CenterSquare Announces New $50 Million Co-Investment Vehicle with Global Investment and Wealth Management Firm ESAS

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management ("CenterSquare"), a global investment manager focused on actively managed real asset strategies, today announced the close of a new $50 million co-investment vehicle with global investment and wealth management firm ESAS that will focus on investments in CenterSquare's Essential Service Industrial (ESI) strategy, a niche within small-bay industrial.

CenterSquare defines Essential Service Industrial as small-bay (less than 10,000sf), multi-tenant industrial product in densely populated infill areas. Tenants are typically local businesses, such as HVAC technicians, plumbers, contractors and others who require this space to provide essential services to their communities. The co-investment vehicle will be a 50/50 investment alongside the latest vintage of CenterSquare's Value-Added strategy.

This co-investment vehicle for Essential Service Industrial represents the second transaction between ESAS and CenterSquare. ESAS first invested with CenterSquare in January 2025 through a Strategic Capital investment in Aligned Data Centers, which announced an agreement of sale in late 2025 that is expected to be realized later this year.

"We're excited by this opportunity to continue growing our relationship with ESAS," said Jeffrey Reder, Managing Director, Private Real Estate, "We have strong conviction in essential service industrial and value the opportunity to work with like-minded investors who also see the potential in select niche sectors. We appreciate the trust ESAS continues to put in our team and process."

James Bury, Managing Director, ESAS Real Estate, said: "We found the case for investment in Essential Service Industrial to be compelling, and CenterSquare continues to demonstrate the strength of their data-driven and process-oriented investment execution to present unique investment opportunities. The ability to continue growing our partnership across multiple areas of their real estate platform is very attractive to ESAS."

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, diversified real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate, and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners, and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. With $14 billion in assets under management (December 2025), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information, please visit www.centersquare.com.

About ESAS

ESAS is an investment and wealth management group with offices in Istanbul, London, and Frankfurt. Through its dedicated teams, ESAS invests in alternative assets, primarily private equity and real estate; and anchors its own funds. In wealth management, ESAS provides bespoke investment solutions across public and private markets complemented by family office services.

