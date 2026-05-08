CenterSquare Investment Management Names Nevin Torres as a Senior Vice President in Capital Markets

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management ("CenterSquare"), a leading global real estate manager, today announced the appointment of Nevin Torres as a Senior Vice President in the firm's Capital Markets team. In this role, Ms. Torres will focus on business development and institutional fundraising efforts for CenterSquare's public and private real estate strategies in the U.S.

Nevin Torres, Senior Vice President in Capital Markets

Ms. Torres has extensive experience in both client service and institutional fundraising for public and private real estate strategies. Most recently, she served as Head of Investor Relations at 1315 Capital, a healthcare private equity firm.

"Nevin's background in relationship management, combined with her experience across various products and institution types, strengthens CenterSquare's ability to match solutions to investor needs," said Steve Carroll, Global Head of Capital Markets. "We look forward to the insights and growth she'll bring to our fundraising and service model."

Prior to her role at 1315 Capital, Ms. Torres served as Executive Director, Business Development at CIFC Asset Management. Before that, she managed client relationships as a wealth manager at Bank of New York Mellon. She plays an active role in her community, acting as Secretary and Board Member at Daemion Counseling Center and a mentor for The Agnes Irwin School's Allied Program.

"I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the growth of CenterSquare's unique platform across their public and private strategies. I've spent my career developing an understanding of the complex needs of institutional investors, and I'm excited to continue building relationships with CenterSquare's existing and prospective investors as we work together to deliver differentiated solutions across the full spectrum of real estate," said Ms. Torres.

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, diversified real asset manager focused on listed real estate and private real estate. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners, and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. With $14 billion in assets under management (December 2025), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors.

SOURCE CenterSquare Investment Management LLC