CenterSquare Investment Management and Hamilton Lane to Recapitalize Tenaya Village in Las Vegas

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management ("CenterSquare"), a global real estate investment manager, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets investment firm, announced a partnership to recapitalize Tenaya Village, an Essential Service Retail (ESR) shopping center in suburban Las Vegas owned by CenterSquare.

CenterSquare has owned the unanchored retail center since 2022, during which time its infill location and proximity to the highway intersection have driven durable tenant demand and outsized rent growth. Through this recapitalization, Hamilton Lane is now the majority investor in the five-building, ~50,000-square-foot shopping center located in an affluent Las Vegas neighborhood, with CenterSquare retaining a minority stake. For CenterSquare, Hamilton Lane's partnership is further validation of investor appetite and the firm's strong conviction in this niche sector of retail.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hamilton Lane on this opportunity, and grateful for the trust they have placed in CenterSquare and our platform," said Rob Holuba, Co-Chief Investment Officer at CenterSquare. "Support from Hamilton Lane, a leader in private markets for several decades, only further lends credibility to our strategy and demonstrates the ongoing opportunity in the retail sector."

This partnership with CenterSquare underscores Hamilton Lane's ability to access compelling GP‑led secondary opportunities.

"We hold strong conviction not only in the ESR niche, but also in the CenterSquare team and their capacity to enhance Tenaya Village's long‑term performance through disciplined property management and active leasing efforts," said Elizabeth Bell, Co‑Head of Real Estate at Hamilton Lane. "As we look to deploy more capital in the GP-led secondaries space and in essential retail strategies, we are thrilled to have established this partnership with CenterSquare."

CenterSquare is one of the leading investors in essential service retail, with a platform that has now grown to over 80 shopping centers and more than $1 billion nationally.

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, diversified real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate, and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners, and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. With $14 billion in assets under management (December 2025), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 780 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $146.1 billion in discretionary assets and $871.5 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CenterSquare Investment Management LLC