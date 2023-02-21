Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Per Share

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net loss per share - diluted

$                  (0.24)

$                  (0.61)

$                  (1.35)

$                  (0.47)

FFO - diluted(1)

1.16

1.07

4.32

3.54

Core FFO - diluted(1)

1.17

1.08

4.43

3.99


Year-Over-Year
Comparison

Sequential
Comparison

YTD
Comparison

Same-Store Results

4Q22 vs 4Q21

4Q22 vs. 3Q22

CY22 vs. CY21

Revenues

9.3 %

2.2 %

10.0 %

Expenses

14.2 %

3.3 %

11.6 %

Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)

6.1 %

1.4 %

9.0 %


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Same-Store Results

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Weighted Average Occupancy

94.9 %

94.5 %

93.4 %

94.5 %

94.3 %


(1)

NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures.  For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

  • Net Loss was $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to Net Loss of $0.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021;
  • Core FFO(1) increased to $4.43 or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.99 for the year ended December 31, 2021;
  • Same-store year-over-year NOI(1) growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and
  • Repurchased 432,000 common shares for total consideration of $29.1 million and an average of $67.23 per share.

Balance Sheet

Centerspace closed on a $100.0 million term loan which bears interest at a floating rate of 120 to 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") based upon its leverage ratio and has a 364-day term with an option to extend for an additional 364-day term.

At December 31, 2022, Centerspace had $153.0 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $142.5 million available on its lines of credit.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, we entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for nine communities and believe they will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore, there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.

2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2023 performance.

2023 Financial Outlook



Range for 2023

2022 Actual

Low

High

Net income (loss) per Share - diluted

$            (1.35)

$              2.37

$              3.25

FFO per Share - diluted

$              4.32

$              4.21

$              4.50

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$              4.43

$              4.27

$              4.56

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million
  • Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2023 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com



Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until March 8, 2023

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

831728

Conference Number

229148

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and  operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

High closing price

$                   70.20

$                 89.71

$         103.17

$           108.27

$                111.26

Low closing price

$                   58.50

$                 65.85

$           76.65

$             89.01

$                  96.58

Average closing price

$                   64.64

$                 79.40

$           87.61

$             97.15

$                103.29

Closing price at end of quarter

$                   58.67

$                 67.32

$           81.55

$             98.12

$                110.90

Common share distributions—annualized

$                    2.92

$                  2.92

$             2.92

$              2.92

$                   2.88

Closing price dividend yield - annualized

5.0 %

4.3 %

3.6 %

3.0 %

2.6 %

Closing common shares outstanding
(thousands)

15,020

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016

Closing limited partnership units
outstanding (thousands)

971

980

995

997

832

Closing Series E preferred units, as
converted (thousands)

2,119

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

Closing market value of outstanding
common shares, plus imputed closing
market value of outstanding limited
partnership units (thousands)

$            1,062,514

$          1,248,247

$     1,513,079

$      1,819,930

$           1,999,971

CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve months ended


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

REVENUE

$          67,848

$     65,438

$     63,116

$     60,314

$     57,988

$   256,716

$    201,705

EXPENSES














Property operating expenses, excluding real
estate taxes

21,755

20,290

19,011

19,014

16,852

80,070

57,753

Real estate taxes

7,464

7,039

7,205

6,859

6,654

28,567

24,104

Property management expenses

2,358

2,563

2,721

2,253

2,697

9,895

8,752

Casualty loss

335

276

382

598

280

1,591

344

Depreciation and amortization

25,768

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418

105,257

92,165

General and administrative expenses

3,276

4,519

5,221

4,500

4,231

17,516

16,213

TOTAL EXPENSES

$          60,956

$     58,407

$     59,308

$     64,225

$     61,132

$   242,896

$    199,331

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other
investments

14


27


678

41

27,518

Operating income (loss)

6,906

7,031

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)

13,861

29,892

Interest expense

(9,603)

(7,871)

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)

(32,750)

(29,078)

Interest and other income (loss)

132

70

(17)

1,063

1,117

1,248

(2,915)

Net income (loss)

$          (2,565)

$        (770)

$     (3,743)

$    (10,563)

$     (8,805)

$    (17,641)

$      (2,101)

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(640)

(640)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
interest – Operating Partnership and Series E
preferred units

753

439

950

2,157

1,793

4,299

2,806

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling
interests – consolidated real estate entities

(34)

(32)

(38)

(23)

(36)

(127)

(94)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling
interests

(2,006)

(523)

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)

(14,109)

(29)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(6,428)

(6,428)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$          (3,613)

$     (2,130)

$     (4,598)

$    (10,196)

$     (8,815)

$    (20,537)

$      (6,457)
















Per Share Data - Diluted














Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
and diluted

$            (0.24)

$       (0.14)

$       (0.30)

$       (0.68)

$       (0.61)

$       (1.35)

$       (0.47)

CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

ASSETS









Real estate investments









Property owned

$  2,534,124

$  2,513,470

$  2,401,427

$  2,390,952

$  2,271,170

Less accumulated depreciation

(535,401)

(511,000)

(487,834)

(465,752)

(443,592)


1,998,723

2,002,470

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,827,578

Mortgage loans receivable





43,276

Total real estate investments

1,998,723

2,002,470

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,870,854

Cash and cash equivalents

10,458

14,957

13,156

13,313

31,267

Restricted cash

1,433

1,417

1,914

2,409

7,358

Other assets

22,687

19,742

18,950

24,651

30,582

TOTAL ASSETS

$  2,033,301

$  2,038,586

$  1,947,613

$  1,965,573

$  1,940,061











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$       58,812

$       58,322

$       48,077

$       50,360

$       62,403

Revolving line of credit

113,500

171,500

73,000

46,000

76,000

Notes payable, net of unamortized loan costs

399,007

299,388

299,374

299,359

299,344

Mortgages payable, net of unamortized loan costs

495,126

496,530

497,917

521,536

480,703

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$  1,066,445

$  1,025,740

$     918,368

$     917,255

$     918,450











SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$       16,560

$       16,560

$       18,627

$       22,412

$       25,331

EQUITY









Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,177,484

1,209,732

1,207,849

1,203,685

1,157,255

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(539,422)

(524,905)

(511,552)

(495,732)

(474,318)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,055)

(2,158)

(2,362)

(2,550)

(4,435)

Total shareholders' equity

$     729,537

$     776,199

$     787,465

$     798,933

$     772,032

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred
units

220,132

219,466

222,528

226,302

223,600

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

627

621

625

671

648

TOTAL EQUITY

$     950,296

$     996,286

$  1,010,618

$  1,025,906

$     996,280

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$  2,033,301

$  2,038,586

$  1,947,613

$  1,965,573

$  1,940,061

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of the same-store pool for that year and adjusts the previous year, to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to Net Operating Income. Measuring performance on a same-store basis allows investors to evaluate how a fixed pool of communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess success in increasing NOI (defined and reconciled below), renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net Operating Income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Sequential

Year-Over-Year

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

Operating income (loss)

$       6,906

$       7,031

$      (2,466)

$      (125)

(1.8) %

$     9,372

(380.0) %

Adjustments:













Property management expenses

2,358

2,563

2,697

(205)

(8.0) %

(339)

(12.6) %

Casualty loss

335

276

280

59

21.4 %

55

19.6 %

Depreciation and amortization

25,768

23,720

30,418

2,048

8.6 %

(4,650)

(15.3) %

General and administrative expenses

3,276

4,519

4,231

(1,243)

(27.5) %

(955)

(22.6) %

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other
investments

(14)


(678)

(14)

N/A

664

(97.9) %

Net Operating Income

$      38,629

$      38,109

$      34,482

$       520

1.4 %

$     4,147

12.0 %















Revenue













Same-store

$      51,337

$      50,253

$      46,980

$     1,084

2.2 %

$     4,357

9.3 %

Non-same-store

15,611

14,151

10,198

1,460

10.3 %

5,413

53.1 %

Other

900

1,034

810

(134)

(13.0) %

90

11.1 %

Dispositions






N/A


N/A

Total

67,848

65,438

57,988

2,410

3.7 %

9,860

17.0 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes













Same-store

21,063

20,389

18,436

674

3.3 %

2,627

14.2 %

Non-same-store

7,839

6,620

4,753

1,219

18.4 %

3,086

64.9 %

Other

317

317

312


— %

5

1.6 %

Dispositions


3

5

(3)

(100.0) %

(5)

(100.0) %

Total

29,219

27,329

23,506

1,890

6.9 %

5,713

24.3 %

Net Operating Income













Same-store

30,274

29,864

28,544

410

1.4 %

1,730

6.1 %

Non-same-store

7,772

7,531

5,445

241

3.2 %

2,327

42.7 %

Other

583

717

498

(134)

(18.7) %

85

17.1 %

Dispositions


(3)

(5)

3

(100.0) %

5

(100.0) %

Total

$      38,629

$      38,109

$      34,482

$       520

1.4 %

$     4,147

12.0 %

(dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Operating income (loss)

$    13,861

$      29,892

$        (16,031)

(53.6) %

Adjustments:






Property management expenses

9,895

8,752

1,143

13.1 %

Casualty loss

1,591

344

1,247

362.5 %

Depreciation and amortization

105,257

92,165

13,092

14.2 %

General and administrative expenses

17,516

16,213

1,303

8.0 %

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(41)

(27,518)

27,477

(99.9) %

Net Operating Income

$  148,079

$    119,848

$          28,231

23.6 %








Revenue






Same-store

$  197,348

$    179,348

$          18,000

10.0 %

Non-same-store

55,602

16,276

39,326

241.6 %

Other

3,766

2,831

935

33.0 %

Dispositions


3,250

(3,250)

(100.0) %

Total

256,716

201,705

55,011

27.3 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes






Same-store

80,368

72,009

8,359

11.6 %

Non-same-store

27,063

7,087

19,976

281.9 %

Other

1,203

1,120

83

7.4 %

Dispositions

3

1,641

(1,638)

(99.8) %

Total

108,637

81,857

26,780

32.7 %

Net Operating Income






Same-store

116,980

107,339

9,641

9.0 %

Non-same-store

28,539

9,189

19,350

210.6 %

Other

2,563

1,711

852

49.8 %

Dispositions

(3)

1,609

(1,612)

(100.2) %

Total

$  148,079

$    119,848

$          28,231

23.6 %

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Centerspace defines same-store controllable expenses as property operating expenses excluding real estate taxes and insurance. The company believes it provides a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

















Controllable expenses















On-site compensation (1)

$      5,379

$      4,614

$        765

16.6 %

$    20,341

$    18,634

$      1,707

9.2 %

Repairs and maintenance

3,296

2,941

355

12.1 %

12,810

10,363

2,447

23.6 %

Utilities

3,458

2,950

508

17.2 %

13,902

11,762

2,140

18.2 %

Administrative and marketing

1,069

1,025

44

4.3 %

4,348

3,934

414

10.5 %

Total

$    13,202

$    11,530

$      1,672

14.5 %

$    51,401

$    44,693

$      6,708

15.0 %

















Non-controllable expenses















Real estate taxes

$      5,672

$      5,226

$        446

8.5 %

$    21,746

$    21,267

$        479

2.3 %

Insurance

2,189

1,680

509

30.3 %

7,221

6,049

1,172

19.4 %

Total

$      7,861

$      6,906

$        955

13.8 %

$    28,967

$    27,316

$      1,651

6.0 %

















Property operating expenses, including real
estate taxes - non-same-store

$      7,839

$      4,753

$      3,086

64.9 %

$    27,063

$      7,087

$    19,976

281.9 %

Property operating expenses, including real
estate taxes - other

317

312

5

1.6 %

1,203

1,120

83

7.4 %

Property operating expenses, including real
estate taxes - dispositions


5

(5)

(100.0) %

3

1,641

(1,638)

(99.8) %

Total property operating expenses,
including real estate taxes

$    29,219

$    23,506

$      5,713

24.3 %

$  108,637

$    81,857

$    26,780

32.7 %

_________________________________________

(1)  On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measurement used as a supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity; and
  • similar adjustments for partially owned consolidated real estate entities.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying the definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), a non-GAAP measure, is FFO adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$    (3,613)

$     (2,130)

$    (4,598)

$   (10,196)

$      (8,815)

$    (20,537)

$      (6,457)

Adjustments:














Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership
and Series E preferred units

(753)

(439)

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(4,299)

(2,806)

Depreciation and amortization

25,768

23,720

24,768

31,001

30,418

105,257

92,165

Less depreciation - non real estate

(91)

(94)

(101)

(101)

(101)

(387)

(366)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(19)

(18)

(7)

(21)

(21)

(65)

(93)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate


(14)


(27)


(678)

(41)

(27,518)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$    21,278

$     21,039

$    19,085

$    18,526

$      19,010

$      79,928

$      54,925
















Adjustments to Core FFO:














Non-cash casualty loss (recovery)

20

46

163

25



254

Loss on extinguishment of debt



5


2

5

535

Technology implementation costs(1)

89

234

447

103

535

873

2,020

Commercial lease termination proceeds








(450)

Acquisition related costs





90


230

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
mark-to-market

104

204

205

(613)

(411)

(100)

4,942

Amortization of assumed debt

(117)

(116)

(116)

(115)

(26)

(464)

(53)

Pursuit costs

137

38

1,127


38

1,302

39

Other miscellaneous items(2)

(28)

17

100

(4)

(99)

85

(103)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and
Units

$    21,483

$     21,462

$    21,016

$    17,922

$      19,139

$      81,883

$      62,085
















FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$    21,278

$     21,039

$    19,085

$    18,526

$      19,010

$      79,928

$      54,925

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

640

640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units -
diluted

$    21,438

$     21,199

$    19,245

$    18,686

$      19,170

$      80,568

$      55,565
















Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$    21,483

$     21,462

$    21,016

$    17,922

$      19,139

$      81,883

$      62,085

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

640

640

Core FFO applicable to common shares and
Units - diluted

$    21,643

$     21,622

$    21,176

$    18,082

$      19,299

$      82,523

$      62,725
















Per  Share Data














Net earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted

$      (0.24)

$      (0.14)

$      (0.30)

$      (0.68)

$        (0.61)

$        (1.35)

$        (0.47)

FFO per share and unit - diluted

$        1.16

$        1.13

$        1.02

$        1.01

$         1.07

$         4.32

$         3.54

Core FFO per share and unit - diluted

$        1.17

$        1.15

$        1.12

$        0.98

$         1.08

$         4.43

$         3.99
















Weighted average shares - basic

15,027

15,373

15,369

15,097

14,541

15,216

13,803

Effect of redeemable operating partnership units

974

984

995

965

838

978

899

Effect of Series D preferred units

228

228

228

228

228

228

228

Effect of Series E preferred units

2,185

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,185

729

Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock
options

9

30

48

66

75

38

45

Weighted average shares and units - diluted

18,423

18,801

18,826

18,542

17,868

18,645

15,704

______________________________________________

(1)  Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

(2)  Consists of (gain) loss on investments

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and adjustments for non-routine items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses.

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling
interests

$      (2,006)

$       (523)

$      (2,991)

$      (8,589)

$       (7,208)

$    (14,109)

$          (29)

Adjustments:














Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

640

640

Noncontrolling interests – Operating
Partnership and Series E preferred units

(753)

(439)

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(4,299)

(2,806)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests –
Operating Partnership

(2,599)

(802)

(3,781)

(10,586)

(8,841)

(17,768)

(2,195)

Adjustments:














Interest expense

9,589

7,856

7,547

7,700

7,440

32,692

29,018

Loss on extinguishment of debt



5


2

5

535

Depreciation and amortization related to
real estate investments

25,747

23,699

24,759

30,980

30,397

105,185

92,073

Non-cash casualty loss (recovery)

20

46

163

25



254

Interest income

(92)

(82)

(74)

(464)

(644)

(712)

(2,403)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other
investments

(14)


(27)


(678)

(41)

(27,518)

Technology implementation costs(1)

89

234

447

103

534

873

2,020

Commercial lease termination proceeds








(450)

Acquisition related costs





90


230

Interest rate swap termination and mark-
to-market



18

(582)

(359)

(564)

5,002

Pursuit costs

137

38

1,127


38

1,302

39

Other miscellaneous items(2)

(28)

17

100

(4)

(99)

85

(103)

Adjusted EBITDA

$      32,849

$    31,006

$      30,284

$      27,172

$       27,880

$    121,311

$      96,248

____________________________________________

(1)  Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

(2)  Consists of (gain) loss on investments

CENTERSPACE
DEBT ANALYSIS
(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule
Annual Expirations



Future Maturities of Debt


Secured
Fixed

Debt

Unsecured
Fixed

Debt

Unsecured
Variable
Debt

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted
Average Interest
Rate(1)

2023

$         41,425

$               —

$       100,000

$       141,425

14.0 %

5.11 %

2024





— %

— %

2025

31,279


113,500

144,779

14.0 %

4.03 %

2026

52,023



52,023

5.0 %

3.73 %

2027

50,933



50,933

5.0 %

3.47 %

Thereafter

322,617

300,000


622,617

62.0 %

3.19 %

Total debt

$       498,277

$       300,000

$       213,500

$    1,011,777

100.0 %

3.62 %

_____________________________________________

(1)  Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Debt Balances Outstanding









Secured fixed rate - mortgages payable - other

$    299,427

$    300,956

$    302,360

$    326,113

$    284,934

Secured fixed rate - mortgages payable - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)





75,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

113,500

171,500

73,000

46,000

1,000

Unsecured term loans

100,000




Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

Debt total

$  1,011,777

$    971,306

$    874,210

$    870,963

$    859,784











Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates









Mortgages payable - other rate

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.81 %

Mortgages payable - Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)

5.23 %

4.13 %

3.04 %

2.56 %

4.22 %

Unsecured term loan rate

5.57 %




Unsecured senior notes rate

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

Total debt

3.62 %

3.45 %

3.27 %

3.29 %

3.26 %

____________________________________________

(1)

The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81%. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.

CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL ANALYSIS 
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Equity Capitalization









Common shares outstanding

15,020

15,376

15,373

15,365

15,016

Operating partnership units outstanding

971

980

995

997

832

Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,119

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

Total common shares and units outstanding

18,110

18,542

18,554

18,548

18,034

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$        58.67

$        67.32

$        81.55

$        98.12

$      110.90

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,062,514

$ 1,248,247

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$      93,530

$      93,530

$      93,530

$      93,530

$      93,530

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,156,044

$ 1,341,777

$ 1,606,609

$ 1,913,460

$ 2,093,501











Series D preferred units

$      16,560

$      16,560

$      18,627

$      22,412

25,331











Debt capitalization









Total debt

1,011,777

971,306

874,210

870,963

859,784

Total capitalization

$ 2,184,381

$ 2,329,643

$ 2,499,446

$ 2,806,835

$ 2,978,616











Total debt to total capitalization(1)

46.3 %

41.7 %

35.0 %

31.0 %

28.9 %

__________________________________________

(1)

Debt to total market capitalization is total debt not adjusted for unamortized deferred financing costs divided by the sum of total debt, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, Series E preferred units, as converted, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Debt service coverage ratio(1)

        2.99  x

         3.35 x

        3.39  x

        2.93 x

        3.17 x

          3.16  x

          2.77  x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus
preferred distributions and principal
amortization

        2.58 x

         2.81 x

        2.83 x

        2.50 x

        2.68 x

          2.67 x

          2.34 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

        7.62 x

         7.71 x

        7.11 x

        7.89 x

        7.43 x

          8.25 x

          8.61 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted
EBITDA(2)

        8.46 x

         8.60 x

        8.03 x

        8.96 x

        8.50 x

          9.16 x

          9.84 x
















Distribution Data














Common shares and units outstanding at
record date

15,991

16,354

16,367

16,363

15,848

15,991

15,848

Total common distribution declared

$   11,614

$    11,939

$   11,948

$   11,944

$   11,411

$     47,445

$     42,669

Common distribution per share and unit

$      0.73

$       0.73

$      0.73

$      0.73

$      0.72

$        2.92

$        2.84

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and
unit basis)(3)

62.4 %

63.5 %

65.2 %

74.5 %

66.7 %

65.9 %

71.2 %

______________________________________________

(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section on page S-9.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. Refer to the definition of Core FFO in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section on page S-6 for This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS
(dollars in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Denver, CO

1,457

$           9,262

$           8,163

13.5 %

$           2,923

$           2,657

10.0 %

$           6,339

$           5,506

15.1 %

Minneapolis, MN

2,538

13,217

12,572

5.1 %

5,747

5,145

11.7 %

7,470

7,427

0.6 %

North Dakota

2,422

8,919

8,155

9.4 %

3,790

3,273

15.8 %

5,129

4,882

5.1 %

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,729

4,222

12.0 %

2,389

1,888

26.5 %

2,340

2,334

0.3 %

Rochester, MN

1,129

5,593

4,996

11.9 %

2,365

2,174

8.8 %

3,228

2,822

14.4 %

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,498

4,576

(1.7) %

2,079

1,820

14.2 %

2,419

2,756

(12.2) %

Other Mountain West(1)

1,222

5,119

4,296

19.2 %

1,770

1,479

19.7 %

3,349

2,817

18.9 %

Same-Store Total

11,330

$         51,337

$         46,980

9.3 %

$         21,063

$         18,436

14.2 %

$         30,274

$         28,544

6.1 %


 

% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy (2)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (3)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (4)

Regions

Q42022

Q42021

Growth

Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Q42022

Q42021

% Change

Denver, CO

20.9 %

96.6 %

93.5 %

3.1 %

$           1,949

$           1,797

8.5 %

$           2,194

$           1,997

9.9 %

Minneapolis, MN

24.7 %

94.6 %

92.6 %

2.0 %

1,644

1,593

3.2 %

1,835

1,783

2.9 %

North Dakota

16.9 %

96.3 %

95.3 %

1.0 %

1,168

1,107

5.5 %

1,275

1,178

8.2 %

Omaha, NE

7.7 %

93.7 %

93.9 %

(0.2) %

1,111

996

11.5 %

1,228

1,094

12.2 %

Rochester, MN

10.7 %

93.8 %

91.7 %

2.1 %

1,663

1,505

10.5 %

1,760

1,608

9.5 %

St. Cloud, MN

8.0 %

91.3 %

91.9 %

(0.6) %

1,218

1,106

10.1 %

1,377

1,392

(1.1) %

Other Mountain West(1)

11.1 %

95.8 %

94.5 %

1.3 %

1,314

1,132

16.1 %

1,458

1,240

17.6 %

Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.9 %

93.4 %

1.5 %

$           1,438

$           1,333

7.9 %

$           1,592

$           1,480

7.6 %

_____________________________________________

(1)

Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota.

(2)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(4)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS(1)
(dollars in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Denver, CO

1,457

$           9,262

$           8,922

3.8 %

$           2,923

$           3,121

(6.3) %

$           6,339

$           5,801

9.3 %

Minneapolis, MN

2,538

13,217

13,057

1.2 %

5,747

5,768

(0.4) %

7,470

7,289

2.5 %

North Dakota

2,422

8,919

8,784

1.5 %

3,790

3,457

9.6 %

5,129

5,327

(3.7) %

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,729

4,703

0.6 %

2,389

2,084

14.6 %

2,340

2,619

(10.7) %

Rochester, MN

1,129

5,593

5,451

2.6 %

2,365

2,039

16.0 %

3,228

3,412

(5.4) %

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,498

4,370

2.9 %

2,079

2,154

(3.5) %

2,419

2,216

9.2 %

Other Mountain West

1,222

5,119

4,966

3.1 %

1,770

1,766

0.2 %

3,349

3,200

4.7 %

Same-Store Total

11,330

$         51,337

$         50,253

2.2 %

$         21,063

$         20,389

3.3 %

$         30,274

$         29,864

1.4 %


 

% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

Q42022

Q32022

Growth

Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Q42022

Q32022

% Change

Denver, CO

20.9 %

96.6 %

96.4 %

0.2 %

$           1,949

$           1,902

2.5 %

$           2,194

$           2,118

3.6 %

Minneapolis, MN

24.7 %

94.6 %

94.2 %

0.4 %

1,644

1,623

1.3 %

1,835

1,821

0.8 %

North Dakota

16.9 %

96.3 %

96.2 %

0.1 %

1,168

1,148

1.7

1,275

1,257

1.4 %

Omaha, NE

7.7 %

93.7 %

94.7 %

(1.1) %

1,111

1,083

2.6 %

1,228

1,208

1.7 %

Rochester, MN

10.7 %

93.8 %

93.5 %

0.3 %

1,663

1,619

2.7 %

1,760

1,721

2.3 %

St. Cloud, MN

8.0 %

91.3 %

88.1 %

3.6 %

1,218

1,206

1.0 %

1,377

1,387

(0.7) %

Other Mountain West

11.1 %

95.8 %

95.7 %

0.1 %

1,314

1,279

2.7 %

1,458

1,415

3.0 %

Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.9 %

94.5 %

0.4 %

$           1,438

$           1,411

1.9 %

$           1,592

$           1,565

1.7 %

________________________________________________

(1)  Refer to footnotes on page S-12.

CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS(1)
(dollars in thousands)



Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Denver, CO

1,457

$         35,309

$         31,712

11.3 %

$         11,326

$         10,494

7.9 %

$         23,983

$         21,218

13.0 %

Minneapolis, MN

2,538

51,576

47,659

8.2 %

22,395

20,080

11.5 %

29,181

27,579

5.8 %

North Dakota

2,422

34,342

32,365

6.1 %

14,423

13,121

9.9 %

19,919

19,244

3.5 %

Omaha, NE

1,370

18,297

16,451

11.2 %

8,302

7,468

11.2 %

9,995

8,983

11.3 %

Rochester, MN

1,129

21,281

19,223

10.7 %

8,639

8,021

7.7 %

12,642

11,202

12.9 %

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

17,386

15,548

11.8 %

8,309

6,788

22.4 %

9,077

8,760

3.6 %

Other Mountain West

1,222

19,157

16,390

16.9 %

6,974

6,037

15.5 %

12,183

10,353

17.7 %

Same-Store Total

11,330

$       197,348

$       179,348

10.0 %

$         80,368

$         72,009

11.6 %

$       116,980

$       107,339

9.0 %


 

% of NOI

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

2022

2021

Growth

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Denver, CO

20.6 %

95.4 %

94.0 %

1.5 %

$           1,882

$           1,730

8.8 %

$           2,118

$           1,929

9.8 %

Minneapolis, MN

24.9 %

94.1 %

93.6 %

0.5 %

1,613

1,544

4.5 %

1,800

1,672

7.7 %

North Dakota

17.0 %

95.7 %

95.4 %

0.3 %

1,134

1,088

4.2 %

1,234

1,167

5.7 %

Omaha, NE

8.5 %

95.1 %

94.7 %

0.4 %

1,055

949

11.2 %

1,170

1,056

10.8 %

Rochester, MN

10.8 %

93.9 %

93.7 %

0.2 %

1,581

1,429

10.6 %

1,674

1,515

10.5 %

St. Cloud, MN

7.8 %

90.9 %

92.6 %

(1.8) %

1,174

1,036

13.3 %

1,336

1,174

13.8 %

Other Mountain West

10.4 %

95.5 %

96.7 %

(1.2) %

1,238

1,053

17.6 %

1,367

1,156

18.3 %

Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.5 %

94.3 %

0.2 %

$           1,388

$           1,281

8.4 %

$           1,536

$           1,399

9.8 %

__________________________________

(1)  Refer to footnotes on page S-12.

CENTERSPACE
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)



Three Months Ended


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End









Same-Store

11,330

11,330

11,319

11,319

10,672

Non-Same-Store

3,735

3,734

3,519

3,519

3,769

All Communities

15,065

15,064

14,838

14,838

14,441











Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)









Same-Store

$         1,438

$      1,411

$      1,366

$      1,339

$      1,314

Non-Same-Store

1,352

1,286

1,245

1,218

1,225

All Communities

$         1,417

$      1,381

$      1,337

$      1,292

$      1,291











Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)









Same-Store

$         1,592

$      1,565

$      1,518

$      1,471

$      1,463

Non-Same-Store

1,471

1,417

1,329

1,271

1,306

All Communities

$         1,562

$      1,530

$      1,473

$      1,424

$      1,423











Weighted Average Occupancy(4)









Same-Store

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 %

93.9 %

93.4 %

Non-Same-Store

94.7 %

94.6 %

95.0 %

94.5 %

94.7 %

All Communities

94.9 %

94.5 %

94.8 %

94.0 %

93.7 %











Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent









Same-Store

43.1 %

42.5 %

40.3 %

41.0 %

39.5 %

Non-Same-Store

51.7 %

48.7 %

47.1 %

50.6 %

44.1 %

All Communities

45.1 %

43.9 %

41.8 %

43.0 %

40.6 %











Capital Expenditures









Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$            364

$        465

$        196

$        145

$        369

_______________________________________________

(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant apartment homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied apartment home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other real estate companies.

CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(dollars in thousands, except per home amounts)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,330

11,330

11,330

11,330










Building - Exterior

$              601

$           982

$         2,643

$         3,133

Building - Interior

424

1,371

490

1,719

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

627

274

2,850

845

Furniture & Equipment

126

83

439

186

Landscaping & Grounds

747

354

1,737

719

Turnover Replacements

1,353

925

4,842

3,303

Work in progress

244

706

(520)

706

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$            4,122

$         4,695

$       12,481

$       10,611

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$              364

$           414

$         1,102

$           937










Value Add

$          10,032

$         5,921

$       30,432

$       20,310

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$          14,154

$       10,616

$       42,913

$       30,921

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same Store


$            1,249

$           937

$         3,788

$         2,729












Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Capital Expenditures - All Properties

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

All Properties - Weighted Average Homes

15,065

14,324

14,914

12,486










Capital Expenditures

$            4,322

$         5,062

$       14,725

$       11,226

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$              287

$           353

$           987

$           899










Value Add

10,698

5,922

31,361

20,328

Acquisition Capital

6,199

$         1,523

11,237

2,818

Total Capital Spend

$          21,219

$       12,507

$       57,323

$       34,372

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$            1,408

$           873

$         3,844

$         2,753












Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Value Add Capital Expenditures

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Interior - Units








Same-Store

$            4,337

$         1,923

$       18,857

$       11,304

Non-Same-Store

326

1

404

1

Total Interior Units

$            4,663

$         1,924

$       19,261

$       11,305










Common Areas and Exteriors








Same-Store

$            5,425

$         2,433

$       13,241

$         7,070

Non-Same-Store

340



536

6

Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$            5,765

$         2,433

$       13,777

$         7,076










Work in Progress








Same-Store

$              270

$         1,565

$       (1,666)

$         1,937

Non-Same-Store




(11)

11

Total Work in Progress

$              270

$         1,565

$       (1,677)

$         1,948










Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures








Same-Store

$          10,032

$         5,921

$       30,432

$       20,311

Non-Same-Store

666

1

929

18

Total Portfolio Value-Add

$          10,698

$         5,922

$       31,361

$       20,329

CENTERSPACE
2023 Financial Outlook
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Centerspace is providing guidance for 2023.


Twelve Months Ended

2023 Full-Year Guidance Range

December 31, 2022

Low

High

Actual

Amount

Amount

Same-store growth (1)




Revenue

$                          220,630

6.00 %

8.00 %






Controllable expenses

58,571

3.00 %

4.50 %

Non-controllable expenses

32,682

8.00 %

9.50 %

Total Expenses

$                            91,253

4.75 %

6.25 %

Same-store NOI (1)(2)

$                          129,377

7.00 %

9.00 %






Components of NOI(2)




Same-store(1)

$                          129,377

$       138,300

$       141,300

Non-same-store(1)

5,892

8,900

9,100

Other(1)

2,558

2,000

2,400

Dispositions(1)

10,252

2,500

2,800

Total NOI(2)

$                          148,079

$       151,700

$       155,600






Interest expense

$                           (32,750)

(37,100)

(36,700)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

$                            (6,428)

(6,400)

(6,400)






Recurring income and expenses




Interest and other income (loss)

$                              1,175

160

350

General and administrative and property management

(27,411)

(29,100)

(28,300)

Casualty losses

(1,591)

(1,500)

(1,300)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

(379)

(375)

(325)

Non-controlling interest

(127)

(110)

(100)

Total recurring income and expenses

$                           (28,333)

(30,925)

(29,675)

FFO(2)

$                            80,568

$         77,275

$         82,825






Non-core income and expenses




Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

$                                 254

$             500

$             300

Technology implementation costs

873


Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

(100)

900

1,000

Pursuit costs

1,302

70

60

Other miscellaneous items

(374)

(310)

(350)

Total non-core income and expenses

$                              1,955

$           1,160

$           1,010

Core FFO(2)

$                            82,523

$         78,435

$         83,835






Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$                              (1.35)

$            2.37

$            3.25

FFO per diluted share(2)

$                                4.32

$            4.21

$            4.50

Core FFO per diluted share(2)

$                                4.43

$            4.27

$            4.56

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

18,645

18,375

18,400






Additional Assumptions




Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$                              1,102

$           1,100

$           1,150

Value-add expenditures

31,361

24,500

27,500

Proceeds from potential dispositions


155,000

165,000


(1)

Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 reflect the 2023 same-store pool.

(2)

NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures.  For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data" above.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.

Outlook

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

Amount

Low

High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                      (20,537)

$              51,339

$              67,707

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(4,299)

(7,795)

(7,885)

Depreciation and amortization

105,257

92,556

91,768

Less depreciation - non real estate

(387)

(375)

(325)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(65)

(110)

(100)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(41)

(58,980)

(68,980)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

640

640

640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                        80,568

$              77,275

$              82,825







Adjustments to Core FFO:





Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

254

500

300

Loss on extinguishment of debt

5


Technology implementation costs

873


Interest rate swap termination,  amortization, and mark-to-market

(100)

900

1,000

Pursuit costs

1,302

70

60

Other miscellaneous items

(379)

(310)

(350)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                        82,523

$              78,435

$              83,835







Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$                          (1.35)

$                 2.37

$                 3.25

FFO per share - diluted

$                           4.32

$                 4.21

$                 4.50

Core FFO per share - diluted

$                           4.43

$                 4.27

$                 4.56

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance. 

Outlook

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

Actual

Low

High

Operating income

$                     13,861

$                87,524

$              103,212

Adjustments:




General and administrative and property management expenses

27,411

29,100

28,300

Casualty loss

1,591

1,500

1,300

Depreciation and amortization

105,257

92,556

91,768

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other assets

(41)

(58,980)

(68,980)

Net Operating Income

$                   148,079

$              151,700

$              155,600

