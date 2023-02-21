Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per Share

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss per share - diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.61)

$ (1.35)

$ (0.47) FFO - diluted(1)

1.16

1.07

4.32

3.54 Core FFO - diluted(1)

1.17

1.08

4.43

3.99





Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD

Comparison Same-Store Results

4Q22 vs 4Q21

4Q22 vs. 3Q22

CY22 vs. CY21 Revenues

9.3 %

2.2 %

10.0 % Expenses

14.2 %

3.3 %

11.6 % Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)

6.1 %

1.4 %

9.0 %





Three months ended

Twelve months ended Same-Store Results

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.9 %

94.5 %

93.4 %

94.5 %

94.3 %





(1) NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net Loss was $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022 , compared to Net Loss of $0.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021 ;

per diluted share for the year ended , compared to Net Loss of per diluted share for the year ended ; Core FFO (1) increased to $4.43 or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.99 for the year ended December 31, 2021;

increased to or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to for the year ended December 31, 2021; Same-store year-over-year NOI (1) growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and

growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and Repurchased 432,000 common shares for total consideration of $29.1 million and an average of $67.23 per share.

Balance Sheet

Centerspace closed on a $100.0 million term loan which bears interest at a floating rate of 120 to 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") based upon its leverage ratio and has a 364-day term with an option to extend for an additional 364-day term.

At December 31, 2022, Centerspace had $153.0 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $142.5 million available on its lines of credit.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, we entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for nine communities and believe they will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore, there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.

2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2023 performance.

2023 Financial Outlook





Range for 2023

2022 Actual

Low

High Net income (loss) per Share - diluted $ (1.35)

$ 2.37

$ 3.25 FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.32

$ 4.21

$ 4.50 Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.43

$ 4.27

$ 4.56

Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home

per home to per home Value-add expenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million

to Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2023 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com





Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 High closing price

$ 70.20

$ 89.71

$ 103.17

$ 108.27

$ 111.26 Low closing price

$ 58.50

$ 65.85

$ 76.65

$ 89.01

$ 96.58 Average closing price

$ 64.64

$ 79.40

$ 87.61

$ 97.15

$ 103.29 Closing price at end of quarter

$ 58.67

$ 67.32

$ 81.55

$ 98.12

$ 110.90 Common share distributions—annualized

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.92

$ 2.88 Closing price dividend yield - annualized

5.0 %

4.3 %

3.6 %

3.0 %

2.6 % Closing common shares outstanding

(thousands)

15,020

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016 Closing limited partnership units

outstanding (thousands)

971

980

995

997

832 Closing Series E preferred units, as

converted (thousands)

2,119

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186 Closing market value of outstanding

common shares, plus imputed closing

market value of outstanding limited

partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Twelve months ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 REVENUE

$ 67,848

$ 65,438

$ 63,116

$ 60,314

$ 57,988



$ 256,716

$ 201,705 EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real

estate taxes

21,755

20,290

19,011

19,014

16,852



80,070

57,753 Real estate taxes

7,464

7,039

7,205

6,859

6,654



28,567

24,104 Property management expenses

2,358

2,563

2,721

2,253

2,697



9,895

8,752 Casualty loss

335

276

382

598

280



1,591

344 Depreciation and amortization

25,768

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418



105,257

92,165 General and administrative expenses

3,276

4,519

5,221

4,500

4,231



17,516

16,213 TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 60,956

$ 58,407

$ 59,308

$ 64,225

$ 61,132



$ 242,896

$ 199,331 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other

investments

14

—

27

—

678



41

27,518 Operating income (loss)

6,906

7,031

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)



13,861

29,892 Interest expense

(9,603)

(7,871)

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)



(32,750)

(29,078) Interest and other income (loss)

132

70

(17)

1,063

1,117



1,248

(2,915) Net income (loss)

$ (2,565)

$ (770)

$ (3,743)

$ (10,563)

$ (8,805)



$ (17,641)

$ (2,101) Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)



(640)

(640) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interest – Operating Partnership and Series E

preferred units

753

439

950

2,157

1,793



4,299

2,806 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests – consolidated real estate entities

(34)

(32)

(38)

(23)

(36)



(127)

(94) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling

interests

(2,006)

(523)

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)



(14,109)

(29) Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)



(6,428)

(6,428) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (3,613)

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)



$ (20,537)

$ (6,457)































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

and diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)



$ (1.35)

$ (0.47)

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)





12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 2,534,124

$ 2,513,470

$ 2,401,427

$ 2,390,952

$ 2,271,170 Less accumulated depreciation

(535,401)

(511,000)

(487,834)

(465,752)

(443,592)



1,998,723

2,002,470

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,827,578 Mortgage loans receivable

—

—

—

—

43,276 Total real estate investments

1,998,723

2,002,470

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,870,854 Cash and cash equivalents

10,458

14,957

13,156

13,313

31,267 Restricted cash

1,433

1,417

1,914

2,409

7,358 Other assets

22,687

19,742

18,950

24,651

30,582 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,033,301

$ 2,038,586

$ 1,947,613

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061





















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 58,812

$ 58,322

$ 48,077

$ 50,360

$ 62,403 Revolving line of credit

113,500

171,500

73,000

46,000

76,000 Notes payable, net of unamortized loan costs

399,007

299,388

299,374

299,359

299,344 Mortgages payable, net of unamortized loan costs

495,126

496,530

497,917

521,536

480,703 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,066,445

$ 1,025,740

$ 918,368

$ 917,255

$ 918,450





















SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 18,627

$ 22,412

$ 25,331 EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,177,484

1,209,732

1,207,849

1,203,685

1,157,255 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(539,422)

(524,905)

(511,552)

(495,732)

(474,318) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,055)

(2,158)

(2,362)

(2,550)

(4,435) Total shareholders' equity

$ 729,537

$ 776,199

$ 787,465

$ 798,933

$ 772,032 Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred

units

220,132

219,466

222,528

226,302

223,600 Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

627

621

625

671

648 TOTAL EQUITY

$ 950,296

$ 996,286

$ 1,010,618

$ 1,025,906

$ 996,280 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 2,033,301

$ 2,038,586

$ 1,947,613

$ 1,965,573

$ 1,940,061

CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of the same-store pool for that year and adjusts the previous year, to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to Net Operating Income. Measuring performance on a same-store basis allows investors to evaluate how a fixed pool of communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess success in increasing NOI (defined and reconciled below), renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net Operating Income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Operating income (loss) $ 6,906

$ 7,031

$ (2,466)



$ (125)

(1.8) %

$ 9,372

(380.0) % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,358

2,563

2,697



(205)

(8.0) %

(339)

(12.6) % Casualty loss 335

276

280



59

21.4 %

55

19.6 % Depreciation and amortization 25,768

23,720

30,418



2,048

8.6 %

(4,650)

(15.3) % General and administrative expenses 3,276

4,519

4,231



(1,243)

(27.5) %

(955)

(22.6) % Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other

investments (14)

—

(678)



(14)

N/A

664

(97.9) % Net Operating Income $ 38,629

$ 38,109

$ 34,482



$ 520

1.4 %

$ 4,147

12.0 %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 51,337

$ 50,253

$ 46,980



$ 1,084

2.2 %

$ 4,357

9.3 % Non-same-store 15,611

14,151

10,198



1,460

10.3 %

5,413

53.1 % Other 900

1,034

810



(134)

(13.0) %

90

11.1 % Dispositions —

—

—



—

N/A

—

N/A Total 67,848

65,438

57,988



2,410

3.7 %

9,860

17.0 % Property operating expenses, including real estate

taxes



























Same-store 21,063

20,389

18,436



674

3.3 %

2,627

14.2 % Non-same-store 7,839

6,620

4,753



1,219

18.4 %

3,086

64.9 % Other 317

317

312



—

— %

5

1.6 % Dispositions —

3

5



(3)

(100.0) %

(5)

(100.0) % Total 29,219

27,329

23,506



1,890

6.9 %

5,713

24.3 % Net Operating Income



























Same-store 30,274

29,864

28,544



410

1.4 %

1,730

6.1 % Non-same-store 7,772

7,531

5,445



241

3.2 %

2,327

42.7 % Other 583

717

498



(134)

(18.7) %

85

17.1 % Dispositions —

(3)

(5)



3

(100.0) %

5

(100.0) % Total $ 38,629

$ 38,109

$ 34,482



$ 520

1.4 %

$ 4,147

12.0 %



(dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Operating income (loss) $ 13,861

$ 29,892

$ (16,031)

(53.6) % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 9,895

8,752

1,143

13.1 % Casualty loss 1,591

344

1,247

362.5 % Depreciation and amortization 105,257

92,165

13,092

14.2 % General and administrative expenses 17,516

16,213

1,303

8.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments (41)

(27,518)

27,477

(99.9) % Net Operating Income $ 148,079

$ 119,848

$ 28,231

23.6 %















Revenue













Same-store $ 197,348

$ 179,348

$ 18,000

10.0 % Non-same-store 55,602

16,276

39,326

241.6 % Other 3,766

2,831

935

33.0 % Dispositions —

3,250

(3,250)

(100.0) % Total 256,716

201,705

55,011

27.3 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 80,368

72,009

8,359

11.6 % Non-same-store 27,063

7,087

19,976

281.9 % Other 1,203

1,120

83

7.4 % Dispositions 3

1,641

(1,638)

(99.8) % Total 108,637

81,857

26,780

32.7 % Net Operating Income













Same-store 116,980

107,339

9,641

9.0 % Non-same-store 28,539

9,189

19,350

210.6 % Other 2,563

1,711

852

49.8 % Dispositions (3)

1,609

(1,612)

(100.2) % Total $ 148,079

$ 119,848

$ 28,231

23.6 %

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Centerspace defines same-store controllable expenses as property operating expenses excluding real estate taxes and insurance. The company believes it provides a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.



(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change



2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































On-site compensation (1) $ 5,379

$ 4,614

$ 765

16.6 %



$ 20,341

$ 18,634

$ 1,707

9.2 % Repairs and maintenance 3,296

2,941

355

12.1 %



12,810

10,363

2,447

23.6 % Utilities 3,458

2,950

508

17.2 %



13,902

11,762

2,140

18.2 % Administrative and marketing 1,069

1,025

44

4.3 %



4,348

3,934

414

10.5 % Total $ 13,202

$ 11,530

$ 1,672

14.5 %



$ 51,401

$ 44,693

$ 6,708

15.0 %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 5,672

$ 5,226

$ 446

8.5 %



$ 21,746

$ 21,267

$ 479

2.3 % Insurance 2,189

1,680

509

30.3 %



7,221

6,049

1,172

19.4 % Total $ 7,861

$ 6,906

$ 955

13.8 %



$ 28,967

$ 27,316

$ 1,651

6.0 %

































Property operating expenses, including real

estate taxes - non-same-store $ 7,839

$ 4,753

$ 3,086

64.9 %



$ 27,063

$ 7,087

$ 19,976

281.9 % Property operating expenses, including real

estate taxes - other 317

312

5

1.6 %



1,203

1,120

83

7.4 % Property operating expenses, including real

estate taxes - dispositions —

5

(5)

(100.0) %



3

1,641

(1,638)

(99.8) % Total property operating expenses,

including real estate taxes $ 29,219

$ 23,506

$ 5,713

24.3 %



$ 108,637

$ 81,857

$ 26,780

32.7 %

_________________________________________ (1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measurement used as a supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity; and

similar adjustments for partially owned consolidated real estate entities.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying the definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), a non-GAAP measure, is FFO adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$ (3,613)

$ (2,130)

$ (4,598)

$ (10,196)

$ (8,815)



$ (20,537)

$ (6,457) Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

and Series E preferred units

(753)

(439)

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)



(4,299)

(2,806) Depreciation and amortization

25,768

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418



105,257

92,165 Less depreciation - non real estate

(91)

(94)

(101)

(101)

(101)



(387)

(366) Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(19)

(18)

(7)

(21)

(21)



(65)

(93) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(14)

—

(27)

—

(678)



(41)

(27,518) FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 21,278

$ 21,039

$ 19,085

$ 18,526

$ 19,010



$ 79,928

$ 54,925































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Non-cash casualty loss (recovery)

20

46

163

25

—



254

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

5

—

2



5

535 Technology implementation costs(1)

89

234

447

103

535



873

2,020 Commercial lease termination proceeds

—

—

—

—

—



—

(450) Acquisition related costs

—

—

—

—

90



—

230 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and

mark-to-market

104

204

205

(613)

(411)



(100)

4,942 Amortization of assumed debt

(117)

(116)

(116)

(115)

(26)



(464)

(53) Pursuit costs

137

38

1,127

—

38



1,302

39 Other miscellaneous items(2)

(28)

17

100

(4)

(99)



85

(103) Core FFO applicable to common shares and

Units

$ 21,483

$ 21,462

$ 21,016

$ 17,922

$ 19,139



$ 81,883

$ 62,085































FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 21,278

$ 21,039

$ 19,085

$ 18,526

$ 19,010



$ 79,928

$ 54,925 Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



640

640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units -

diluted

$ 21,438

$ 21,199

$ 19,245

$ 18,686

$ 19,170



$ 80,568

$ 55,565































Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 21,483

$ 21,462

$ 21,016

$ 17,922

$ 19,139



$ 81,883

$ 62,085 Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



640

640 Core FFO applicable to common shares and

Units - diluted

$ 21,643

$ 21,622

$ 21,176

$ 18,082

$ 19,299



$ 82,523

$ 62,725































Per Share Data





























Net earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.61)



$ (1.35)

$ (0.47) FFO per share and unit - diluted

$ 1.16

$ 1.13

$ 1.02

$ 1.01

$ 1.07



$ 4.32

$ 3.54 Core FFO per share and unit - diluted

$ 1.17

$ 1.15

$ 1.12

$ 0.98

$ 1.08



$ 4.43

$ 3.99































Weighted average shares - basic

15,027

15,373

15,369

15,097

14,541



15,216

13,803 Effect of redeemable operating partnership units

974

984

995

965

838



978

899 Effect of Series D preferred units

228

228

228

228

228



228

228 Effect of Series E preferred units

2,185

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186



2,185

729 Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock

options

9

30

48

66

75



38

45 Weighted average shares and units - diluted

18,423

18,801

18,826

18,542

17,868



18,645

15,704

______________________________________________ (1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation. (2) Consists of (gain) loss on investments

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and adjustments for non-routine items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling

interests

$ (2,006)

$ (523)

$ (2,991)

$ (8,589)

$ (7,208)



$ (14,109)

$ (29) Adjustments:





























Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160



640

640 Noncontrolling interests – Operating

Partnership and Series E preferred units

(753)

(439)

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)



(4,299)

(2,806) Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests –

Operating Partnership

(2,599)

(802)

(3,781)

(10,586)

(8,841)



(17,768)

(2,195) Adjustments:





























Interest expense

9,589

7,856

7,547

7,700

7,440



32,692

29,018 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

5

—

2



5

535 Depreciation and amortization related to

real estate investments

25,747

23,699

24,759

30,980

30,397



105,185

92,073 Non-cash casualty loss (recovery)

20

46

163

25

—



254

— Interest income

(92)

(82)

(74)

(464)

(644)



(712)

(2,403) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other

investments

(14)

—

(27)

—

(678)



(41)

(27,518) Technology implementation costs(1)

89

234

447

103

534



873

2,020 Commercial lease termination proceeds

—

—

—

—

—



—

(450) Acquisition related costs

—

—

—

—

90



—

230 Interest rate swap termination and mark-

to-market

—

—

18

(582)

(359)



(564)

5,002 Pursuit costs

137

38

1,127

—

38



1,302

39 Other miscellaneous items(2)

(28)

17

100

(4)

(99)



85

(103) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,849

$ 31,006

$ 30,284

$ 27,172

$ 27,880



$ 121,311

$ 96,248

____________________________________________ (1) Costs are related to a two-year implementation. (2) Consists of (gain) loss on investments

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured

Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Fixed Debt

Unsecured

Variable

Debt

Total Debt

% of Total Debt

Weighted

Average Interest

Rate(1) 2023

$ 41,425

$ —

$ 100,000

$ 141,425

14.0 %

5.11 % 2024

—

—

—

—

— %

— % 2025

31,279

—

113,500

144,779

14.0 %

4.03 % 2026

52,023

—

—

52,023

5.0 %

3.73 % 2027

50,933

—

—

50,933

5.0 %

3.47 % Thereafter

322,617

300,000

—

622,617

62.0 %

3.19 % Total debt

$ 498,277

$ 300,000

$ 213,500

$ 1,011,777

100.0 %

3.62 %

_____________________________________________ (1) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.





12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate - mortgages payable - other

$ 299,427

$ 300,956

$ 302,360

$ 326,113

$ 284,934 Secured fixed rate - mortgages payable - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850 Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

—

—

—

—

75,000 Unsecured variable rate line of credit

113,500

171,500

73,000

46,000

1,000 Unsecured term loans

100,000

—

—

—

— Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000 Debt total

$ 1,011,777

$ 971,306

$ 874,210

$ 870,963

$ 859,784





















Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates



















Mortgages payable - other rate

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.81 % Mortgages payable - Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 % Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)

5.23 %

4.13 %

3.04 %

2.56 %

4.22 % Unsecured term loan rate

5.57 %

—

—

—

— Unsecured senior notes rate

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 % Total debt

3.62 %

3.45 %

3.27 %

3.29 %

3.26 %

____________________________________________ (1) The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81%. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

15,020

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016 Operating partnership units outstanding

971

980

995

997

832 Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,119

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186 Total common shares and units outstanding

18,110

18,542

18,554

18,548

18,034 Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 58.67

$ 67.32

$ 81.55

$ 98.12

$ 110.90 Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971 Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530

$ 93,530 Total equity capitalization

$ 1,156,044

$ 1,341,777

$ 1,606,609

$ 1,913,460

$ 2,093,501





















Series D preferred units

$ 16,560

$ 16,560

$ 18,627

$ 22,412

25,331





















Debt capitalization



















Total debt

1,011,777

971,306

874,210

870,963

859,784 Total capitalization

$ 2,184,381

$ 2,329,643

$ 2,499,446

$ 2,806,835

$ 2,978,616





















Total debt to total capitalization(1)

46.3 %

41.7 %

35.0 %

31.0 %

28.9 %

__________________________________________ (1) Debt to total market capitalization is total debt not adjusted for unamortized deferred financing costs divided by the sum of total debt, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, Series E preferred units, as converted, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.99 x

3.35 x

3.39 x

2.93 x

3.17 x



3.16 x

2.77 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus

preferred distributions and principal

amortization

2.58 x

2.81 x

2.83 x

2.50 x

2.68 x



2.67 x

2.34 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.62 x

7.71 x

7.11 x

7.89 x

7.43 x



8.25 x

8.61 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted

EBITDA(2)

8.46 x

8.60 x

8.03 x

8.96 x

8.50 x



9.16 x

9.84 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and units outstanding at

record date

15,991

16,354

16,367

16,363

15,848



15,991

15,848 Total common distribution declared

$ 11,614

$ 11,939

$ 11,948

$ 11,944

$ 11,411



$ 47,445

$ 42,669 Common distribution per share and unit

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.73

$ 0.72



$ 2.92

$ 2.84 Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and

unit basis)(3)

62.4 %

63.5 %

65.2 %

74.5 %

66.7 %



65.9 %

71.2 %

______________________________________________ (1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section on page S-9. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. Refer to the definition of Core FFO in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section on page S-6 for This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS

(dollars in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Q42022

Q42021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 9,262

$ 8,163

13.5 %

$ 2,923

$ 2,657

10.0 %

$ 6,339

$ 5,506

15.1 % Minneapolis, MN

2,538

13,217

12,572

5.1 %

5,747

5,145

11.7 %

7,470

7,427

0.6 % North Dakota

2,422

8,919

8,155

9.4 %

3,790

3,273

15.8 %

5,129

4,882

5.1 % Omaha, NE

1,370

4,729

4,222

12.0 %

2,389

1,888

26.5 %

2,340

2,334

0.3 % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,593

4,996

11.9 %

2,365

2,174

8.8 %

3,228

2,822

14.4 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,498

4,576

(1.7) %

2,079

1,820

14.2 %

2,419

2,756

(12.2) % Other Mountain West(1)

1,222

5,119

4,296

19.2 %

1,770

1,479

19.7 %

3,349

2,817

18.9 % Same-Store Total

11,330

$ 51,337

$ 46,980

9.3 %

$ 21,063

$ 18,436

14.2 %

$ 30,274

$ 28,544

6.1 %





% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home (4) Regions



Q42022

Q42021

Growth

Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Q42022

Q42021

% Change Denver, CO

20.9 %

96.6 %

93.5 %

3.1 %

$ 1,949

$ 1,797

8.5 %

$ 2,194

$ 1,997

9.9 % Minneapolis, MN

24.7 %

94.6 %

92.6 %

2.0 %

1,644

1,593

3.2 %

1,835

1,783

2.9 % North Dakota

16.9 %

96.3 %

95.3 %

1.0 %

1,168

1,107

5.5 %

1,275

1,178

8.2 % Omaha, NE

7.7 %

93.7 %

93.9 %

(0.2) %

1,111

996

11.5 %

1,228

1,094

12.2 % Rochester, MN

10.7 %

93.8 %

91.7 %

2.1 %

1,663

1,505

10.5 %

1,760

1,608

9.5 % St. Cloud, MN

8.0 %

91.3 %

91.9 %

(0.6) %

1,218

1,106

10.1 %

1,377

1,392

(1.1) % Other Mountain West(1)

11.1 %

95.8 %

94.5 %

1.3 %

1,314

1,132

16.1 %

1,458

1,240

17.6 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.9 %

93.4 %

1.5 %

$ 1,438

$ 1,333

7.9 %

$ 1,592

$ 1,480

7.6 %

_____________________________________________ (1) Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota. (2) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (4) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS(1)

(dollars in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Q42022

Q32022

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 9,262

$ 8,922

3.8 %

$ 2,923

$ 3,121

(6.3) %

$ 6,339

$ 5,801

9.3 % Minneapolis, MN

2,538

13,217

13,057

1.2 %

5,747

5,768

(0.4) %

7,470

7,289

2.5 % North Dakota

2,422

8,919

8,784

1.5 %

3,790

3,457

9.6 %

5,129

5,327

(3.7) % Omaha, NE

1,370

4,729

4,703

0.6 %

2,389

2,084

14.6 %

2,340

2,619

(10.7) % Rochester, MN

1,129

5,593

5,451

2.6 %

2,365

2,039

16.0 %

3,228

3,412

(5.4) % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,498

4,370

2.9 %

2,079

2,154

(3.5) %

2,419

2,216

9.2 % Other Mountain West

1,222

5,119

4,966

3.1 %

1,770

1,766

0.2 %

3,349

3,200

4.7 % Same-Store Total

11,330

$ 51,337

$ 50,253

2.2 %

$ 21,063

$ 20,389

3.3 %

$ 30,274

$ 29,864

1.4 %





% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q42022

Q32022

Growth

Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Q42022

Q32022

% Change Denver, CO

20.9 %

96.6 %

96.4 %

0.2 %

$ 1,949

$ 1,902

2.5 %

$ 2,194

$ 2,118

3.6 % Minneapolis, MN

24.7 %

94.6 %

94.2 %

0.4 %

1,644

1,623

1.3 %

1,835

1,821

0.8 % North Dakota

16.9 %

96.3 %

96.2 %

0.1 %

1,168

1,148

1.7

1,275

1,257

1.4 % Omaha, NE

7.7 %

93.7 %

94.7 %

(1.1) %

1,111

1,083

2.6 %

1,228

1,208

1.7 % Rochester, MN

10.7 %

93.8 %

93.5 %

0.3 %

1,663

1,619

2.7 %

1,760

1,721

2.3 % St. Cloud, MN

8.0 %

91.3 %

88.1 %

3.6 %

1,218

1,206

1.0 %

1,377

1,387

(0.7) % Other Mountain West

11.1 %

95.8 %

95.7 %

0.1 %

1,314

1,279

2.7 %

1,458

1,415

3.0 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.9 %

94.5 %

0.4 %

$ 1,438

$ 1,411

1.9 %

$ 1,592

$ 1,565

1.7 %

________________________________________________ (1) Refer to footnotes on page S-12.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS(1)

(dollars in thousands)





Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Denver, CO

1,457

$ 35,309

$ 31,712

11.3 %

$ 11,326

$ 10,494

7.9 %

$ 23,983

$ 21,218

13.0 % Minneapolis, MN

2,538

51,576

47,659

8.2 %

22,395

20,080

11.5 %

29,181

27,579

5.8 % North Dakota

2,422

34,342

32,365

6.1 %

14,423

13,121

9.9 %

19,919

19,244

3.5 % Omaha, NE

1,370

18,297

16,451

11.2 %

8,302

7,468

11.2 %

9,995

8,983

11.3 % Rochester, MN

1,129

21,281

19,223

10.7 %

8,639

8,021

7.7 %

12,642

11,202

12.9 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192

17,386

15,548

11.8 %

8,309

6,788

22.4 %

9,077

8,760

3.6 % Other Mountain West

1,222

19,157

16,390

16.9 %

6,974

6,037

15.5 %

12,183

10,353

17.7 % Same-Store Total

11,330

$ 197,348

$ 179,348

10.0 %

$ 80,368

$ 72,009

11.6 %

$ 116,980

$ 107,339

9.0 %





% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2022

2021

Growth

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Denver, CO

20.6 %

95.4 %

94.0 %

1.5 %

$ 1,882

$ 1,730

8.8 %

$ 2,118

$ 1,929

9.8 % Minneapolis, MN

24.9 %

94.1 %

93.6 %

0.5 %

1,613

1,544

4.5 %

1,800

1,672

7.7 % North Dakota

17.0 %

95.7 %

95.4 %

0.3 %

1,134

1,088

4.2 %

1,234

1,167

5.7 % Omaha, NE

8.5 %

95.1 %

94.7 %

0.4 %

1,055

949

11.2 %

1,170

1,056

10.8 % Rochester, MN

10.8 %

93.9 %

93.7 %

0.2 %

1,581

1,429

10.6 %

1,674

1,515

10.5 % St. Cloud, MN

7.8 %

90.9 %

92.6 %

(1.8) %

1,174

1,036

13.3 %

1,336

1,174

13.8 % Other Mountain West

10.4 %

95.5 %

96.7 %

(1.2) %

1,238

1,053

17.6 %

1,367

1,156

18.3 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.5 %

94.3 %

0.2 %

$ 1,388

$ 1,281

8.4 %

$ 1,536

$ 1,399

9.8 %

__________________________________ (1) Refer to footnotes on page S-12.

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)





Three Months Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

11,330

11,330

11,319

11,319

10,672 Non-Same-Store

3,735

3,734

3,519

3,519

3,769 All Communities

15,065

15,064

14,838

14,838

14,441





















Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,438

$ 1,411

$ 1,366

$ 1,339

$ 1,314 Non-Same-Store

1,352

1,286

1,245

1,218

1,225 All Communities

$ 1,417

$ 1,381

$ 1,337

$ 1,292

$ 1,291





















Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,592

$ 1,565

$ 1,518

$ 1,471

$ 1,463 Non-Same-Store

1,471

1,417

1,329

1,271

1,306 All Communities

$ 1,562

$ 1,530

$ 1,473

$ 1,424

$ 1,423





















Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 %

93.9 %

93.4 % Non-Same-Store

94.7 %

94.6 %

95.0 %

94.5 %

94.7 % All Communities

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 %

94.0 %

93.7 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

43.1 %

42.5 %

40.3 %

41.0 %

39.5 % Non-Same-Store

51.7 %

48.7 %

47.1 %

50.6 %

44.1 % All Communities

45.1 %

43.9 %

41.8 %

43.0 %

40.6 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 364

$ 465

$ 196

$ 145

$ 369

_______________________________________________ (1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant apartment homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied apartment home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other real estate companies.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(dollars in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,330

11,330



11,330

11,330



















Building - Exterior

$ 601

$ 982



$ 2,643

$ 3,133 Building - Interior

424

1,371



490

1,719 Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

627

274



2,850

845 Furniture & Equipment

126

83



439

186 Landscaping & Grounds

747

354



1,737

719 Turnover Replacements

1,353

925



4,842

3,303 Work in progress

244

706



(520)

706 Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 4,122

$ 4,695



$ 12,481

$ 10,611 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 364

$ 414



$ 1,102

$ 937



















Value Add

$ 10,032

$ 5,921



$ 30,432

$ 20,310 Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 14,154

$ 10,616



$ 42,913

$ 30,921 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same Store

$ 1,249

$ 937



$ 3,788

$ 2,729























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended Capital Expenditures - All Properties

12/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 All Properties - Weighted Average Homes

15,065

14,324



14,914

12,486



















Capital Expenditures

$ 4,322

$ 5,062



$ 14,725

$ 11,226 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 287

$ 353



$ 987

$ 899



















Value Add

10,698

5,922



31,361

20,328 Acquisition Capital

6,199

$ 1,523



11,237

2,818 Total Capital Spend

$ 21,219

$ 12,507



$ 57,323

$ 34,372 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 1,408

$ 873



$ 3,844

$ 2,753























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended Value Add Capital Expenditures

12/31/2022

12/31/2021



12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Interior - Units

















Same-Store

$ 4,337

$ 1,923



$ 18,857

$ 11,304 Non-Same-Store

326

1



404

1 Total Interior Units

$ 4,663

$ 1,924



$ 19,261

$ 11,305



















Common Areas and Exteriors

















Same-Store

$ 5,425

$ 2,433



$ 13,241

$ 7,070 Non-Same-Store

340

—



536

6 Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 5,765

$ 2,433



$ 13,777

$ 7,076



















Work in Progress

















Same-Store

$ 270

$ 1,565



$ (1,666)

$ 1,937 Non-Same-Store

—

—



(11)

11 Total Work in Progress

$ 270

$ 1,565



$ (1,677)

$ 1,948



















Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures

















Same-Store

$ 10,032

$ 5,921



$ 30,432

$ 20,311 Non-Same-Store

666

1



929

18 Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 10,698

$ 5,922



$ 31,361

$ 20,329

CENTERSPACE

2023 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Centerspace is providing guidance for 2023.



Twelve Months Ended

2023 Full-Year Guidance Range

December 31, 2022

Low

High

Actual

Amount

Amount Same-store growth (1)









Revenue $ 220,630

6.00 %

8.00 %











Controllable expenses 58,571

3.00 %

4.50 % Non-controllable expenses 32,682

8.00 %

9.50 % Total Expenses $ 91,253

4.75 %

6.25 % Same-store NOI (1)(2) $ 129,377

7.00 %

9.00 %











Components of NOI(2)









Same-store(1) $ 129,377

$ 138,300

$ 141,300 Non-same-store(1) 5,892

8,900

9,100 Other(1) 2,558

2,000

2,400 Dispositions(1) 10,252

2,500

2,800 Total NOI(2) $ 148,079

$ 151,700

$ 155,600











Interest expense $ (32,750)

(37,100)

(36,700) Dividends to preferred shareholders $ (6,428)

(6,400)

(6,400)











Recurring income and expenses









Interest and other income (loss) $ 1,175

160

350 General and administrative and property management (27,411)

(29,100)

(28,300) Casualty losses (1,591)

(1,500)

(1,300) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (379)

(375)

(325) Non-controlling interest (127)

(110)

(100) Total recurring income and expenses $ (28,333)

(30,925)

(29,675) FFO(2) $ 80,568

$ 77,275

$ 82,825











Non-core income and expenses









Non-cash casualty (gain) loss $ 254

$ 500

$ 300 Technology implementation costs 873

—

— Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market (100)

900

1,000 Pursuit costs 1,302

70

60 Other miscellaneous items (374)

(310)

(350) Total non-core income and expenses $ 1,955

$ 1,160

$ 1,010 Core FFO(2) $ 82,523

$ 78,435

$ 83,835











Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.35)

$ 2.37

$ 3.25 FFO per diluted share(2) $ 4.32

$ 4.21

$ 4.50 Core FFO per diluted share(2) $ 4.43

$ 4.27

$ 4.56 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,645

18,375

18,400











Additional Assumptions









Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 1,102

$ 1,100

$ 1,150 Value-add expenditures 31,361

24,500

27,500 Proceeds from potential dispositions —

155,000

165,000





(1) Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 reflect the 2023 same-store pool. (2) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data" above.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Outlook

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

Amount



Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (20,537)



$ 51,339

$ 67,707 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units (4,299)



(7,795)

(7,885) Depreciation and amortization 105,257



92,556

91,768 Less depreciation - non real estate (387)



(375)

(325) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (65)



(110)

(100) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (41)



(58,980)

(68,980) Dividends to preferred unitholders 640



640

640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 80,568



$ 77,275

$ 82,825













Adjustments to Core FFO:











Non-cash casualty (gain) loss 254



500

300 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5



—

— Technology implementation costs 873



—

— Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market (100)



900

1,000 Pursuit costs 1,302



70

60 Other miscellaneous items (379)



(310)

(350) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 82,523



$ 78,435

$ 83,835













Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.35)



$ 2.37

$ 3.25 FFO per share - diluted $ 4.32



$ 4.21

$ 4.50 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 4.43



$ 4.27

$ 4.56

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Outlook

12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023

Actual

Low

High Operating income $ 13,861

$ 87,524

$ 103,212 Adjustments:









General and administrative and property management expenses 27,411

29,100

28,300 Casualty loss 1,591

1,500

1,300 Depreciation and amortization 105,257

92,556

91,768 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other assets (41)

(58,980)

(68,980) Net Operating Income $ 148,079

$ 151,700

$ 155,600

SOURCE Centerspace