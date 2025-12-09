CenterSquare Names Longstanding Investment Heads as Co-Chief Investment Officers

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterSquare Investment Management (CenterSquare) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Frankel , Global Head of Real Estate Securities and Robert Holuba , Managing Director of Private Equity Real Estate, as Co-Chief Investment Officers. This appointment underscores CenterSquare's continued advancement and overall commitment to maintaining the highest standard of fiduciary responsibility on behalf of investors.

Rob Holuba Dean Frankel

Mr. Frankel and Mr. Holuba have both spent a majority of their careers at CenterSquare and were pivotal to guiding the firm to its current position as a leader in real estate investing. Mr. Frankel has spent his nearly three-decade career in real estate at CenterSquare, while Mr. Holuba has spent 12 of his 19 years in the industry with the firm. Pairing these two seasoned leaders allows CenterSquare to further capitalize upon its unique public and private real estate platform to the benefit of current and future investors. Combining the complementary perspectives of Mr. Frankel's listed securities experience with Mr. Holuba's private real estate expertise enables CenterSquare to broaden oversight and enhance its research capabilities to inform decision-making through market cycles. As such, the appointments will further enhance the firm's continued growth across its diverse investment strategies, combining the expertise of public and private to best meet investor needs.

Previously, Chief Executive Officer E. Todd Briddell served the dual role of CIO and CEO. "The co-CIO structure brings greater balance, depth and resilience to our investment platform," said Mr. Briddell. "This shared leadership approach strengthens our ability to innovate, respond swiftly to opportunities, and maintain disciplined risk management—ensuring our clients benefit from a more diversified and durable investment process."

Mr. Briddell will retain his role as CEO. In addition to their Co-CIO duties, Mr. Frankel will continue to lead the Listed Securities business and Mr. Holuba will assume oversight of the entirety of CenterSquare's Private Real Estate capabilities.

About CenterSquare

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. With $14 billion in assets under management (October 2025), CenterSquare is proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world's most well-known institutional and private investors. For more information, please visit www.centersquare.com .

