,304



1,316



(0.9) % St. Cloud, MN

8.9 %

94.6 %

94.0 %

0.6 %

973



950



2.4 %

1,082



1,058



2.3 % Other Markets(1)

11.4 %

98.1 %

95.7 %

2.4 %

980



945



3.7 %

1,087



1,031



5.4 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

95.0 %

94.0 %

1.0 %

$ 1,177



$ 1,171



0.5 %

$ 1,282



$ 1,266



1.3 %











(1) Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota. (2) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (4) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (dollars in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Q42020

Q32020

% Change Denver, CO

664



$ 3,777



$ 3,724



1.4 %

$ 1,115



$ 1,298



(14.1) %

$ 2,662



$ 2,426



9.7 % Minneapolis, MN

1,987



8,978



8,892



1.0 %

3,893



3,859



0.9 %

5,085



5,033



1.0 % North Dakota

2,422



8,011



7,853



2.0 %

3,070



3,146



(2.4) %

4,941



4,707



5.0 % Omaha, NE

1,370



3,891



3,884



0.2 %

1,648



1,790



(7.9) %

2,243



2,094



7.1 % Rochester, MN

1,711



6,357



6,351



0.1 %

2,771



3,074



(9.9) %

3,586



3,277



9.4 % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



3,656



3,548



3.0 %

1,602



1,603



(0.1) %

2,054



1,945



5.6 % Other Markets

1,223



3,912



3,791



3.2 %

1,271



1,428



(11.0) %

2,641



2,363



11.8 % Same-Store Total

10,567



$ 38,582



$ 38,043



1.4 %

$ 15,370



$ 16,198



(5.1) %

$ 23,212



$ 21,845



6.3 %







% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q42020

Q32020

Growth

Q42020

Q32020

% Change

Q42020

Q32020

% Change Denver, CO

11.5 %

94.1 %

92.8 %

1.4 %

$ 1,776



$ 1,801



(1.4) %

$ 2,015



$ 2,014



—

Minneapolis, MN

21.8 %

93.9 %

93.4 %

0.5 %

1,490



1,496



(0.4) %

1,604



1,596



0.5 % North Dakota

21.3 %

95.8 %

95.5 %

0.3 %

1,061



1,054



0.7 %

1,151



1,131



1.8 % Omaha, NE

9.7 %

93.8 %

93.8 %

—



912



913



(0.1) %

1,010



1,008



0.2 % Rochester, MN

15.4 %

95.0 %

94.1 %

1.0 %

1,242



1,249



(0.6) %

1,304



1,315



(0.8) % St. Cloud, MN

8.9 %

94.6 %

94.4 %

0.2 %

973



965



0.8 %

1,082



1,053



2.8 % Other Markets

11.4 %

98.1 %

97.1 %

1.0 %

980



970



1.0 %

1,087



1,064



2.2 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

95.0 %

94.4 %

0.6 %

$ 1,177



$ 1,178



(0.1) %

$ 1,282



$ 1,271



0.9 %

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (dollars in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Denver, CO

664



$ 15,129



$ 15,154



(0.2) %

$ 4,767



$ 4,748



0.4 %

$ 10,362



$ 10,406



(0.4) % Minneapolis, MN

1,987



36,050



35,407



1.8 %

15,148



15,103



0.3 %

20,902



20,304



2.9 % North Dakota

2,422



31,342



30,475



2.8 %

12,861



12,874



(0.1) %

18,481



17,601



5.0 % Omaha, NE

1,370



15,427



14,949



3.2 %

6,846



6,870



(0.3) %

8,581



8,079



6.2 % Rochester, MN

1,711



25,617



25,346



1.1 %

11,471



9,861



16.3 %

14,146



15,485



(8.6) % St. Cloud, MN

1,190



14,362



14,127



1.7 %

6,485



6,609



(1.9) %

7,877



7,518



4.8 % Other Markets

1,223



14,863



14,157



5.0 %

5,649



5,557



1.7 %

9,214



8,600



7.1 % Same-Store Total

10,567



$ 152,790



$ 149,615



2.1 %

$ 63,227



$ 61,622



2.6 %

$ 89,563



$ 87,993



1.8 %







% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2020

2019

Growth

2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Denver, CO

11.6 %

93.7 %

94.1 %

(0.4) %

$ 1,812



$ 1,834



(1.2) %

$ 2,026



$ 2,022



0.2 % Minneapolis, MN

23.3 %

93.9 %

92.7 %

1.2 %

1,491



1,480



0.7 %

1,611



1,601



0.6 % North Dakota

20.6 %

95.9 %

95.2 %

0.7 %

1,049



1,040



0.9 %

1,125



1,101



2.1 % Omaha, NE

9.6 %

94.2 %

93.8 %

0.4 %

905



889



1.8 %

996



970



2.8 % Rochester, MN

15.8 %

95.3 %

95.2 %

0.1 %

1,244



1,237



0.6 %

1,309



1,296



1.0 % St. Cloud, MN

8.8 %

94.4 %

94.7 %

(0.3) %

959



950



0.9 %

1,065



1,044



2.0 % Other Markets

10.3 %

96.5 %

95.8 %

0.7 %

961



935



2.8 %

1,050



1,007



4.3 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

94.4 %

0.4 %

$ 1,173



$ 1,163



0.9 %

$ 1,270



$ 1,250



1.7 %

CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)





Three Months Ended



12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

10,567



10,567



11,257



11,257



10,402

Non-Same-Store

1,343



1,343



878



878



1,551

All Communities

11,910



11,910



12,135



12,135



11,953























Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,177



$ 1,178



$ 1,142



$ 1,135



$ 1,085

Non-Same-Store

1,599



1,597



1,594



1,572



1,722

All Communities

$ 1,225



$ 1,210



$ 1,175



$ 1,163



$ 1,168























Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,282



$ 1,271



$ 1,232



$ 1,237



$ 1,169

Non-Same-Store

1,708



1,729



1,681



1,658



1,869

All Communities

$ 1,330



$ 1,307



$ 1,264



$ 1,263



$ 1,260























Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

95.0 %

94.4 %

94.6 %

95.4 %

94.0 % Non-Same-Store

92.3 %

93.9 %

93.9 %

93.3 %

93.0 % All Communities

94.6 %

94.3 %

94.5 %

95.2 %

93.8 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

41.2 %

43.4 %

41.5 %

45.0 %

43.5 % Non-Same-Store

35.3 %

39.7 %

36.1 %

37.0 %

33.8 % All Communities

40.3 %

43.0 %

41.0 %

44.3 %

41.6 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 326



$ 293



$ 262



$ 151



$ 427













(1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant apartment homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied apartment home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other real estate companies.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2020

12/31/2019



12/31/2020

12/31/2019 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

10,567



10,567





10,567



10,567





















Building - Exterior(1)

$ 1,510



$ 1,287





$ 3,106



$ 1,802

Building - Interior(1)

32



191





234



340

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing(1)

436



762





1,888



1,408

Furniture & Equipment

73



146





316



365

Landscaping & Grounds

357



713





1,523



1,546

Turnover

1,033



836





3,586



2,992

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 3,441



$ 3,935





$ 10,653



$ 8,453

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 326



$ 372





$ 1,008



$ 800





















Value Add

$ 2,975



$ 1,712





$ 10,280



$ 4,090

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 6,416



$ 5,647





$ 20,933



$ 12,543

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same Store

$ 607



$ 534





$ 1,981



$ 1,187





















All Properties - Weighted Average Homes

11,910



11,909





11,570



12,862





















Capital Expenditures

$ 3,968



$ 4,939





$ 12,159



$ 11,128

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 333



$ 415





$ 1,051



$ 865





















Value Add

3,496



2,014





13,901



5,011

Acquisition Capital

302



$ 1,814





1,567



3,713

Total Capital Spend

$ 7,766



$ 8,767





$ 27,627



$ 19,852

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 652



$ 736





$ 2,388



$ 1,543





















Value Add Capital Expenditures

















Interior - Units

















Same-Store

$ 875



$ 1,072





$ 4,321



$ 2,501

Non-Same-Store

390



18





1,684



67

Total Interior Units

$ 1,265



$ 1,090





$ 6,005



$ 2,568

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

16.0 %

17.3 %



17.0 %

16.7 %



















Common Areas and Exteriors

















Same-Store

$ 2,100



$ 640





$ 5,959



$ 1,589

Non-Same-Store

131



284





1,937



854

Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 2,231



$ 924





$ 7,896



$ 2,443

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

9.0 %

14.6 %



11.2 %

14.7 %



















Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures

















Same-Store

$ 2,975



$ 1,712





$ 10,280



$ 4,090

Non-Same-Store

521



302





3,621



921

Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 3,496



$ 2,014





$ 13,901



$ 5,011

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

11.5 %

16.1 %



13.7 %

15.7 %











(1) Previously disclosed amounts for capital expenditures related to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing were reclassified from Building - Exterior and Building - Interior into Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing.

CENTERSPACE 2021 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Centerspace is providing guidance for 2021.



12 Months Ended

2021 Full-Year Guidance Range

December 31, 2020

Low

High

Actuals

Amount

Amount Same-store growth (1)









Revenue $ 165,807



(0.5) %

3.0 %











Controllable expenses $ 42,902



5.0 %

8.5 % Non-controllable expenses $ 24,990



2.5 %

6.0 % Total Expenses $ 67,892



4.0 %

7.5 % Same-store NOI (1) $ 97,915



(3.5) %

(0.5) %











Components of NOI









Same-store NOI (1) $ 97,915



$ 94,200



$ 97,600

Non-same-store NOI (1) $ 3.272



$ 7,900



$ 8,200

Other Commercial NOI $ 1,770



$ 1,700



$ 1,800

Other Sold NOI $ 1,879



—



—













Total NOI $ 104,836



$ 103,800



$ 107,600













Accretion from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count $ —



1,300



990













Interest expense $ (27,525)



(28,650)



(30,000)

Preferred dividends $ (6,528)



(6,430)



(6,430)













Recurring income and expenses









Interest and other income $ (1,657)



2,580



2,580

General and administrative and property management $ (19,241)



(23,670)



(22,000)

Casualty losses $ (1,662)



(1,750)



(1,250)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization $ (353)



(280)



(280)

Non-controlling interest $ 126



(65)



(70)

Total recurring income and expenses $ (22,787)



(23,185)



$ (21,020)













FFO $ 47,996



$ 46,835



$ 51,140

FFO per diluted share $ 3.47



$ 3.17



$ 3.52













Non-core income and expenses









Casualty loss $ 749



$ 580



$ 420

Technology implementation costs —



1,190



990

Other miscellaneous items 3,507



—



—

Total non-core income and expenses $ 4,256



$ 1,770



$ 1,410













Core FFO $ 52,252



$ 48,605



$ 52,550

Core FFO per diluted share $ 3.78



$ 3.29



$ 3.62













EPS - Diluted $ (0.15)



$ (0.18)



$ 0.45

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,835



14,773



14,515













(1) Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the 2021 same-store pool.

Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $912 per home to $1,012 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $15.0 million to $20.0 million

to Investments of $145.0 million to $170.0 million , which includes the January 2021 acquisition of Union Pointe in Longmont, Colorado

to , which includes the acquisition of Union Pointe in Dispositions of $55.0 million to $75.0 million

to Proceeds of $50.0 million to $70.0 million from equity issuance

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Outlook

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Amount



Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,790)





$ (1,274)



$ 8,031

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership (212)





(1,456)



(1,456)

Depreciation and amortization 75,593





71,424



71,424

Less depreciation - non real estate (353)





(280)



(280)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities (379)





(95)



(95)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate (25,503)





(22,124)



(27,124)

Dividends to preferred unitholders $ 640





$ 640



$ 640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 47,996





$ 46,835



$ 51,140















Adjustments to Core FFO:











Casualty loss write off 749





580



420

Loss on extinguishment of debt 23





—



—

Rebranding costs 402





—



—

(Gain) loss on marketable securities 3,378





—



—

(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares (297)





—



—

Technology implementation costs —





1,190



990

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 52,251





$ 48,605



$ 52,550















Earnings per share - diluted $ (0.15)





$ (0.18)



$ 0.45

FFO per share - diluted $ 3.47





$ 3.17



$ 3.52

Core FFO per share - diluted $ 3.78





$ 3.29



$ 3.62



SOURCE Centerspace

