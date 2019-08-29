Centerstone Expands Partnership with Cohen Veterans Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral healthcare, and Cohen Veterans Network, a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, today announced plans to open a clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Centerstone and Cohen Veterans Network first partnered on the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Clarksville, Tennessee, which opened in August 2018. In its first year of operation, the clinic has provided mental health services to more than 700 military veterans and their family members and hosted more than 110 community events. The clinic recently held its one-year anniversary celebration.

"We are excited about growing our partnership with Cohen Veterans Network," said Dr. Bob Vero, Centerstone Regional Chief Executive Officer, Tennessee and Georgia. "We have seen the positive impact of the Cohen Clinic at Centerstone and are pleased to broaden services to individuals in northeastern Florida, delivering care that changes people's lives."

Jacksonville is home to 42,000 post-9/11 veterans. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, Jacksonville will offer high quality, comprehensive mental healthcare to veterans, regardless of discharge status or role, and their families as well as to families of active duty military, including spouses, partners, children, parents, siblings and caregivers.

"Centerstone has been an exceptional partner for the Cohen Veterans Network, and we are thrilled to work together to ensure that veterans and their families get the care they deserve," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President & CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "We are pleased to announce plans to open a clinic in Jacksonville."

The 7,500-square foot Cohen Clinic at Centerstone, Jacksonville is set to open in early 2020 and will be located at 7001 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32256.

