CenterSquare Appoints Doug Carpenter as Director, Head of Data Strategy & AI

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management ("CenterSquare" or "the firm"), a global real estate investment manager, today announced the appointment of Doug Carpenter as Director, Head of Data Strategy & AI. In this newly created role, he will lead CenterSquare's firmwide approach to data management and AI integration, building on the data infrastructure the firm has developed over the last three decades.

Doug Carpenter, Director, Head of Data Strategy & AI

Mr. Carpenter brings nearly 20 years of experience at the intersection of data, AI, and financial services technology. He will focus on expanding and standardizing how the firm uses these tools to accelerate research, improve data distribution, and enhance productivity, empowering teams to move more quickly in today's dynamic market while maintaining consistent, high-quality results.

"We're excited to welcome Doug and continue advancing how we leverage data and Artificial Intelligence across our firm," said CenterSquare CEO E. Todd Briddell. "Doug brings a rare combination of deep financial services expertise and proven experience deploying enterprise-level data and AI platforms in highly regulated environments. His appointment will allow us to scale our AI capabilities and ensure our teams can act on information with even greater speed and confidence."

Mr. Carpenter joins from InvestCloud, where he most recently served as Vice President of Data, leading enterprise data strategy and AI enablement across multiple product lines. Prior to InvestCloud, Mr. Carpenter spent nearly 15 years at SEI, where he held senior roles across data, analytics, and investment technology.

"CenterSquare has built a strong data foundation over many years, and that creates a meaningful opportunity," said Mr. Carpenter. "My focus is on making that data more accessible and actionable across the firm — ensuring that the people who need it most can use it effectively. That means being intentional about where AI genuinely adds value, deploying it responsibly, and matching the right tools to the right problems. The goal isn't AI for its own sake. It's better research, faster decisions, and less friction between data and the teams who depend on it."

Mr. Carpenter holds a Certificate in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from MIT Sloan Executive Education, a Business Analytics Specialization Certificate from Wharton Online, and a degree in Management and Business Economics from Gettysburg College.

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, diversified real asset manager focused on listed real estate, and private real estate. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners, and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. With $14 billion in assets under management (March 2026), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information, please visit www.centersquare.com.

SOURCE CenterSquare Investment Management LLC